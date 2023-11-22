We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live webinar on

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, highlighting Roche`s digital efforts in the Pharma and Diagnostics value chain, covering the utilization of AI/ML in many aspects of our business and the utilization of advanced data analytics and computational biology in drug discovery.

Speakers

Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer Roche

Aviv Regev, Global Head - gRED

Scott Oloff, Global Head - Data & Analytics, pRED

Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions, Roche Diagnostics

Kent Kost, Global Head of Diagnostics Operations, Roche Diagnostics

13:30 - 15:30 CET / 12:30 - 14:30 GMT

7:30 - 9:30 am EST / 4:30 - 6:30 am PST

The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 12:30 CET on the day of the event.

> click here

Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)

Please pre-register for our webinar here *.

Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com

* privacy notice

Best regards,