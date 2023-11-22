We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live webinar on
Wednesday, 29 November 2023, highlighting Roche`s digital efforts in the Pharma and Diagnostics value chain, covering the utilization of AI/ML in many aspects of our business and the utilization of advanced data analytics and computational biology in drug discovery.
Speakers
Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer Roche
Aviv Regev, Global Head - gRED
Scott Oloff, Global Head - Data & Analytics, pRED
Moritz Hartmann, Global Head of Roche Information Solutions, Roche Diagnostics
Kent Kost, Global Head of Diagnostics Operations, Roche Diagnostics
13:30 - 15:30 CET / 12:30 - 14:30 GMT
7:30 - 9:30 am EST / 4:30 - 6:30 am PST
The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 12:30 CET on the day of the event.
