The Roche Investor Relations team would like to invite you to the Roche Pharma Day that will take place in London on Monday, 11 September 2023, starting at 10:00 BST and finishing at 14:30 BST with a reception.

The Roche Pharma Day will address the following topics:

Group / Pharma strategy

Commercial growth drivers

Pipeline updates Oncology, Hematology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Immunology



Presenters include:

Thomas Schinecker , CEO Roche Group

, CEO Roche Group Teresa Graham , CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals

, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals Levi Garraway , Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development

, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development Charlie Fuchs , Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology and Hematology

, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Oncology and Hematology Paulo Fontoura , Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neuroscience, Immunology, Ophthalmology, Infectious and Rare Diseases Clinical Development

, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Neuroscience, Immunology, Ophthalmology, Infectious and Rare Diseases Clinical Development ChristopherBrittain, Vice President and Global Head Product Development Ophthalmology

You will have the opportunity to meet senior management during the event.

Meeting information:

Date/Time (BST):

Monday, 11 September 2023

10:00 Registration

10:30 Event starts

14:30 Event ends, followed by refreshments with Roche Management Team

Venue

etc.venues St Paul's

200 Aldersgate

London EC1A 4HD

map To register for the event, please follow this > link (passcode: Pharma2023)

The slides will be available for download at 9:30 BST on the day of the event.

> click here

For participants who join via the webinar, the event will be listen-only apart from the Q&A where written questions can be submitted via a chat function. Pre-registration is required, please register for the webinar here *.

Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com .

A replay of the event will be available via > ir.roche.com

* privacy notice

Best regards,