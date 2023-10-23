We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Monday,
30 October2023, highlighting Roche's Neuroscience portfolio, including the latest data presented at ECTRIMS 2023 (Ocrevus, fenebrutinib) and CTAD 2023 (trontinemab, gamma-secretase modulator).
17:00 - 18:15 CET / 16:00 - 17:15GMT
12:00 - 1:15 pm EDT / 9:00 - 10:15 am PDT
The webinar will start with presentations, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 16:00 CET on the day of the event. >click here
Agenda
Welcome
Bruno Eschli, Head of Investor Relations
Neuroscience Strategy Update
Paulo Fontoura, SVP and Global Head of Neuroscience, Immunology, Ophthalmology, Infectious and Rare Diseases Clinical Development
MS - ECTRIMS data review
Stephen L. Hauser, Director, UCSF Weill Institute of Neurosciences
AD - CTAD data review
Luka Kulic, Therapeutic Area Leader Dementias, Medical Director Neuroscience and Rare Diseases
Q&A
Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here *.
Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available via >ir.roche.com
*privacy notice
Best regards,
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Roche Holding AG published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 12:05:40 UTC.