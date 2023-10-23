We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Monday,

30 October2023, highlighting Roche's Neuroscience portfolio, including the latest data presented at ECTRIMS 2023 (Ocrevus, fenebrutinib) and CTAD 2023 (trontinemab, gamma-secretase modulator).

17:00 - 18:15 CET / 16:00 - 17:15GMT

12:00 - 1:15 pm EDT / 9:00 - 10:15 am PDT

The webinar will start with presentations, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 16:00 CET on the day of the event. >click here

Agenda

Welcome

Bruno Eschli, Head of Investor Relations

Neuroscience Strategy Update

Paulo Fontoura, SVP and Global Head of Neuroscience, Immunology, Ophthalmology, Infectious and Rare Diseases Clinical Development

MS - ECTRIMS data review

Stephen L. Hauser, Director, UCSF Weill Institute of Neurosciences

AD - CTAD data review

Luka Kulic, Therapeutic Area Leader Dementias, Medical Director Neuroscience and Rare Diseases

Q&A

Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)

Please pre-register for our webinar here *.

Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available via >ir.roche.com

* privacy notice

Best regards,