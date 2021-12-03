Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual analyst event during ESMO IO
12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
Investor Update
We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Friday, 10 December 2021, highlighting new data from the tiragolumab Phase 2 Cityscape study including milestone overall survival data after 2.5 years of follow-up. The data will be presented at the congress scientific program, from Dec 8 - 11 2021.
16:00 - 16:50 CET / 15:00 - 15:50 GMT 10:00 - 10:50 am EST / 7:00 - 7:50 am PST
The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at15:00CET on the day of the event. >click here
Agenda:
Welcome
Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations
CITYSCAPE updated analysis:Tiragolumab+Tecentriqin 1L NSCLC
Raymond Meng, M.D., Ph.D. - Global Development Leader Tiragolumab
