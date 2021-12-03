Log in
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual analyst event during ESMO IO

12/03/2021 | 05:12am EST
Investor Update Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual analyst event during ESMO IO


We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Friday, 10 December 2021, highlighting new data from the tiragolumab Phase 2 Cityscape study including milestone overall survival data after 2.5 years of follow-up. The data will be presented at the congress scientific program, from Dec 8 - 11 2021.

16:00 - 16:50 CET / 15:00 - 15:50 GMT
10:00 - 10:50 am EST / 7:00 - 7:50 am PST

The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 15:00 CET on the day of the event. > click here

Agenda:

Welcome
Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations

CITYSCAPE updated analysis: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC
Raymond Meng, M.D., Ph.D. - Global Development Leader Tiragolumab

Tiragolumab development overview
Heather Stevens, MBA, MPH - Life Cycle Leader, Tiragolumab

Q&A

Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here*.

Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com

*privacy notice
Best regards,

Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations

Sabine Borngräber
Investor Relations Officer
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

 Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com

 Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
