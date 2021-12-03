Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual analyst event during ESMO IO





We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Friday, 10 December 2021, highlighting new data from the tiragolumab Phase 2 Cityscape study including milestone overall survival data after 2.5 years of follow-up. The data will be presented at the congress scientific program, from Dec 8 - 11 2021.



16:00 - 16:50 CET / 15:00 - 15:50 GMT

10:00 - 10:50 am EST / 7:00 - 7:50 am PST



The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 15:00 CET on the day of the event. > click here



Agenda:



Welcome

Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations



CITYSCAPE updated analysis: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC

Raymond Meng, M.D., Ph.D. - Global Development Leader Tiragolumab



Tiragolumab development overview

Heather Stevens, MBA, MPH - Life Cycle Leader, Tiragolumab



Q&A



Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)

Please pre-register for our webinar here*.



Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com.



A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com



*privacy notice



