Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
05/31/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Investor Update
We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, highlighting Roche data presented during the congress scientific program from June 4 - 8 2021.
16:00 - 17:30 CEST / 15:00 - 16:30 BST 10:00 - 11:30 am EDT / 7:00 -8:30 am PDT
The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 3pm CEST on the day of the event. >click here
Agenda
Early pipeline programs in focus WilliamPao, M.D.,Ph.D.,GlobalHead of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development IraMellman, Ph.D., Vice President, Cancer Immunology, Genentech Research & Early Development
Late-stagepipelineprograms in focus Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development
ASCO 2021 Highlight
Tecentriq in adjuvant NSCLC: Phase 3 IMpower010 primary results HeatherWakelee, M.D.,Prof. of Medicine, Stanford UniversityMedical Center / Deputy DirectorStanford Cancer Institute
Q&A
Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here*.