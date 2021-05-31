Log in
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

05/31/2021
Investor Update Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting


We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, highlighting Roche data presented during the congress scientific program from June 4 - 8 2021.

16:00 - 17:30 CEST / 15:00 - 16:30 BST
10:00 - 11:30 am EDT / 7:00 - 8:30 am PDT

The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 3pm CEST on the day of the event. > click here

Agenda

  • Early pipeline programs in focus
    William Pao, M.D., Ph.D.,GlobalHead of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development
    Ira Mellman, Ph.D., Vice President, Cancer Immunology, Genentech Research & Early Development
  • Late-stage pipeline programs in focus
    Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development
  • ASCO 2021 Highlight
    Tecentriq in adjuvant NSCLC: Phase 3 IMpower010 primary results
    Heather Wakelee, M.D., Prof. of Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center / Deputy Director Stanford Cancer Institute
  • Q&A
Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here*.

Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com
Best regards,

Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning

Sabine Borngräber
Investor Relations Officer
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

 Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

 Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com 		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
