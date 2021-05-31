Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting





We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Tuesday, 8 June 2021, highlighting Roche data presented during the congress scientific program from June 4 - 8 2021.



16:00 - 17:30 CEST / 15:00 - 16:30 BST

10:00 - 11:30 am EDT / 7:00 - 8:30 am PDT



The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers). The slides will be available for download at 3pm CEST on the day of the event. > click here



Agenda



Early pipeline programs in focus

William Pao, M.D., Ph.D.,GlobalHead of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development

Ira Mellman, Ph.D., Vice President, Cancer Immunology, Genentech Research & Early Development



Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development



Tecentriq in adjuvant NSCLC: Phase 3 IMpower010 primary results

Heather Wakelee, M.D., Prof. of Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center / Deputy Director Stanford Cancer Institute



Please pre-register for our webinar here*.



Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an e-mail to investor.relations@roche.com.



A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com



