Roche : Abbott raises annual profit view as COVID-19 tests power growth

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories raised its
annual profit forecast on Wednesday on demand for its COVID-19
tests and on signs of recovery in sales of its medical devices
as patients catch up on the optional surgeries they had put off
due to the pandemic.
Companies like Roche Holding AG, Becton Dickinson
and Abbott have been betting on their COVID-19 tests to
make up for weakness in sales of medical devices and diagnostics
due to COVID-19 induced movement restrictions.
Abbott has so far got U.S. authorization for seven
coronavirus tests, including one in August for a $5 portable
antigen test called BinaxNOW that can deliver results in 15
minutes.
The company said it expects 2020 adjusted profit per share
to be at least $3.55 from continuing operations, up from its
prior estimate of at least $3.25 per share.
Its net earnings rose to $1.23 billion, or 69 cents per
share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $960 million or 53
cents per share, a year earlier.
