Roche : Abbott raises annual profit view as COVID-19 tests power growth

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday on demand for its COVID-19 tests and on signs of recovery in sales of its medical devices as patients catch up on the optional surgeries they had put off due to the pandemic.

Companies like Roche Holding AG, Becton Dickinson and Abbott have been betting on their COVID-19 tests to make up for weakness in sales of medical devices and diagnostics due to COVID-19 induced movement restrictions.

Abbott has so far got U.S. authorization for seven coronavirus tests, including one in August for a $5 portable antigen test called BinaxNOW that can deliver results in 15 minutes.

The company said it expects 2020 adjusted profit per share to be at least $3.55 from continuing operations, up from its prior estimate of at least $3.25 per share.

Its net earnings rose to $1.23 billion, or 69 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $960 million or 53 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)