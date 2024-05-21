Roche: Breakthrough designation for inavolisib in breast cancer
This designation is based on the results of phase III INAVO120, showing that the involisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in first-line treatment.
Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation, and often face a poorer prognosis and resistance to endocrine therapy", stresses the Swiss healthcare group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction