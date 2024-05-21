Roche: Breakthrough designation for inavolisib in breast cancer

May 21, 2024 at 03:09 am EDT Share

Roche announces that the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation - the 29th in its oncology portfolio - to its inavolisib for hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation.



This designation is based on the results of phase III INAVO120, showing that the involisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in first-line treatment.



Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation, and often face a poorer prognosis and resistance to endocrine therapy", stresses the Swiss healthcare group.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.