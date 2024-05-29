May 29, 2024 at 01:31 am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Roche Holding said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to the company's new drug application for inavolisib as a treatment for a type of advanced breast cancer.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Wednesday that the target date for an FDA decision is Nov. 27.

The application for inavolisib--an oral therapy that works in combination with two other drugs--was based on positive results of a late-stage clinical trial, Roche said.

The study, in patients with a type of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, showed a reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death, the company said.

