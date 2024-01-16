Roche: EU green light for subcutaneous Tecentriq

Roche announced today that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Tecentriq SC, a cancer immunotherapy administered via subcutaneous (SC) injection.



By 2023, over 38,000 patients in the EU had received Tecentriq IV (intravenous) to treat various types of cancer (lung, liver, bladder and breast). Treatment was then administered by intravenous infusion, a method that took between 30 and 60 minutes.



The new subcutaneous administration method will reduce treatment time to around seven minutes (most injections take between four and eight minutes).



The marketing authorization for Tecentriq SC applies to all approved indications for Tecentriq IV.



' The availability of a subcutaneous cancer immunotherapy option, capable of minimizing treatment time and even enabling out-of-hospital treatment, will undoubtedly make a significant difference to patients and their loved ones', assesses Dr. Enriqueta Felip, Head of the Thoracic Cancer Unit at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Spain.



