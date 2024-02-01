By Adria Calatayud

Roche Holding expects growth in sales and core earnings to pick up this year after waning demand for Covid-19 products and currency headwinds weighed on its top and bottom lines last year.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said Thursday that it expects sales growth in the mid single digit percentage range at constant exchange rates in 2024, with core earnings per share performing in line with sales when excluding the impact from tax disputes in 2023.

