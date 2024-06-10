Roche: FDA clearance for virus test

Roche's four-in-one molecular test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza A/B viruses and RSV receives emergency clearance from the U.S. FDA.



The test uses highly sensitive PCR technology, requiring only a single nasal swab sample to provide qualitative detection and rapid, accurate differentiation between four of the most prevalent respiratory viruses for which differential diagnosis can lead to appropriate treatment.



This test enables healthcare professionals to make clinical decisions with confidence and quickly determine the appropriate treatment, with definitive results reported in just 20 minutes.



' 'Diagnostics play a vital role in the fight against respiratory diseases', said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. ' We are proud to offer this innovative test to address the significant burden on healthcare systems. Now, healthcare professionals will be able to detect and differentiate these respiratory viruses during a single patient visit, helping to improve public health outcomes."



