Roche: FDA grants priority review in breast cancer
The priority review is based on positive results from a Phase III study, which showed a more than doubling of progression-free survival, reducing the risk of disease worsening or death by 57% compared to standard first-line treatment alone.
This announcement recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inevolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options. The target date for the FDA's decision is November 27.
