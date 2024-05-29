Roche: FDA grants priority review in breast cancer

Roche announces that the U.S. FDA has granted priority review to its inévolib, in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant, for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive HER2-negative advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation.



The priority review is based on positive results from a Phase III study, which showed a more than doubling of progression-free survival, reducing the risk of disease worsening or death by 57% compared to standard first-line treatment alone.



This announcement recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inevolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options. The target date for the FDA's decision is November 27.



