Roche: FDA grants priority review to Xolair

December 19, 2023 at 10:28 am EST Share

Roche announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted priority review to Xolair for the prevention of food allergies in both children and adults.



If given the green light by the health authority, Xolair would become the first drug approved to reduce allergic reactions in the event of accidental exposure of patients.



According to the initial results of a Phase III clinical trial, Xolair significantly reduced the amount of peanuts, milk, eggs or cashew nuts needed to trigger an allergic reaction in the individuals monitored.



According to the laboratory, some 17 million Americans currently suffer from food allergies, of whom over 40% of children and 50% of adults have already had to cope with one or more severe reactions.



The FDA's decision is expected in the first quarter of 2024.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.