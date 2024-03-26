Roche: FDA green light for 'cobas' test
This test ensures that infected blood units are removed from the blood supply, thereby eliminating the potential risk of patient infection from transfused blood products.
The approval of cobas Malaria represents a significant step forward in the fight against malaria, providing healthcare professionals with a reliable tool for donor screening and improving patient safety worldwide", commented Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.
The test will be available in the US at the end of the second quarter of 2024.
CE approval is expected later this year.
