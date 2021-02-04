Log in
Roche : Full-Year 2020 Presentation with appendix

02/04/2021 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, among others:

  1. pricing and product initiatives of competitors;
  2. legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions;
  3. delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market;
  4. fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions;
  5. uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side-effects of pipeline or marketed products;
  6. increased government pricing pressures;
  7. interruptions in production;
  8. loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights;
  9. litigation;
  10. loss of key executives or other employees; and
  11. adverse publicity and news coverage.

Any statements regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this year or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

For marketed products discussed in this presentation, please see full prescribing information on our website www.roche.com

All mentioned trademarks are legally protected.

Roche

2020 results

Basel, 4 February 2021

Group

Severin Schwan

Chief Executive Officer

2020 performance

Outlook

5

2020: Targets fully achieved despite COVID-19 pandemic

Targets for 2020

FY 2020

Group sales growth1 Low- to mid-single digit

+1%

Core EPS growth1

Broadly in line with sales growth

+4%

Dividend outlook

Further increase dividend in Swiss francs2

CHF 9.10

1 At constant exchange rates (CER); 2 2020 dividend as proposed by the Board of Directors

6

2020: Successfully managing the transition in volatile environment

Compensated for biosimilar & COVID-19

Efficiency gains & investment into future

Group

Group

Sales

Core OP

CHFm (CER)

+ 4,739

CHFm (CER)

- 5,051 2

+ 1,800

-868

- 5,919

61,396

62,015

+1%

2019

Pharma

Pharma

Diagnostics

2020

New

bx exposed2

Division

Products1

& other

Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in U.S. and Japan

+ 1,812

+ 981

- 40

- 803

23,460

23,460

22,478

- 968

+4%

2019

Pharma

Pharma

Pharma

Diagnostics Corporate

2020

lower profit

efficiency

additional

growth &

contribution

gains &

R&D spend

efficiency

from lower

other

gains

sales3

Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Phesgo, Enspryng, Evrysdi; MabThera,

7

Pharma sales decline minus proportional cost of sales 2020

Responding quickly and broadly to the pandemic

Pharma

AT-527

Collaboration with Atea on

development of AT-527

casirivimab/imdevimab

Collaboration with Regeneron on

FDA EUA granted in mild-

casirivimab/imdevimab global supply

moderate adults and adolescents

COVACTA trial

REMDACTA trial

COVACTA

EMPACTA

REMAP-CAP

initiated

initiated

trial results

trial results

trial results

Jan 20

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan 21 Feb

LightCycler®

TIB MOLBIOL LightMix®

480 modular SARS-CoV-2 launched

cobas®

cobas ® SARS-CoV-2

cobas® SARS-CoV-2 test & Flu

Diagnostics

6800/8800

test receives FDA EUA

A/B Test receives FDA EUA

cobas®

Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2

Elecsys® IL-6 test

Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S

Lab SARS-COV-2

e411/601/602/801

antibody test receives FDA EUA

receives FDA EUA

antibody test launched

antigen test launched

Non-

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen

instrumented

Antibody Test launched

Antigen Test launched

Test Nasal launched

Overview - not all COVID-19 related developments captured; EUA=emergency use authorization

8

Potential use cases for COVID-19 portfolio

Pre-exposure/asymptomatic

Symptomatic

Post-vaccination

(screening and prophylaxis)

(diagnosis and treatment)

(to confirm protection)

PCR

Use cases will continue to

Antigen test

persist with vaccine rollout

Diagnostics

People not yet vaccinated

IL-6 test

Vaccine ineffective/wore off

Antibody test

Antibody testing

Oral antiviral (DAA)

Population surveillance

Neutralizing antibodies

Screening

Flu/COVID-19 diagnosis

Pharma

Immunomodulators

Low risk

High risk

Mild

Hospitalized

PCR=polymerase chain reaction test

9

2020: Sales growth due to Diagnostics Division

2020

2019

Change in %

CHFbn

CHFbn

CHF

CER

Pharmaceuticals Division

44.5

48.5

-8

-2

Diagnostics Division

13.8

12.9

6

14

Roche Group

58.3

61.5

-5

1

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

10

2020: Group sales growth impacted by COVID-19

16%

14%

13%

12%

10%

8%

9% 9%

8%

7%

7%

7%7%

7%

6%

6%6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

5%

6%

6% 6%

8%

6%

4%

5%

5%

4%

4%

5%

4%

4%

4%

4%

1% 1%

2%

3%

3%

2%

0%

-2%

-4%

-4%

-6%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

12

12

12

12

13

13

13

13

14

14

14

14

15

15

15

15

16

16

16

16

17

17

17

17

18

18

18

18

19

19

19

19

20

20

20

20

At constant exchange rates (CER)

11

2020: Pandemic heavily impacting business dynamics

% CER

1st wave

2nd wave

+60%

+50%

+50%

+40%

+32%

+25%

+28%

+30%

+20%

+18%

+24%

+10%

+7%

+2%

+5%

+0%

-6%

-7%

-4%

-10%

Q1'20 vs.

Q2'20 vs.

Q3'20 vs.

Q4'20 vs.

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Diagnostics

Pharma

Pharma New Products

Growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)

Pharmaceuticals

  • Severe impact from biosimilars and COVID-19
  • Q4 carry over effect (Ocrevus administration)

Diagnostics

  • Routine diagnostics impacted by COVID-19, gradual recovery since June 2020
  • COVID-19testing overcompensating negative impact on routine testing since June 2020

12

Pharma: New products with strong momentum

Accelerated portfolio rejuvenation in Q4 2020

Pharma sales mix

CHFm

% of Pharma Sales

21,000

41%

18,000

15,000

31%

12,000

22%

9,000

15%

6,000

3,000

0

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

Erivedge

Perjeta

Kadcyla

Gazyva

Esbriet

Cotellic

Alecensa

Tecentriq

Ocrevus

Hemlibra

Xofluza

Polivy

Rozlytrek

Phesgo

Enspryng

Evrysdi

All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported

2019

40% 31%

29%

2020

29%

41%

30%

New products launched since 2012

Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin

13

2020: Growth of profitability and Core EPS

Core operating profit

Core EPS

Operating free cash flow

36.1%

36.6%

36.9%

33.0%

34.0%

% of sales

25.4%

+1.2%p1

+4%1

CHFbn

CHF

+4%1

CHFbn

-21% at CER

21.5

22.5

20.16

19.16

20.9

20.5

18.7

18.14

14.8

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

2018

2019

2020

1 at CER=Constant Exchange Rates

14

2020 performance

Outlook

15

Continuing to invest in innovation

Assets in Ph III & registration at all time high

Diagnostics major systems launches ahead

NMEs

19

2

14

13

5

2

2

10

2

5

5

2

4

1

1

1

1

1

1

8

4

5

4

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

221

2

6

3

3

8

Outlook FY

2021

cobas® 58002

cobas® pure2

cobas® pro (high throughput)

NME=new molecular entity; 1

Ph III in SRP-9001 DMD, Ph III in AT-527COVID-19, Ph III in rh-PTX-2 in IPF; 2

currently in development and not commercially available

16

Strong short- and mid-term news flow

Diversifying the late stage pipeline and setting new standards of care

Product

Indication

Filing/Data

tominersen

Huntington's

2022

gantenerumab

Alzheimer's

2022

SRP-9001

DMD

latest 2023

etrolizumab

Crohn's

2022

PDS

nAMD

2020/21

DME

2022

faricimab

DME

2021

nAMD

Actemra +/-

COVID-19 related

2021

remdesivir

pneumonia

casirivimab/

SARS-CoV-2

2021

imdevimab

AT-527

SARS-CoV-2

2021/22

crovalimab

PNH

2022

Positive top-line announced

Neuroscience

Immunology

Product

Indication

Filing/Data

Adj SCCHN

2021

Tecentriq

(Neo)Adj NSCLC

2021/22

Adj RCC

2022

Adj HCC

2022

ipatasertib

1L mCRPC

2022

Polivy

1L DLBCL

2021

tiragolumab + T

1L SCLC

2022

mosunetuzumab

R/R FL

2021

glofitamab

R/R DLBCL

2022

Venclexta

R/R MM t(11;14)

2022

giredestrant

2L/3L mBC

2022

inavolisib

1L HR+ BC

2022/23

Ophthalmology

Infectious diseases

Oncology/Hematology

Source: DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; DME=diabetic macular edema; PNH=paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria; SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; RCC=renal

17

cell carcinoma; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; FL=follicular lymphoma;

MM=multiple myeloma

Outlook 2021: Growing sales & profit and investing in the future

Aim to defend margins despite headwinds

Sales1

Expenses

Pharma: New Products growth to continue overcompensating for the biosimilar impact

Diagnostics: Strong sales growth expected in particular in H1 21

Pharma: AHR erosion additional impact of roughly CHF

-4.6 bn

Trends expected to continue:

Investing into the future while protecting the margin

1

based on assumption of general normalization in 2H '21; 2

at CER=Constant Exchange Rates; AHR=Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan

18

2021 outlook

Further growing top and bottom line

Group sales growth1

• Low- to mid-single digit

Core EPS growth1

• Broadly in line with sales growth

Dividend outlook

• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs

1

At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact

19

Pharmaceuticals Division

Bill Anderson

CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals

2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales

New products growing strongly - sales impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

2020

2019

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Pharmaceuticals Division

44,532

48,516

-8

-2

United States

23,647

26,711

-11

-6

Europe

8,198

8,453

-3

1

Japan

3,765

4,143

-9

-6

International

8,922

9,209

-3

7

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

21

2020: Pharma Division

Core operating profit stable vs. prior year and significant reallocation of resources into R&D

2020

2020 vs. 2019

CHFm % sales

CER growth

Sales

44,532

100

-2%

Royalties & other op. inc.

1,959

4.4

-7%

Cost of sales

-8,070

-18.2

-16%

M & D

-6,633

-14.9

-8%

R & D

-10,597

-23.8

8%

G & A

-1,714

-3.8

6%

Core operating profit

19,477

43.7

0%

-7% in CHF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

22

Reallocating resources into R&D

Providing more patient benefit at less cost to society

launched

NMEs in clinical

#12

#1

#19

undisclosed

#15

#8

#7

#6

#2

#1

development *

1

First approval of a new molecule in a new indication; * Molecule classification for NMEs in clinical development where details have been disclosed - there are 20 additional undisclosed NMEs in

23

clinical development; PHC=personalized healthcare; NME=new molecular entity.

2020: Strong growth for new products leading to a more diversified portfolio

Tecentriq

55%

Hemlibra

68%

Ocrevus

24%

Actemra / RoActemra

32%

Perjeta

18%

Kadcyla

34%

Alecensa

40%

Polivy

248%

Gazyva

21%

TNKase / Activase

5%

Evrysdi

n/a

Xolair

2%

Esbriet

4%

Xofluza

370%

Phesgo

n/a

Enspryng

n/a

US

Lucentis

-16%

Europe

Avastin

-25%

Japan

MabThera

-31%

Herceptin

-34%

International

-2,400-2,000-1,600-1,200-800

-400

0

400

800

1,200

CHFm

Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)

24

New products account for >47% of Pharma sales*

4 NMEs launched in 2020: ENSPRYNG, PHESGO, GAVRETO & EVRYSDI

CHFm

5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0

% of Pharma Sales*

47%

35%

24%

17%

Q4 17

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 20

Erivedge

Perjeta

Kadcyla

Gazyva

Esbriet

Cotellic

Alecensa

Tecentriq

Ocrevus

Hemlibra

Xofluza

Polivy

Rozlytrek

Phesgo

Enspryng

Evrysdi

* Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included (Q4: USDm 365); Gavreto sales are initially booked by partner Blueprint Medicines and therefore not included, Gavreto discovered by Blueprint

25

Medicines; NME=new molecular entity

2020: Oncology -10% due to biosimilars & COVID-19

YoY CER growth

Cotellic

CHFbn

HER2 franchise

  • Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC
  • Phesgo launched in US and EU

Avastin franchise

  • Biosimilar erosion in all regions

Hematology franchise*

  • Venclexta: Strong growth in 1L CLL and 1L AML
  • Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL
  • Polivy: Strong US/EU launch in R/R DLBCL

Tecentriq

  • Growth driven by 1L SCLC, 1L TNBC and 1L HCC

Alecensa

  • Strong performance in all regions

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 23.3bn; CER growth -10%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included (FY-2020 sales of USD 1,337m); Polivy in collaboration with Seagen;

26

BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple

negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma

Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva, and Polivy

CHFm

YoY CER growth

2,000

1,500 -3% -8% +3%

1,000

-35%

500

0

Q4 17

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 20

Hematology franchise Q4 update

CD20 franchise

  • MabThera/Rituxan onc (-43%): Biosimilar and COVID-19 impact
  • Gazyva (+6%): Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL; some COVID-19 impact

Venclexta*

  • Strong growth driven by 1L CLL and 1L unfit AML
  • Ph III (Viale-A) in 1L unfit AML approved in US; filed in EU
  • Updated NCCN guidelines in CLL & AML to «category 1»

Polivy

  • US/EU: strong uptake in R/R DLBCL

Outlook 2021

  • Ph III (POLARIX) results for Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected

MabThera/Rituxan (Onc)

Gazyva/Gazyvaro

Polivy

• CD20xCD3 program updates; Early filing potential in 3L+ FL/DLBCL

27

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta sales are booked by AbbVie (FY-2020 sales of USDm 1,337); Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seagen; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia;

FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; NCCN=national comprehensive cancer network; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SC=subcutaneous

Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program update

Potential for early filings in 3L+ FL and 3L+ DLBCL

Ph I (GO29781): Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL

Ph I (NP30179): Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL

High response rates in high risk subsets

High response rates in heavily pre-treated DLBCL

Glofitamab step-up dosing* (2.5/10/16mg or 2.5/10/30mg)

  • Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL: High and durable responses with low grade 2 and no grade ≥3 CRS (no protocol-required hospitalization)
  • Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL: Off-the-shelf option with high CR rates in heavily pre-treated patients and manageable CRS (mostly grade 1-2)
  • Ph I mosunetuzumab SC: Less frequent grade 2 CRS than IV at 7-fold higher dose; SC step up dosing to be further explored
  • Ph III safety run-in for mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide in 2L+ FL ongoing
  • Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab + GemOx in 2L+ DLBCL ongoing

Assouline et al, ASH 2020; FL = follicular lymphoma; R/R = relapsed/refractory; CR=complete response; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; Hutchings et al, ASH 2020; *Patients with missing or no response assessment are

28

included as non-responders. Two aNHL and six iNHL patients did not have a response assessment reported at time of CCOD; DLBCL=Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; GemOx=gemcitabine+oxaliplatin

Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications

First adjuvant trials to read out in 2021

CHFm

YoY CER growth

800

+35%

+49%

700

+54%

+99%

600

+136%

+154%

500

+146%

400

+135%

  1. +44% +71%+89%
  1. +29%

100

0

Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20

US Europe International Japan

Tecentriq Q4 update

Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC)

  • US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC
  • BTD for tiragolumab + Tecentriq in PDL1+ NSCLC

Breast franchise (TNBC)

  • US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC

GI franchise (HCC)

  • US: 1L HCC reaching 50% market share after 7 months
  • EU/China: 1L HCC first-in-class approvals achieved

Outlook 2021

  • Ph III (IMpower010) Tecentriq in adj NSCLC
  • Ph III (IMvoke010) Tecentriq in adj SCCHN

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HCC=hepatocellular cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer

29

Lung cancer franchise: Alecensa in ALK+ NSCLC

Strong 1L momentum continues in all markets

CHFm

YoY CER growth

350

+54%

300

250

+11%

200

+69%

150 +99%

100 50 0

Q4 17

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 20

US

Europe

International

Japan

Alecensa Q4 update

  • US (-4%): 1L New patient share > 70%
  • EU (+22%): 1L New patient share EU-5 >80%
  • Japan (+29%): 1L New patient share > 70%
  • International (>500%): Driven by China NRDL listing
  • FoundationOne Liquid CDx (FMI's blood-based NGS test) approved as companion diagnostic for Alecensa

Outlook 2021

  • Strong growth, especially in International to continue

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; NSCLCL=non-small cell lung cancer; NRDL=national drug reimbursement list; FMI=Foundation medicine; NGS=next generation sequencing

30

Hemophilia A franchise: Hemlibra growing strongly

28% total US patient share and 22% total EU-5 patient share reached

CHFm

YoY CER growth

700

+45%

600

+57%

+146%

+59%

500

+313%

Hemophilia Q4 update

US/EU: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors

Minor COVID-19 impact leading to delayed patient starts

400

>500%

• Around 9,500 patients treated globally, thereof 5,000 in the US

>500%

300

>500%

200

>500%

100

0

Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20

US Europe International Japan

• Hemlibra continues to penetrate across all patient types

Outlook 2021

  • Further growth expected
  • US/EU: Further patient share gains in non-inhibitors expected

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

31

Immunology franchise: Stable sales driven by Actemra

CHFm

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

YoY CER growth

+12%

0%

+10%

+2%

Q4 17

Q4 18

Q4 19

Q4 20

MabThera/Rituxan (RA)

Actemra IV

Actemra SC

Xolair

CellCept

Pulmozyme

Esbriet

Other

Immunology Q4 update

Esbriet (-9%)

  • Growth in mild/moderate segments
  • BTD in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (uILD)

Actemra (+29%)

  • Remains leading RA monotherapy in EU-5
  • Sales driven by COVID-19; Positive study results (REMAP-CAP)

Xolair (+3%)

  • Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU
  • Self-injection(home use) approval in the US expected in H1

Outlook 2021

  • Ph III (REMDACTA) results for Actemra+remdesivir in COVID-19
  • Ph III (STARSCAPE) rhPTX-2+SOC in IPF first-patient-in in Q1
  • Ph III (MAJESTY) Gazyva in MN first-patient-in in Q1

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; RA=rheumatoid arthritis; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; MN=membranous nephropathy

32

MS franchise: Ocrevus with 25% total US market share

Market leadership momentum continues

CHFm

YoY CER growth

1,500

1,250

+37%

+38%

+55%

+10%

1,000

+48%

+12%

+59%

+67%

750

+83%

+104%

+195%

500

250

0

Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20

US

Europe

International

Ocrevus Q4 update

  • US new patient share remains ~40%
  • Q4 growth despite COVID-19 and carry over from Q2 (1st wave)
  • Shorter infusion approved in US
  • Higher dose Ocrevus: Ph III (MUSETTE) in RMS and Ph III (GAVOTTE) in PPMS first-patient-in
  • Fenebrutinib (BTKi): Ph III program PPMS (FENtrepid) first- patient-in

Outlook 2021

  • Continued growth expected
  • Ongoing launches in EU and International
  • Fenebrutinib (BTKi): Ph III program in RMS (FENhance)

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; MS=multiple sclerosis; RMS=relapsing MS; PPMS=primary progressive MS

33

SMA franchise: Successful virtual US launch of Evrysdi

>1,000 US patients treated (>10% total share) after less than 5 months

Broad uptake across all patient types

Patients treated with all SMA types Pattern mirrors disease prevalence: 25% type 1, 50% type 2, 25% type 3

Naive (~1/3) and previously treated (~2/3)

Pts switching from both Spinraza & Zolgensma

Broad range of ages

2 month old infants to 70+ year old adults ~50% of patients are adults

>350 HCPs have prescribed Evrysdi

~2,500 patients treated worldwide between clinical trials, commercial, and compassionate use program

* SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; HCP=health care professional

Access enabled by compelling value proposition

  • ~55% of lives covered due to active payer engagement
  • Rapid payer coverage by Commercial and Medicaid plans
  • Most payer policies fully aligned to the FDA label

H1 2021 Outlook

  • Anticipated approvals in EMA, China, and Japan
  • Primary analysis from Ph II (JEWELFISH) study in previously treated patients
  • 2-yeardata from pivotal Ph III trials SUNFISH and FIREFISH

34

Ophthalmology franchise: Benefitting patients globally

Faricimab: Positive results in DME & nAMD; PDS: launch on track

Faricimab

Port delivery system

(anti-VEGF/Ang-2 biMab)

(PDS)

  • Ph III (YOSEMITE & RHINE) results in DME positive with >50% of patients being able to extend time between treatments to 16 weeks
  • Ph III (LUCERNE & TENAYA) results in nAMD positive with nearly half (45%) of patients being treated every 16 weeks
  • First time this level of durability has been achieved in Ph III
  • Filing on track for 2021; Data to be presented at Angiogenesis
  • Ph III (ARCHWAY) data in nAMD show more than 98% of patients were able to go six months between treatments
  • Generally well tolerated with favorable benefit-risk profile
  • Ph III trials in DME (PAGODA) and DR (PAVILION) enrolling rapidly; Ex-US studies to be initiated
  • Additional Ph III (ARCHWAY) data to be presented at Angiogenesis
  • US approval expected in 2021

nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy

35

Infectious diseases: SARS-CoV-2 development program

Positive read-outs for nAb cocktail - first shipments

Casirivimab + imdevimab (nAb cocktail):

  • Ph II (Study 2067) in outpatient setting: Primary endpoint of viral load reduction met; FDA EUA granted on Nov 20; First governmental orders from US and Europe received
  • Ph II (Study 2066) in hospitalized patients: Futility analysis passed in sero-negative patients for lower risk of mechanical ventilation and/or death, supporting additional investigation in this population
  • Ph III (Study 2069) post-exposure prophylaxis: Positive interim results showing reduction in overall infections within the first week and 100% prevention of symptomatic infections

Actemra for COVID-19 pneumonia:

• REMAP-CAP study with positive data release by the Imperial College London

nAb=neutralizing antibodies; DAA=direct acting antiviral; EUA=emegency use authorization

36

2020: Key late-stage news flow*

Additional 2020 news flow:

  • casirivimab/imdevimab: Positive Ph II results in outpatients; US EUA granted
  • Actemra: Positive Ph III (EMPACTA) in severe COVID-19 related pneumonia
  • Actemra: Ph III (COVACTA) did not meet primary endpoint; potentially clinically meaningful benefits in time to hospital discharge and duration of ICU stay
  • Gavreto: US approval in RET fusion-positive mNSCLC
  • Gavreto: US approval in metastatic RET+ thyroid cancer
  • Xolair: US filing of prefilled syringe for self-administration across all indications
  • Evrysdi: Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) results in type 1 SMA
  • Esbriet: US priority review granted in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD)

* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change; EUA=emergency use authorization; ICU=intensive care unit

37

2021: Key late-stage news flow*

Compound

Indication

Milestone

Regulatory

Phase III / pivotal

readouts

Evrysdi

SMA type 1/2/3

EU approval

PDS ranibizumab

nAMD (continuous delivery)

US/EU filing; US approval

faricimab

DME/nAMD

US/EU joint filing (DME+AMD)

casirivimab/imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2

EU approval

Venclexta + azacitidine

1L unfit AML

EU approval

Tecentriq

1L PDL1+ NSCLC

EU approval

Xofluza

Healthy patients; High risk patients; Post exposure

EU approval

faricimab

nAMD

Ph III TENAYA/LUCERNE

casirivimab/imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2 Outpatient

Ph III Study 2067

casirivimab/imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2Post-exposure prophylaxis

Ph III Study 2069

Tecentriq

Adjuvant NSCLC

Ph III IMpower010

Evrysdi

SMA type 1/2/3 switching study

Ph II JEWELFISH

Polivy + R-CHP

1L DLBCL

Ph III POLARIX

Tecentriq + chemo

Adjuvant SCCHN

Ph III IMvoke010

mosunetuzumab

3L+ FL

Ph Ib GO29781

glofitamab

3L+ DLBCL

Ph Ib NP30179

* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change

38

Diagnostics Division

Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics

2020: Diagnostics Division sales

Strong growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics

2020

2019

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Diagnostics Division

13,791

12,950

6

14

Centralised and Point of Care Solutions

7,273

7,819

-7

-1

Molecular Diagnostics

3,760

2,109

78

90

Diabetes Care

1,670

1,918

-13

-5

Tissue Diagnostics

1,088

1,104

-1

5

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +102%

40

2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales

Growth driven by COVID-19 testing

Japan

North America

+5%

+26%

EMEA1

~4% of divisionalsales

~28% of divisional sales

+19%

~40% of divisional sales

Asia Pacific

Latin America

-3%

+14%

~23% of divisional sales

~6% of divisional sales

All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER); 1 Europe, Middle East and Africa

41

2020: Diagnostics Division highlights

Strong growth driven by COVID-19 testing

YoY CER growth

Centralised

and Point

of Care

Solutions

Molecular Diagnostics1

Diabetes

Care

Tissue Diagnostics

-1%

+90%

-5%

+5%

EMEA2

North America

RoW

  • Immunodiagnostics (-6%)
  • Clinical Chemistry (-11%)
  • POC3 Immunodiagnostics (+667%)
  • Virology (+180%)
  • LightMix Systems (+189%)
  • POC3 Molecular (+152%)
  • Blood glucose monitoring (-4%)
  • Insulin delivery systems (-15%)
  • Advanced staining (+5%)
  • Companion diagnostics (+8%)

CHFbn

0.0

1.0

2.0

3.0

4.0

5.0

6.0

7.0

8.0

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +102%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa; 3

POC=point of care

42

2020: Diagnostics Division

Very strong core operating profit growth of +50%

2020

2020 vs. 2019

CHFm % sales

CER growth

Sales

13,791

100

14%

-26%

Royalties & other op. inc.

61

0.4

-26%

Cost of sales

-6,497

-47.0

10%

M & D

-2,728

-19.8

0%

R & D

-1,556

-11.3

10%

G & A

-507

-3.7

3%

Core operating profit

2,564

18.6

50%

+30% in CHF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

43

SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio1

Comprehensive portfolio of tests and digital solutions

Clinical Labs

Near Patient

Molecular

• TIB MOLBIOL LightMix® Modular SARS-CoV-2

Launched

cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B

cobas® SARS-CoV-2

Launched

Launched

solutions

cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B

Launched

Immunology

solutions

  • Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2
  • Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S2
  • Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 antigen
  • Elecsys® IL-6 Test to diagnose cytokine release syndrome

Launched

• SARS-CoV-2

Rapid Antibody

Launched3

Launched

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen

Launched3,4

Launched4

• SARS-CoV-2

Rapid Antigen Test Nasal

Launched3,4

SARS-CoV-2

& Influenza A/B Rapid Antigen

Launched

In-development3

Digital

NAVIFY Remote Monitor5

Launched

v-TAC6 digital algorithm for blood-gas

Launched

• Viewics LabOps COVID-19 for efficiency

Launched

solutions

improvements

iThemba Life COVID-19

Launched

cobas® infinity POC COVID-19 Portal

Launched

Recently launched

1 Not all products are available in all countries; 2 S=spike protein; 3 external distribution partnership; 4 not yet approved in the U.S.; 5 US only; 6 v-TAC=venous to arterial conversion

44

Investing CHFm >600 to increase supply chain capacities

Driving to unprecedented volume in record time!

CONSUMABLES

REAGENTS

60 new manufacturing lines

20 new manufacturing lines

17 locations with 5 new partners

4 major facility expansions

CHFm >600 investment

>1200 new employees

8 new manufacturing lines

1 new manufacturing space

1 new biotech facility

RAW MATERIALS

INSTRUMENTS

45

Launch of Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in CE mark countries

High performing test to detect SARS-CoV-2

Elecsys® In-solution

double-antibody sandwich

Ru

Phase 1

9 min

Ru

Phase 2

9 min

Ru

Phase 3

Ru

Biotinylated monoclonal

SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) in

antibody against N

the sample

Ru

Ruthenylated monoclonal

Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic

antibody against N

microparticle

  • Test to detect active SARS-CoV-2 infections
  • Excellent performance:
    • Sensitivity 94.5% (n=200 positive samples1)
    • Specificity 99.9% (n=2,747 negative samples2)
  • Potential to scale up to double-digit million tests/month
  • Available for all cobas® e3 immunoanalyzers (installed base > 40,000)
  • SARS-CoV-2Extraction Solution: virus inactivation time of 2 minutes

1 Based on samples from 200 symptomatic individuals and cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Target 2 Ct value < 30; 2 Based on samples from 548 symptomatic individuals and 2199 known/suspected

46

exposure/screening individuals; 3 cobas® e: cobas e 801, cobas® e 602, cobas® e 601, cobas® e 411

FDA grants EUA for Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S immunoassay

In clinical studies with major vaccine developers

Elecsys® In-solution

double-antigen sandwich

Matur

Biotin-labelled

Immature IgG

complementary

e IgG

antigen

Immature IgM

Mature IgM

Ru

Ruthenylated

antigen

Streptavidin-coated

paramagnetic microparticles

  • FDA Emergency use authorization1 on December 2nd
  • Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein (anti-S)
  • Excellent performance:
    • Sensitivity 98.8% (n=1423 positive samples2)
    • Specificity 99.98% (n=5991negative samples)
  • Excellent correlation of the Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S units with the new WHO International Standard
  • Potential to scale up to double-digit million tests/month
  • Available on all cobas® e3 immunoanalyzers (installed base >40,000)

1

Includes: CE-IVDFDA-EUA, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Argentina; 2 n=1423 positive samples, 14 days or later after diagnosis with PCR;

47

3 cobas® e: cobas® e 801, cobas® e 602, cobas® e 601, cobas® e 411

Launch of cobas® PIK3CA Mutation Test (CE-IVD)

Enables clinicians to make fast targeted treatment decisions

PIK3CA pathways in cancer

Extracellular Growth Factor

Cell membrane

Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR and EGFR family members

PI3 KINASE

(PIK3CA)

PTEN

AKT 1

mTOR

Cell proliferation, cell survival, invasion & metastasis tumour- induced angiogenesis

  • PCR test for detection of 17 PIK3CA mutations in advanced or metastatic breast cancer
  • Up to 40% of patients with HR+/HER2- harbor a PIK3CA mutation 1
  • High analytical sensitivity for 0.7 to 3.5% mutation level (variant dependent)
  • Clinical reproducibility > 99%; 100% concordance vs NGS
  • Runs on cobas® z 4800 (installed base>2000)

1 cobas® PIK3CA Mutation Test CE-IVD package insert 1. Vasan N et al., Annals of Onco 2019

48

End-to-end Digital Pathology solution with IVD image analysis

Powerful pipeline utilising latest advances in AI technology

SCANNING

PATHOLOGIST

IMAGE

WORKFLOW

ANALYSIS

VENTANA DP 200

NAVIFY Digital

uPath Image Analysis

Pathology

Algorithms

Three next-generationCE-IVD algorithms launched in 2020

utilizing whole slide analysis for medical decision support to

PD-L1

HER2 Dual

critical cancer diagnosis

ISH

Cloud based clinical workflow software and algorithms on

HER2 (4B5)

the NAVIFY platform

NAVIFY Tumor Board

49

Outlook on 2021 new systems launches

Enabling comparable results in different size laboratories

Throughput

Low

Medium

High

cobas® pure*

cobas® pro

cobas® pro (high throughput)

SWA**

solutions

cobas® 5800*

cobas® 6800

cobas® 8800

Molecular

solutions

* Currently in development and not commercially available; ** Serum Work Area

50

Roche Diagnostics Investors Day 2021

Innovating Diagnostics, Shaping Healthcare, Changing lives

23rd March 2021, 14:00-16:00 CEST (virtual set up)

Presenters:

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Diagnostics

Ann Costello, Global Head Roche Diagnostics Solutions

Palani Kumaresan, Head of Research & Development

Benjamin Lilienfield, Life Cycle Leader Systems

Andre Ziegler, Global Clinical Leader Cardiology

Michael Hombach, Global Clinical Leader Infectious disease

Jill German, Global Head of Pathology Lab

51

Key launches 2020

Area

Product

Description

Market1

Instruments/

Workflow

cobas

®

prime

Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas® 6800/8800 Systems

CE

Devices

Diabetes

Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes

Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek

CE

Care

Manager

Solo Diabetes Manager (remote control)

Elecsys® EBV EBNA IgG

EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA

Elecsys® EBV VCA IgG

CE

IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Infectious

Elecsys® EBV IgM

Diseases

cobas® HIV-1&2 Qual

Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2

US

Tests/

cobas® EBV

Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and

US

cobas® BKV

BKV infections

Assays

Cervical

cobas

®

HPV (6800/8800)

The world's leading cobas® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas®

US

6800/8800 Systems

Cancer

CINtec PLUS Cytology

Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker

US

technology on cervical cytology samples

VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH

Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted

US

Tissue Dx

therapy

Algorithm - HER2 (4B5)

Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5)

CE

Sequencing

NAVIFY Mutation Profiler

Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical

US

interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing

RocheDiabetes InsulinStart

A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the

CE

Software

transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy

Diabetes

mySugr app

Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app

WW

Care

RocheDiabetes Care Platform

New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration

WW

of 3rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation

1CE: European Conformity, US: FDA approval, WW: Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus

52

Key launches 2021

Area

Product

Description

Market1

Instruments

Tests

Digital

Solutions

Core Lab

cobas® pure integrated solutions

Low-to-medium volume SWA

cobas® pro integrated solutions

New high throughput configurations of the cobas pro instrument

Point of Care

cobas® pulse

Successor of Accu-Chek® Inform II

Molecular Lab

cobas® 5800

Fully automated low throughput PCR system

AVENIO Edge System

Automated sequencing library preparation and target enrichment instrument

Diabetes Care

Accu-Chek Instant Forward

New features for the Instant meter to increase performance and user experience

Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen

Automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Core Lab

Elecsys® NT-proBNP IU

• extensions in Heart Failure

A set of 5 intended use extensions in the Coronary Arterial Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and

• extension for Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Failure Space

Elecsys® TnT-hs 3 claim extensions

in Coronary Arterial Disease

Molecular Lab

AVENIO FoundationOne kit (RUO)

Decentralized kit of the FoundationOne test

KAPA HyperPETE kit

New targeted sequencing portfolio using primer extension for small targets

uPath 2.0

First IVD release and version of Open API of the clinical pathologist workflow module for

Pathology Lab

NAVIFY Digital Pathology & on-premise uPath

RUO Algorithms

Whole slide image analysis algorithms (ER (SP1), Ki-67(30-9), and PR (1E2))

Insights

NAVIFY Oncology 1.0

Modular Oncology decision support solution

NAVIFY Pass 1.0

Solution for providers to communicate SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test results to a mobile app

Core Lab

Elecsys® GAAD Algorithm

Algorithm for early detection of HCC in patients with chronic liver disease.

Remote Patient Monitoring

Module within RDCP that enables remote Health Care Professional - Patient with Diabetes

Diabetes Care

interaction, including a patient dashboard, check-in and chat functionality

Accu-Chek SugarView

Meter-free blood glucose testing using a smartphone and app

CE

CE

CE

CE

WW

WW

US

CE

WW

WW

WW

WW

WW³

US & CE³

CE

WW³

OUS³

RDCP: Roche Diabetes Care Platform; 1 CE: European Conformity, US: FDA approval, WW: Worldwide, OUS: Outside the US; 2 Reasearch Use Only; 3 Only a few selected countries

Finance

Alan Hippe

Chief Financial Officer

2020 results

Focus on Cash

Outlook

55

2020: Highlights

Business

  • Sales growth of +1%1 despite biosimilars impact of CHF -5.1bn2
  • Core operating profit up +4%1 and Core EPS growth of +4%1
  • Dividend3 in Swiss francs further increased

Cash flow

  • Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 14.8bn despite higher investments in in-licensing and higher inventories
  • Net debt lower by CHF 0.6bn vs. YE 2019, now at CHF -1.9bn, as FCF of CHF 10.9bn offsets dividends paid (CHF -8.0bn)

Net financial result

  • Core net financial expenses decreased by +34%1 due to lower interest expenses (CHFm 182) mainly driven by early debt redemption in 2019 (loss of CHFm 202)

IFRS

  • Net income increased by +17%1 driven by lower impairments of intangible assets and goodwill and the release of the Accutane US litigation provision

1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); 2

MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and US & Japan Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera; 3

based on 2020 dividend as proposed

56

by the Board of Directors; FCF=free cash flow

2020: Successfully managing the transition in volatile environment

Compensated for biosimilar & COVID-19

Efficiency gains & investment into future

Group

Group

Sales

Core OP

CHFm (CER)

+ 4,739

CHFm (CER)

- 5,051 2

+ 1,800

-868

- 5,919

61,396

62,015

+1%

2019

Pharma

Pharma

Diagnostics

2020

New

bx exposed2

Division

Products1

& other

+ 1,812

+ 981

- 40

- 803

23,460

23,460

22,478

- 968

+4%

2019

Pharma

Pharma

Pharma

Diagnostics Corporate

2020

lower profit

efficiency

additional

growth &

contribution

gains &

R&D spend

efficiency

from lower

other

gains

sales3

2020: Group performance

Core operating profit up +4 & Core EPS growth of +4%

2020

2019

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Sales

58,323

61,466

-5

1

Core operating profit

21,536

22,479

-4

4

as % of sales

36.9

36.6

Core net income

17,378

18,062

-4

5

as % of sales

29.8

29.4

Core EPS (CHF)

19.16

20.16

-5

4

IFRS net income

15,068

14,108

7

17

Operating free cash flow

14,815

20,921

-29

-21

as % of sales

25.4

34.0

Free cash flow

10,943

16,764

-35

-26

as % of sales

18.8

27.3

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

58

2020: Group sales

CER sales increase of +1%, driven by Diagnostics and International, partly offset by a decrease in the US; Fx impact of -6%p

-6%

+1%

+7%

-6%

+1%

-5%

Pharma Division

Dia Division

-2%

+14%

+1,800

+620

-1,689

-241

+661

-3,763

+89

-3,143

United States

Europe

Intl.

Chugai

Dia Division

Group

Fx 1

Group

(Japan)

CHF

Absolute values in CHFm at Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019); 1 avg full year 2019 to avg full year 2020 fx

59

2020: Core EPS development

Operations growth is main driver for Core EPS growth

CHF

+4.2%

+4.9 p

+0.3 p

+0.9 p

-1.1 p

-0.1 p

-0.7 p

21.20

20.35

FY 2019

Income from

Other

Gains equity

Bond

Resolution tax

FY 2020

disposal of

Operations

ROOI

securities

redemption

disputes

products

All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals

60

2020: Group operating performance

Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth

2020

2020 vs. 2019

CHFm

abs. CER

CER growth

Sales

58,323

620

1%

Royalties & other op. inc.

2,020

-175

-8%

Cost of sales

-14,567

1,015

-6%

M & D

-9,361

631

-6%

R & D

-12,153

-953

8%

G & A

-2,726

-157

6%

Core operating profit

21,536

981

4%

-4% in CHF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

61

2020: Royalties and other operating income

Lower income on product disposals, partially offset by higher other operating income from Venclexta profit share

CHFm

+70

-57

-27

2,285

-251

Royalties and other operating income decreased by -8% at CER

2,020

1

2

3

4

5

6

2019

Royalty income

Out-licensing

Other operating

Income from

2020

income

income

disp. of products

CER = Constant Exchange Rates

62

Major transformation ongoing across the Group

Example: Cost of Sales

Cost of Sales

2019

2020

abs. CER

% CER

Pharma Division

10,180

8,070

+1,652

-16%

Manufacturing cost of goods sold and period costs:

Manufacturing cost

6,086

5,021

+787

-13%

Product mix, productivity improvements, and lower

inventory write-offs

Dia Division

6,183

6,497

-637

+10%

Collaboration and profit sharing agreements: Decrease

Manufacturing cost

6,079

6,395

-638

+11%

driven by lower MabThera/Rituxan sales (US)

Royalty expenses: Decrease related to expired Cabilly

Group

16,363

14,567

+1,015

-6%

patent, partially offset by increased sales for certain

Manufacturing Cost

12,165

11,416

+149

-1%

royalty-bearing products (Ocrevus, etc.)

Variances at constant exchange rates (CER)

63

2020: Core operating profit and margin

% of sales

43.1%

43.3%

43.7%

36.6%

36.9%

36.1%

+1.1%p¹

+1.2%p¹

CHFm

+4%¹

0%¹

18.6%

22,479

15.9%

20,505

21,536

21,015

15.2%

19,477

+4.8%p¹

18,942

+50%¹

2,046 1,966 2,564

2018 2019 2020

1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates

Roche Group

Pharma Division

Diagnostics Division

64

2020: Core net financial result

Improvement driven by net loss on debt redemption in 2019 and lower interest expenses

CHFm

• Net financial expenses decreased by +34% at CER

Interest expenses1 decreased by +26% at CER

-564

-903

+58

+182

+202

-87

-15

-1

2019

Net interest

Equity

FX G/L

G/L on debt

Interest

Other

2020

income

securities

redemption

expenses1

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1

incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives

65

2020: Group Core tax rate

Tax rate relatively stable excluding resolution of several tax disputes

%

+0.2p

-1.5p

+2.1p

18.4

18.6

16.3

17.1

-3,880

2019

2019

2020

2020

As reported

Resolution of

Before

Tax development

Before

Resolution of

As reported

Tax Disputes

Resolution of

(excluding

Resolution of

Tax Disputes

2019

Tax Disputes

Resolution of

Tax Disputes

2020

Tax Disputes)

66

2020: Non-core and IFRS income

Total non-core operating items decreasing due to lower IA impairments and Legal & Environmental income

2019

2020

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Core operating profit

22,479

21,536

-943

-4

+4

Global restructuring plans

-1,206

-909

297

Amortisation of intangible assets

-1,532

-1,750

-218

Impairment of intangible assets

1

-1,756

-672

1,084

M&A and alliance transactions

43

-9

-52

Legal & Environmental

2

-480

347

827

Total non-core operating items

-4,931

-2,993

1,938

IFRS Operating profit

17,548

18,543

995

+6

+16

Total financial result & taxes

-3,440

-3,475

-35

IFRS net income

14,108

15,068

960

+7

+17

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; IA=intangible assets; 1 incl. goodwill; 2 incl. pension plan settlements

67

2020 results

Focus on Cash

Outlook

68

2020: Operating Free Cash Flow

OFCF down by -21% driven by Net Working Capital movement and higher investments in Intangible Assets

CHFm

-74-2,307

-216-1,838

-1,671

20,921

OFCF lower by -21% /-4,435m at CER

2019

OP, net of cash

NWC

Investments

Investments

Foreign

adjustments

movement

in PP&E

in IA

exchange

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=Operating Profit; NWC=Net Working Capital; PP&E=Property, Plant & Equipment incl. change of lease liability paid; IA=Intangible Assets

14,815

2020

69

2020: Group net debt lower vs. YE 2019

Free Cash Flow CHF 10.9bn

CHFbn

vs. 16.8bn in 2019

-3.9

+14.8

-10.3

[PY: +20.9]

-2.5

-1.9

Taxes

-3.2

Dividends paid

-8.0

Treasury

-0.7

Trans. own eq. instr.

-2.1

M&A & All. trans.

-1.2

Curr. Transl. & Other

+1.0

Net debt

Operating

Non-Operating

Dividends, M&A

Net debt

31 Dec 2019

Free

Free

and Alliance

31 Dec 2020

Cash Flow

Cash Flow

transactions and

other

Intangible Asset

Equity

M&A

Total

Thereof investments in

2020:

-3.2

-0.4

-1.2

-4.8

Innovation

2019:

-1.4

0.0

-4.8

-6.2

70

Balance sheet 31 December 2020

Equity ratio at 46% (31 Dec 2019: 43%)

% change in CER

% change in CER

CHFbn

vs 31 Dec 2019

vs 31 Dec 2019

Cash and

83.1

86.1

+9%

83.1

86.1

+9%

11.9

12.3

marketable

+7%

14%

25.4

14%

24.1

securities

Current

+12%

29%

19.4

20.6

+13%

liabilities

29%

Other

current

23%

24%

Non-

20.9

assets

23.1

-5%

current

25%

28%

liabilities

Net debt/

51.8

53.2

+9%

Non-

total assets:

39.8

current

63%

62%

Equity

35.9

2%

assets

43%

46%

+17%

(Net assets)

31 Dec

31 Dec

31 Dec

31 Dec

2019

2020

2019

2020

CER = Constant Exchange Rates

71

2020 results

Focus on Cash

Outlook

72

High currency impact in 2020

CHF / USD

Average

-3%

-3%

-4%

-5%

YTD 2019

1.00

1.00

0.99

1.00

0.95

0.94

0.97

0.97

Average YTD 2020

0.97

0.97

0.96

0.97

0.97

0.95

0.94

0.91

0.91

0.91

0.91

0.89

Monthly avg fx rates 2020

CHF / EUR

-6%

-6%

-5%

-4%

1.13

1.13

1.12

1.11

1.07

1.06

1.07

1.07

1.08

1.07

1.06

1.06

1.06

1.07

1.07

1.08

1.08

1.07

1.08

1.08

1 On group growth rates

In 2020 impact1 is (%p):

Q1

HY

Sep

FY

YTD

Sales

-5

-5

-6

-6

Core operating

-7

-8

profit

Core EPS

-8

-9

2021 currency impact1 expected (based on 31 Dec 2020 FX rates):

  • For FY around -3%p to -5%p FX impact on Sales, Core
    OP & Core EPS

73

2020: Core EPS

Core EPS 2020 of CHF 19.35 is basis for Core EPS outlook 2021 at CER

CHF

+0.19

19.16

19.35

Core EPS 2020 as

2020 foreign

Core EPS 2020 basis

reported

exchange losses:

for Outlook Core EPS

Core EPS impact

growth 2021 at CER

CER = Constant Exchange Rates

74

2021 outlook

Further growing top and bottom line

Group sales growth1

• Low- to mid-single digit

Core EPS growth1

• Broadly in line with sales growth

Dividend outlook

• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs

1

At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact

75

Changes to the development pipeline

Q4 2020 update

New to phase I

New to phase II

New to phase III

New to registration

7 NMEs:

2 NMEs:

3 NMEs:

1 NME:

RG6006 Abx MCP - bacterial infections

RG6359 SPK-3006 - Pompe disease

RG7845 fenebrutinib - PPMS

RG6321 PDS with ranibizumab - wAMD

RG6007 HLA-A2-WT1 x CD3 - AML

RG6422 AT-527 - adult non-hospitalised SARS-

RG6026 glofitamab - 2L+ DLBCL*

RG6120 VEGF-Ang2 DutaFab - nAMD

CoV-2

RG7828 mosunetuzumab - 2L+ FL*

2 AIs:

RG6182 NME - neurodegenerative diseases

RG6062 Esbriet - UILD

RG6232 TYRP1 x CD3 - metastatic melanoma

4 AIs:

RG7446 Tecentriq+nab-paclitaxel - TNBC

RG6234 NME - multiple myeloma

2 AIs:

RG1594 Ocrevus high dose - RMS & PPMS

neoadjuvant

RG6312 NME - geographic atrophy

RG6058 tiragolumab+T+chemo - 1L non-

RG6413+RG6412 casivirimab+imdevimab -

squamous NSCLC

SARS-CoV-2 adult - ambulatory

RG6171 giredestrant - ER+/HER2- 2/3L mBC

RG7446 Tecentriq - SC NSCLC

Removed from phase I

Removed from phase II

Removed from phase III

Approvals

1 NME:

2 NMEs:

3 AIs:

RG7461 simlukafusp alfa combos - solid tumors

RG6149 ST2 MAb - asthma

RG6152 Xofluza - influenza hospitalized

RG7845 fenebrutinib - RA

patients

2 AIs:

RG7440 ipatasertib+chemo - 1L TNBC/HR+ BC

RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin+Cotellic - 2/3L CRC

RG7440 ipatasertib+Tecentriq+taxane - 1L

RG7446 Tecentriq + K/HP - HER2+ BC

TNBC

  • phI safety run-in ongoing

2 NMEs approved in EU: RG6152 Xofluza - influenza RG6264 Phesgo - HER2+ BC

5 AIs approved in US:

RG1594 Ocrevus short infusion - RMS & PPMS RG3648 Xolair - nasal polyps

RG6152 Xofluza - post exposure prophylaxis RG6396 Gavreto - RET-mutant thyroid cancer RG7601 Venclexta+azacitdine - 1L AML

3 AIs approved in EU:

RG6152 Xofluza - influenza high risk & post exposure prophylaxis

RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC

77

Status as of February 04, 2021

Roche Group development pipeline

Phase I (49 NMEs + 14 AIs)

Phase II (22 NMEs + 12 AIs)

RG6007

HLA-A2-WT1 x CD3

AML

RG6026

glofitamab monotherapy and combos

heme tumors

RG6058

tiragolumab combos

heme & solid tumors

RG6076

CD19-4-1BBL

heme tumors

RG6115

TLR7 agonist (4)

HCC

RG6139

PD1 x LAG3

solid tumors

RG6160

cevostamab (FcRH5 x CD3)

r/r MM

RG6171

giredestrant (SERD)

ER+/HER2- BC

RG6180

autogene cevumeran±T (iNeST1)

solid tumors

RG6185

belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic

solid tumors

RG6194

HER2 x CD3

BC

RG6232

TYRP1 x CD3

metastatic melanoma

RG6234

-

multiple myeloma

RG6279

PD1-IL2v

solid tumors

RG6286

-

colorectal cancer

RG6290

MAGE-A4 ImmTAC

solid tumors

RG6292

anti-CD25 MAb ± T

solid tumors

RG6296

BCMA x CD16a

r/r MM

RG6323

IL15/IL15Ra-Fc

solid tumors

RG6330

KRAS G12C

solid tumors

ipatasertib + Taxane + T

TNBC

RG7440

ipatasertib + rucaparib

mCRPC, solid tumors

ipatasertib

.prostate cancer, pretreated

Morpheus platform

solid tumors

RG7446

T + CD47 MAb

r/r AML

T + Venclexta

maintenance 1L ES-SCLC

Venclexta + AMG176

AML

RG7601

Venclexta ± azacitidine

r/r MDS

Venclexta + gilteritinib

r/r AML

RG7769

PD1 x TIM3

solid tumors

RG7802

cibisatamab ± T

solid tumors

RG7827

FAP-4-1BBL + T

solid tumors

RG7828

mosunetuzumab monotherapy + combos

heme tumors

RG7876

selicrelumab combos

solid tumors

Status as of February 04, 2021

CHU

FIXa x FX

hemophilia

CHU

glypican-3 x CD3

solid tumors

CHU

codrituzumab

HCC

CHU

CD137 switch antibody

solid tumors

CHU

-

..

solid tumors & endometriosis

SQZ

PBMC vaccine

solid tumors

RG6151

-

asthma

RG6244

-

asthma

RG6287

-

IBD

RG6418

NLRP3 inh

inflammation

RG6315

-

immunologic disorders

RG7835

IgG-IL2

autoimmune diseases

RG6006

Abx MCP

bacterial infections

RG6084

PD-L1 LNA

HBV

RG6346

HBV siRNA

HBV

RG6091

UBE3A LNA

Angelman syndrome

RG6102

brain shuttle gantenerumab

Alzheimer's

RG6182

-

neurodegenerative diseases

RG6237

-

neuromuscular disorders

RG7637

-

.

neurodevelopmental disorders

RG7816

GABA Aa5 PAM

autism

RG6120

VEGF-Ang2 DutaFab

nAMD

RG6179

-

DME

RG6247

4D-110

choroideremia

RG6312

-

geographic atrophy

RG7921

-

nAMD

4DMT

4D-125

X-linked retinitis pigmentosa

CHU

PTH1 recep. ago

hypoparathyroidism

CHU

-

hyperphosphatemia

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Metabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

1Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy

T=Tecentriq

2RG6149 NME status, RG7880 AI status

3combination contributing as two entities

RG6171

giredestrant (SERD)

neoadjuvant ER+ BC

giredestrant (SERD)

2/3L ER+/HER2- mBC

RG6180

autogene cevumeran + pembrolizumab

1L melanoma

RG6357

SPK-8011

hemophilia A

RG6358

SPK-8016

hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII

tiragolumab + T

NSCLC

RG6058

tiragolumab + T + chemo

1L non-squamous NSCLC

tiragolumab + T

cervical cancer

RG7601

Venclexta + fulvestrant

2L HR+BC

Venclexta + carfilzomib

r/r MM t(11:14)

CHU

Oncolytic Type 5 adenovirus

esophageal cancer

RG6173

anti-tryptase

asthma

RG6354

rhPTX-2(PRM-151)

myelofibrosis

rhPTX-2(PRM-151)

.

idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

RG7880

efmarodocokin alfa (IL22-Fc)

inflammatory diseases

RG6149/RG78802

ST2 MAb or efmarodocokin alfa

COVID-19 pneumonia

NOV

TLR4 MAb

autoimmune diseases

IONIS

ASO factor B

IgA nephropathy

RG6413+RG64123

casivirimab+imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2adult-hospitalised

RG6422

AT-527

SARS-CoV-2

RG7854+RG79073

TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2)

HBV

RG6359

SPK-3006

Pompe disease

RG7992

FGFR1 x KLB MAb

NASH

RG6100

semorinemab

Alzheimer's

RG6356

microdystrophin (SRP-9001)

DMD

RG7412

crenezumab

familial Alzheimer's healthy pts

RG7906

ralmitaront

schizophrenia

RG7935

prasinezumab

Parkinson's

RG6147

-

geographic atrophy

RG6367

SPK-7001

choroideremia

RG7774

-

retinal disease

IONIS

ASO factor B

geographic atrophy

RG-No - Roche/Genentech

SQZ - SQZ Biotechnology managed

78

CHU - Chugai managed

NOV - Novimmune managed

IONIS - IONIS managed

4DMT - 4DMT managed

Roche Group development pipeline

Phase III (14 NMEs + 34 AIs)

Registration (4 NMEs + 7 AIs)

RG6013

Hemlibra

mild to moderate hemophilia A

RG6026**

glofitamab + chemo

2L+ DLBCL

tiragolumab + T + chemo

1L SCLC

RG6058

tiragolumab + T

1L PD-L1+ NSCLC

tiragolumab + T

locally advanced esophageal cancer

tiragolumab + T

.stage III unresectable 1L NSCLC

RG6107

crovalimab

PNH

RG6114

inavolisib (mPI3K alpha inh)

1L HR+ mBC

RG6171

giredestrant (SERD)

ER+/HER2- mBC

RG7440

ipatasertib + abiraterone

1L CRPC

ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib

1L HR+ mBC

RG7596

Polivy

1L DLBCL

Tecentriq

NSCLC adj

Tecentriq

NMIBC, high risk

Tecentriq

RCC adj

Tecentriq + cabozantinib

advanced RCC

Tecentriq + cabozantinib

2L NSCLC

RG7446

T ± chemo

SCCHN adj

Tecentriq

HER2+ BC neoadj

T + capecitabine or carbo/gem

1L TNBC

T + paclitaxel

TNBC adj

T + Avastin

HCC adj

T ± chemo

1L mUC

Tecentriq

SC NSCLC

RG6268

Rozlytrek ROS1+

1L NSCLC

RG7601

Venclexta

r/r MM t(11:14)

Venclexta + azacitidine

1L MDS

RG7828**

mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide

2L+ FL

RG7853

Alecensa

ALK+ NSCLC adj

RG1569

Actemra ± remdesivir

COVID-19 pneumonia

RG3648

Xolair

food allergy

RG7159

Gazyva

lupus nephritis

RG7413

etrolizumab

Crohn's

Xofluza

influenza, pediatric (0-1 year)

RG6152

Xofluza

influenza, pediatric (1-12 years)

Xofluza

influenza direct transmission

RG6413+

casivirimab+imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2 adult prophylaxis

RG6412*

casivirimab+imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2 adult ambulatory

RG1450

gantenerumab

Alzheimer's

RG1594

Ocrevus high dose

RMS & PPMS

RG6042

tominersen

Huntington's

RG7845

fenebrutinib

PPMS

RG6321

port delivery system with ranibizumab

.

DME

port delivery system with ranibizumab

DR

RG7716

faricimab

DME

faricimab

wAMD

RG6396

Gavreto (pralsetinib) 1

RET+ NSCLC

Gavreto (pralsetinib) 3

RET+ MTC

RG7446

Tecentriq Dx+ 1

1L sq + non-sq NSCLC

T + nab-paclitaxel4

TNBC neoadj

RG7601

Venclexta + azacitidine 1

1L AML

RG7853

Alecensa

1LNSCLC Dx+

RG3648

Xolair 2

asthma home use

RG6062

Esbriet

UILD

RG6168

Enspryng (satralizumab) 1

NMOSD

RG7916

Evrysdi (risdiplam) 1

SMA

RG6321

port delivery system with ranibizumab 5

wAMD

  1. Approved in US, filed in EU
  2. Filed in US
  3. Approved in US
  4. Filed in EU
  5. US rolling submission initiated

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Metabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

T=Tecentriq

*combination contributing as two entities

  • phI safety run-in ongoing

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

79

Status as of February 04, 2021

NME submissions and their additional indications

Projects in phase II and III

RG6026

glofitamab + chemo

2L DLBCL

tiragolumab +

RG6058

Tecentriq (T)

1L PD-L1+ cervical ca

RG6058

tiragolumab + T

1L PD-L1+ NSCLC

RG6413+

casivirimab+imdevimab

tominersen

tiragolumab + T

RG6412

SARS-CoV-2

RG6042

Huntington's

RG6058

locally adv esophageal

adult-prophylaxis

cancer

RG6413+

casivirimab+imdevimab

RG1450

gantenerumab

RG6058

tiragolumab + T

RG6412

SARS-CoV-2

Alzheimer's

Stage III unresectable 1L

adult-ambulatory

NSCLC

RG6321

Port Delivery System

RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab

RG7413

etrolizumab

RG6058

tiragolumab + T

with ranibizumab

RG6412

SARS-CoV-2

Crohn's

1L non-sq NSCLC

wAMD1

adult-hospitalised

Evrysdi (risdiplam)

Port Delivery System

tiragolumab +

inavolisib

RG7916

RG6321

with ranibizumab

RG6058

Tecentriq

RG6114

(mPI3K alpha inh)

SMA (EU)

wAMD (EU)

1L SCLC

1L HR+ BC

Gavreto

faricimab

crovalimab

giredestrant (SERD)

RG6396

(pralsetinib)

RG7716

RG6107

RG6171

DME

PNH

ER+/HER2- mBC

RET+ NSCLC

Gavreto

faricimab

ipatasertib +

giredestrant (SERD)

RG6396

(pralsetinib) 2

RG7716

RG7440

abiraterone

RG6171

wAMD

2L/3L ER+/HER2- mBC

RET+ MTC

1L CRPC

RG7907+

TLR7 ago (3)

+ CpAM (2)

RG7854

HBV

RG7906

ralmitaront

schizophrenia

microdystrophin

RG6356

SRP-9001

DMD

semorinemab

RG6100

(Tau MAb )

Alzheimer's

RG7845

fenebrutinib

PPMS

RG7935

prasinezumab

Parkinson's

autogene cevumeran

RG6180

(iNeST3)

1L melanoma

ipatasertib + fulv +

RG7440

palbociclib

1L HR+ mBC

mosunetuzumab +

RG7828

lenalidomide

2L FL

RG7992

FGFR1 x KLB MAb

NASH

rhPTX-2

RG6354

(PRM-151)

IPF

rhPTX-2

RG6354

(PRM-151)

myelofibrosis

RG6149

ST2 MAb

COVID-19 pneumonia

RG6173

Anti-tryptase

asthma

RG7880

efmarodocokin alfa

(IL22-Fc)

inflammatory diseases

Port Delivery System

RG6321

with ranibizumab

DME

Port Delivery System

RG6321

with ranibizumab

DR

2020

2021

2022

2023 and beyond

  • Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred

Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU

  1. US rolling submission initiated
  2. US only
  3. Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy

Status as of February 04, 2021

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Metabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

80

AI submissions for existing products

Projects in phase II and III

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Immunology

Neuroscience

Additional Indication (AI)

Infectious Diseases

Ophthalmology

Oncology / Hematology

Metabolism

Other

RG3648

Xolair

Asthma home use

RG6062

Esbriet

UILD (US)

Cotellic + Tecentriq +

RG7421

Zelboraf

1L+ BRAFm melanoma

RG7446

Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel

TNBC neoadj EU

RG7446

Tecentriq + Avastin

1L HCC

RG7601

Venclexta +azacitidine

1L AML

RG7853

Alecensa (BFAST)

1L NSCLC ALK+

Xofluza

RG6152

influenza, pediatric

(1-12 yrs)

RG1569

Actemra +/- remdesivir

COVID-19 pneumonia

RG6062

Esbriet

UILD (EU)

RG6013

Hemlibra

Mild to moderate

hemophilia A (EU)

RG6268

Rozlytrek (BFAST)

1L NSCLC ROS1+

RG7596

Polivy

1L DLBCL

RG6152

Xofluza

direct transmission

Xofluza

RG6152

influenza, pediatric

(0-1 year)

RG3648

Xolair

Food allergy

RG7446

Tecentriq

NSCLC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq

RCC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq ± chemo

1L mUC

RG7446

Tecentriq + Avastin

HCC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq

SC NSCLC

RG7446

Tecentriq

HER2+ BC neoadj

RG7446

Tecentriq + paclitaxel

TNBC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq

High risk NMIBC

RG7446

Tecentriq + chemo

SCCHN adj

Tecentriq + capecitabine

RG7446

or carbo/gem

TNBC

RG7446

Tecentriq + cabozantinib

adv RCC

RG7446

Tecentriq + cabozantinib

2L NSCLC

RG7159

Gazyva

lupus nephritis

Ocrevus

RG1594

high dose RMS & PPMS

Venclexta

RG7601

r/r MM t(11:14)

RG7601

Venclexta + azacitidine

1L MDS

RG7601

Venclexta + fulvestrant

2L HR+BC

RG7853

Alecensa

ALK+ NSCLC adj

2020

2021

2022

2023 and beyond

Status as of February 04, 2021

Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred

81

Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU

Major pending approvals 2020-YTD 2021

US

EU

China

Japan-Chugai

Esbriet

Enspryng (satralizumab)

Evrysdi (risdiplam)

Polivy

RG6062

UILD

RG6168

NMOSD

RG7916

SMA

RG7596

r/r DLBCL

Filed Nov 2020

Filed Aug 2019

Filed March 2020

Filed June 2020

Alecensa (BFAST)

Tecentriq

Enspryng (satralizumab)

Evrysdi (risdiplam)

RG7853

1L NSCLC ALK+

RG7446

1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+

RG6168

NMOSD

RG7916

SMA

Filed Jan 2020

Filed Nov 2019

Filed April 2020

Filed Oct 2020

Evrysdi (risdiplam)

Xofluza

RG7916

SMA

RG6152

influenza

Filed July 2020

Filed May 2020

Venclexta+ azacitidine

Xofluza

RG7601

1L AML

RG6152

influenza, high risk

Filed May 2020

Filed May 2020

Hemlibra

Gavreto (pralsetinib)

RG6396

RET+ NSCLC

RG6013

Hemophilia A

Filed May 2020

Filed June 2020

Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel

Gazyva

RG7446

TNBC neoadj

RG7159

1L FL and r/r FL

Filed Dec 2020

Sept 2020

Esbriet

Tecentriq

RG6062

UILD

RG7446

1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+

Filed Jan 2021

Filed Sept 2020

Tecentriq + pemetrexed

RG7446

1L non-sq NSCLC

Filed Sept 2020

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Metabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

82

Status as of February 04, 2021

Major granted approvals 2020 and YTD 2021

US

EU

China

Japan-Chugai

Venclexta+Gazyva

RG7601

1L CLL

Mar 2020

Tecentriq+Avastin

RG7446

1L HCC

May 2020

Tecentriq

RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+

May 2020

Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq

RG7421

1L+ BRAFm melanoma

May 2020

Phesgo

RG6264

(Perjeta+Herceptin) FDC SC

Her2+BC June 2020

Evrysdi (risdiplam)

RG7916

SMA

Aug 2020

Enspryng (satralizumab)

RG6168

NMOSD

Aug 2020

Gavreto (pralsetinib)

RG6396

RET+ NSCLC

Sept 2020

Venclexta+azacitidine

Xofluza

RG6152

post exposure prophylaxis

Nov 2020

RG6413+

casivirimab+imdevimab

SARS-CoV-2 (EUA*)

RG6412

Nov 2020

Gavreto (pralsetinib)

RG6396

RET+ MTC

Dec 2020

Ocrevus

RG1594 Short infusion RMS & PPMS

Dec 2020

Xolair

RG3648

nasal polyps

Dec 2020

Polivy

RG7596

r/r DLBCL

January 2020

Venclexta+Gazyva

RG7601

1L CLL

Mar 2020

Ocrevus

RG1594

Short infusion RMS & PPMS

May 2020

Rozlytrek (entrectinib)

RG6268

ROS1+ NSCLC

Aug 2020

Rozlytrek (entrectinib)

RG6268

NTRK+ tumor-agnostic

Aug 2020

Tecentriq +Avastin

RG7446

1L HCC

Nov 2020

Phesgo FDC SC

RG6264

Her2+BC

Dec 2020

Xofluza

RG6152

influenza

Jan 2021

Xofluza

Kadcyla

RG3502

HER2+ eBC

Jan 2020

Tecentriq+chemo

RG7446

1L extensive stage SCLC

Feb 2020

Avastin

RG405

1L/2L glioblastoma

Sept 2020

Tecentriq +Avastin

RG7446

1L HCC

Oct 2020

Rozlytrek (entrectinib)

RG6268

ROS1+ NSCLC

Feb 2020

Alecensa

RG7853

r/r ALK+ ALCL

Feb 2020

Rituxan

RG105

thrombocytopenic purpura

Feb 2020

Enspryng (satralizumab)

RG6168

NMOSD

June 2020

Kadcyla

RG3502

HER2+ eBC adj

Aug 2020

Tecentriq+Avastin

RG7446

HCC

Sept 2020

Tecentriq +Avastin

RG7446

1L non-sq NSCLC Dx+

Dec 2020

RG7601

1L AML

Oct 2020

RG6152

influenza, high risk

Jan 2021

Xofluza

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Metabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

*Emergency Use Authorisation

RG6152

post exposure prophylaxis

Jan 2021

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

Status as of February 04, 2021

FDC = fixed-dose combination

83

Pipeline summary

Marketed products additional indications

Global Development late-stage trials

pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development)

gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development)

Spark

Roche Group 2020 results

Diagnostics

Foreign exchange rate information

84

Hemlibra

Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A

Indication

Hemophilia A patients

Hemophilia A pediatric patients

with inhibitors to factor VIII

with inhibitors to factor VIII

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

HAVEN 1

HAVEN 2

# of patients

N=118

N=88

Patients on episodic treatment prior to study entry:

Patients on prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:

ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis

Cohort A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw

ARM B: Episodic treatment (no prophylaxis)

Cohort B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w

Hemophilia

Design

Patients on prophylaxis prior to study entry:

Cohort C: Hemlibra prophylaxis q4w

ARM C: Hemlibra prophylaxis

Patients on episodic treatment previously on non-interventional study:

ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis

Primary endpoint

Number of bleeds over 24 weeks

Number of bleeds over 52 weeks

FPI Q4 2015, recruitment completed in arms A and B Q2 2016

FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017

Primary and all secondary endpoints met Q4 2016

Positive interim data in Q2 2017

Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:809-818

FPI cohorts B/C Q4 2017

Status

Full primary data at ASH 2018

Data published in Blood 2019;134(24):2127-2138

Data presented at ISTH 2017, updated data presented at ASH 2017

Filed in US and EU in Q2 2017; granted accelerated assessment (EMA) and priority review (FDA)

Approved in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018

CT Identifier

NCT02622321

NCT02795767

In collaboration with Chugai

ASH=American Society of Hematology; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine

Hemlibra

Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A

Indication

Hemophilia A patients

Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII,

without inhibitors to factor VIII

dosing every 4 weeks

Phase/study

  • of patients
    Design
    Primary endpoint
    Status

Phase III

Phase III

HAVEN 3

HAVEN 4

N=135

N=46

Patients on FVIII episodic treatment prior to study entry:

Multicenter, open-label,non-randomized study to assess the efficacy,

ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw

safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra

ARM B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w

administered every 4 weeks.

ARM C: Episodic FVIII treatment; switch to Hemlibra prophylaxis

Part 1: Pharmacokinetic (PK) run-in part (N=6)

possible after 24 weeks

Part 2: Expansion part (N=40)

Patients on FVIII prophylaxis prior to study entry:

ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw

Number of bleeds over 24 weeks

Number of bleeds over 24 weeks

FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017

FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q2 2017

Study met primary and key secondary endpoints Q4 2017

PK run-in data at ASH 2017

FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation April 2018

Positive interim analysis outcome reported Q4 2017

Data presented at WFH 2018

Data presented at WFH 2018

Filed in US (priority review) and EU in Q2 2018

Interim data filed in US and EU in Q2 2018

Data published in NEJM 2018; 379: 811-822

Data published in Lancet Haematology 2019 Jun;6(6):e295-e305

•Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019

Hemophilia

CT Identifier

NCT02847637

NCT03020160

In collaboration with Chugai

86

ASH=American Society of Hematology; WFH=World Federation of Hemophilia; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine

Hemlibra

Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A

Indication

Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII

Hemophilia A mild to moderate patients without inhibitors to Factor

VIII

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

HAVEN 5

HAVEN 6

# of patients

N=85

N=70

Patients with Hemophilia regardless of FVIII inhibitor status on

Multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, efficacy,

prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:

pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra in patients with

Hemophilia

Design

Arm A: emicizumab prophylaxis qw

mild or moderate Hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors

Arm B: emicizumab prophylaxis q4w

Arm C: No prophylaxis (control arm)

Primary endpoint

Number of bleeds over 24 weeks

Safety and efficacy

FPI Q2 2018

FPI Q1 2020

Recruitment completed Q1 2019

Status

Filed in China Q2 2020

CT Identifier

NCT03315455

NCT04158648

In collaboration with Chugai

87

Alecensa

New CNS-active inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase

Indication

Treatment-naïve

Adjuvant ALK+ NSCLC

ALK+ advanced NSCLC

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

ALEX

ALINA

# of patients

N=286

N=255

Design

ARM A: Alecensa 600mg BID

ARM A: Alecensa 600 mg BID

Oncology

ARM B: Crizotinib 250mg BID

ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy

Primary endpoint

Progression-free survival

Disease-free survival

Recruitment completed Q3 2015

FPI Q3 2018

Primary endpoint met Q1 2017

Data presented at ASCO 2017, 2018, ESMO 2017, 2018

Status

Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:829-838

CNS data presented at ESMO 2017

Final PFS and updated OS presented at ESMO 2019

Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and in EU Q4 2017

CT Identifier

NCT02075840

NCT03456076

In collaboration with Chugai

88

NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology

Kadcyla

First ADC for HER2-positive breast cancer

Indication

HER2-positive early breast cancer

high-risk patients

Phase/study

  • of patients
    Design
    Primary endpoint

Status

CT Identifier

Phase III

KATHERINE

N=1,484

  • ARM A: Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w
  • ARM B: Herceptin
  • Invasive disease-free survival
  • Recruitment completed Q4 2015
  • Stopped at pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018
  • Data presented at SABCS 2018
  • BTD granted by FDA in Q1 2019
  • US filling completed under RTOR Q1 2019 and filed in EU Q1 2019
  • Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Q4 2019
  • Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:617-628

NCT01772472

Oncology

In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc.

89

ADC=antibody drug conjugate; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; RTOR=Real time oncology review; ORR=Objective Response Rate; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine

Perjeta

First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor

Indication

Adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer

Neoadjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

APHINITY

IMpassion050

# of patients

N=4,803

N=453

ARM A: Perjeta (840mg loading, 420 q3w) + Herceptin for 52 weeks

ARM A: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + paclitaxel followed by surgery and

plus chemotherapy (6-8 cycles)

chemotherapy

ARM B: Placebo + Herceptin (52 weeks) plus chemotherapy (6-8

ARM B: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + chemotherapy +Tecentriq followed

Oncology

Design

cycles)

by surgery and chemotherapy +Tecentriq

Primary endpoint

Invasive disease-free survival (IDFS)

Pathologic complete response (pCR)

Primary endpoint met Q1 2017

FPI Q4 2018

Data presented at ASCO 2017 and published in NEJM 2017; 377:122-131

Recruitment completed Q3 2020

Status

Filed in US and EU Q3 2017

Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and EU Q2 2018

Six year IDFS data presented at SABCS 2019

CT Identifier

NCT01358877

NCT03726879

ddAC=dose-dense doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide; FEC=fluorouracil, epirubicin and cyclophosphamide; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medcine;

90

SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Perjeta

First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor

Indication

HER2-positive early breast cancer subcutaneous co-formulation

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase II

FeDeriCa

PHranceSCa

# of patients

N=500

N=160

Fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta (P) and Herceptin (H) for

ARM A: PH IV followed by FDC SC

subcutaneous administration in combination with chemotherapy in the

ARM B: PH FDC SC followed by IV

neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting

Oncology

Design

ARM A: P IV+H IV+chemotherapy

ARM B: FDC of PH SC+chemotherapy

Primary endpoint

Trough Serum Concentration (Ctrough) of Pertuzumab During Cycle 7

Percentage who preferred PH FDC SC

Recruitment completed Q4 2018

FPI Q4 2018

Primary endpoint met Q3 2019

Final analysis completed, 85% patients preferred FDC SC

Status

Data presented at SABCS 2019

Data presented at ESMO 2020

Filed in US Q4 2019 & in EU Jan 2020

Approved in US Q2 2020 and EU Q4 2020

CT Identifier

NCT03493854

NCT03674112

91

SC with Halozyme's rHuPH20/ Halozyme's human hyaluronidase; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer

Indication

1L non-squamous NSCLC

1L non-squamous and squamous NSCLC

PD-L1-selected patients

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

IMpower132

IMpower110

# of patients

N=568

N=570

ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed

ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy

Design

ARM B: Carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed

ARM B: NSq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed

Sq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus gemcitabine

Oncology

Primary endpoint

Progression-free survival and overall survival

Overall survival

FPI Q2 2016

IMpower111 consolidated into IMpower110 Q3 2016

Recruitment completed Q2 2017

Recruitment completed Q1 2018

Status

Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q2 2018

Study met primary endpoint in PD-L1 high (IC3/TC3) Q3 2019

Data presented at WCLC 2018

Data presented at ESMO, ESMO-IO 2019 and final OS at WCLC 2021

Final OS presented at ESMO Asia 2020

Filed in EU and US (priority review) Q4 2019

Approved in US Q2 2020

CT Identifier

NCT02657434

NCT02409342

NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; NSq=non-squamous; Sq=squamous; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; WCLC=World Conference on

92

Lung Cancer

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer

Indication

1L extensive-stage SCLC

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase Ib

IMpower133

# of patients

N=400

N=62

ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus etoposide

Carboplatin and etoposide +/- Tecentriq followed by maintenance

Design

ARM B: Placebo plus carboplatin plus etoposide

Tecentriq plus Venclexta

Oncology

Primary endpoint

Progression-free survival and overall survival

Safety and efficacy

FPI Q2 2016

FPI Q3 2020

Orphan drug designation granted by FDA Q3 2016

Study met endpoints of OS and PFS in Q2 2018

Status

Primary data presented at WCLC 2018

Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2220-2229

Filed with the US and EU Q3 2018

Approved in US Q1 2019 and EU Q3 2019

CT Identifier

NCT02763579

NCT04422210

SCLC=small cell lung cancer; WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine

93

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer

Indication

Adjuvant NSCLC

Neoadjuvant NSCLC

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

IMpower010

IMpower030

# of patients

N=1,280

N=450

Following adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy

ARM A: Tecentriq + platinum-based chemotherapy

Design

ARM A: Tecentriq

ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy

ARM B: Best supportive care

Oncology

Primary endpoint

Disease-free survival

Major pathological response and event free survival

FPI Q3 2015

FPI Q2 2018

Status

Trial amended from PD-L1+ selected patients to all-comers

FPI for all-comer population Q4 2016

Recruitment completed Q3 2018

CT Identifier

NCT02486718

NCT03456063

NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer

94

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer

Indication

1L NSCLC

Stage IV NSCLC

2L NSCLC previously treated with an immune

checkpoint inhibitor

Phase/study

Phase II/III

Phase Ib/III

Phase III

B-FAST

IMscin001*

CONTACT-01

# of patients

N=660

N=375

N=350

Cohort A: ALK+ (Alecensa)

Phase Ib

ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib

Cohort B: RET+ (Alecensa)

Dose finding, Tecentriq SC followed by

ARM B: Docetaxel

Design

Cohort C: bTMB-high (Tecentriq)

Tecentriq IV

Oncology

Cohort D: ROS1+ (Rozlytrek)

Phase III

Cohort E: BRAF+ (Zelboraf plus Cotellic plus

2L NSCLC non inferiority of Tecentriq SC vs

Tecentriq)

Tecentriq IV

Primary endpoint

Cohort A/B: Objective response rate

Observed concentration of Tecentriq in serum

Overall survival

Cohort C: Progression-free survival

at cycle 1

FPI Q3 2017

FPI Q4 2018

FPI Q3 2020

Recruitment completed for cohort A Q3 2018

FPI in phase III part Q4 2020

and cohort C Q3 2019

Status

Study met primary endpoint in cohort A

(ALK+) Q3 2019; presented at ESMO 2019

ALK+ Alecensa (cohort A) filed in US Q1 2020

Cohort C did not show statistical significance

for primary endpoint

CT Identifier

NCT03178552

NCT03735121

NCT04471428

*SC with Halozyme's rHuPH20/ Halozyme's human hyaluronidase

95

NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - SCCHN/hematology/melanoma

Indication

Adjuvant squamous cell carcinoma of the

First-line BRAFv600 mutation-positive

Relapsed or refractory AML

metastatic or unresectable locally advanced

head and neck

melanoma

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase I

Phase III

IMvoke010

IMspire150 TRILOGY1

# of patients

N=400

N=21

N=500

ARM A: Tecentriq 1200mg q3w

Tecentriq plus anti-CD47

Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled

ARM B: Placebo

study

Design

ARM A: Tecentriq plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf2

Oncology

ARM B: Placebo plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf2

Primary endpoint

Event-free survival and overall survival

Safety and efficacy

Progression-free survival

FPI Q1 2018

FPI Q4 2019

FPI Q1 2017

Recruitment completed Q1 2020

Recruitment completed Q2 2018

Primary endpoint met Q4 2019

Status

Data presented at AACR 2020

Data published in Lancet;395(10240):1835-

1844

Filed in US Q2 2020 under Project Orbis3

Approved in US Q3 2020

CT Identifier

NCT03452137

NCT03922477

NCT02908672

SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; 1In collaboration with Exelixis; 2Zelboraf in collaboration with Plexxikon, a member of Daiichi Sankyo Group;

96

3 Project Orbis=FDA framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - UC

Indication

1L metastatic urothelial carcinoma

High-risknon-muscle-invasive

bladder cancer

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

IMvigor130

ALBAN

# of patients

N=1,200

N=614

ARM A: Tecentriq plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin

ARM A: BCG induction and maintenance

Design

ARM B: Tecentriq monotherapy

ARM B: Tecentriq+ BCG induction and maintenance

ARM C: Placebo plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin

Oncology

Primary endpoint

Progression-free survival, overall survival and safety

Recurrence-free survival

FPI Q3 2016

FPI Q4 2018

FPI for arm B (amended study) Q1 2017

Status

Recruitment completed Q3 2018

Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS Q3 2019

Data presented at ESMO 2019

CT Identifier

NCT02807636

NCT03799835

UC=urothelial carcinoma; BCG=Bacille Calmette-Guérin

97

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - renal cell cancer

Indication

Adjuvant renal cell carcinoma

Advanced renal cell carcinoma after immune checkpoint inhibitor

treatment

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

IMmotion010

Contact-031

# of patients

N=778

N=500

ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy

ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib

Design

ARM B: Observation

ARM B: cabozantinib

Oncology

Primary endpoint

Disease-free survival

Progression-free survival and overall survival

FPI Q1 2017

FPI Q3 2020

Status

Recruitment completed Q1 2019

CT Identifier

NCT03024996

NCT04338269

1In collaboration with Exelixis

98

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - CRC and HCC

Indication

1L hepatocellular carcinoma

Adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

IMbrave150

IMbrave050

# of patients

N=501

N=662

ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin

ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin

ARM B: Sorafenib

ARM B: Active surveillance

Oncology

Design

Primary endpoint

Overall survival and progression free survival

Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS)

FPI Q1 2018; recruitment completed Q1 2019

FPI Q4 2019

Data presented at ESMO Asia 2019

Status

US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2020; filed in EU Q1 2020

Data published in NEJM 2020;382:1894-1905

Approved in US Q2 2020 and EU Q4 2020

CT Identifier

NCT03434379

NCT04102098

Cotellic in collaboration with Exelixis; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; RTOR=Real time oncology review

99

Tecentriq

Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer

Indication

Previously untreated metastatic

triple negative breast cancer

Phase/study

Phase III

Phase III

IMpassion130

IMpassion132

# of patients

N=900

N=572

ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel

ARM A: Tecentriq plus capecitabine or carbo/gem

Design

ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel

ARM B: Placebo plus capecitabine or carbo/gem

Oncology

Primary endpoint

Progression-free survival and overall survival (co-primary endpoint)

Overall survival

Recruitment completed Q2 2017

FPI Q1 2018

Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in both PDL1+ and ITT

populations Jul 2018

Primary PFS and interim OS data presented at ESMO 2018 and ASCO

Status

2019

Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2108-2121

US accelerated approval Q1 2019

Approved in EU Q3 2019

Final OS presented at ESMO Asia 2020

CT Identifier

NCT02425891

NCT03371017

ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine

100

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
