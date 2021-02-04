MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > Roche Holding AG ROG CH0012032048 ROCHE HOLDING AG (ROG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/04 03:59:35 am 307 CHF -0.76% 02/03 ROCHE : Full-Year 2020 Investor Update PU 02/03 ROCHE : Full-Year 2020 Presentation with appendix PU 02/03 ROCHE : Full-Year 2020 Presentation without appendix PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Roche : Full-Year 2020 Presentation with appendix 02/04/2021 | 03:54am EST Send by mail :

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, among others: pricing and product initiatives of competitors; legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side-effects of pipeline or marketed products; increased government pricing pressures; interruptions in production; loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; litigation; loss of key executives or other employees; and adverse publicity and news coverage. Any statements regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this year or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche. For marketed products discussed in this presentation, please see full prescribing information on our website www.roche.com All mentioned trademarks are legally protected. Roche 2020 results Basel, 4 February 2021 Group Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer 2020 performance Outlook 5 2020: Targets fully achieved despite COVID-19 pandemic Targets for 2020 FY 2020 Group sales growth1 Low- to mid-single digit +1% Core EPS growth1 Broadly in line with sales growth +4% Dividend outlook Further increase dividend in Swiss francs2 CHF 9.10 1 At constant exchange rates (CER); 2 2020 dividend as proposed by the Board of Directors 6 2020: Successfully managing the transition in volatile environment Compensated for biosimilar & COVID-19 Efficiency gains & investment into future Group Group Sales Core OP CHFm (CER) + 4,739 CHFm (CER) - 5,051 2 + 1,800 -868 - 5,919 61,396 62,015 +1% 2019 Pharma Pharma Diagnostics 2020 New bx exposed2 Division Products1 & other At constant exchange rates (CER); 1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in U.S. and Japan; 3 + 1,812 + 981 - 40 - 803 23,460 23,460 22,478 - 968 +4% 2019 Pharma Pharma Pharma Diagnostics Corporate 2020 lower profit efficiency additional growth & contribution gains & R&D spend efficiency from lower other gains sales3 Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Phesgo, Enspryng, Evrysdi; 2 MabThera, 7 Pharma sales decline minus proportional cost of sales 2020 Responding quickly and broadly to the pandemic Pharma AT-527 Collaboration with Atea on development of AT-527 casirivimab/imdevimab Collaboration with Regeneron on FDA EUA granted in mild- casirivimab/imdevimab global supply moderate adults and adolescents COVACTA trial REMDACTA trial COVACTA EMPACTA REMAP-CAP initiated initiated trial results trial results trial results Jan 20 Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan 21 Feb LightCycler® TIB MOLBIOL LightMix® 480 modular SARS-CoV-2 launched cobas® cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 cobas® SARS-CoV-2 test & Flu Diagnostics 6800/8800 test receives FDA EUA A/B Test receives FDA EUA cobas® Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Elecsys® IL-6 test Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S Lab SARS-COV-2 e411/601/602/801 antibody test receives FDA EUA receives FDA EUA antibody test launched antigen test launched Non- SARS-CoV-2 Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen instrumented Antibody Test launched Antigen Test launched Test Nasal launched Overview - not all COVID-19 related developments captured; EUA=emergency use authorization 8 Potential use cases for COVID-19 portfolio Pre-exposure/asymptomatic Symptomatic Post-vaccination (screening and prophylaxis) (diagnosis and treatment) (to confirm protection) PCR Use cases will continue to Antigen test persist with vaccine rollout Diagnostics • People not yet vaccinated IL-6 test • Vaccine ineffective/wore off Antibody test • Antibody testing Oral antiviral (DAA) • Population surveillance Neutralizing antibodies • Screening • Flu/COVID-19 diagnosis Pharma Immunomodulators Low risk High risk Mild Hospitalized PCR=polymerase chain reaction test 9 2020: Sales growth due to Diagnostics Division 2020 2019 Change in % CHFbn CHFbn CHF CER Pharmaceuticals Division 44.5 48.5 -8 -2 Diagnostics Division 13.8 12.9 6 14 Roche Group 58.3 61.5 -5 1 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 10 2020: Group sales growth impacted by COVID-19 16% 14% 13% 12% 10% 8% 9% 9% 8% 7% 7% 7%7% 7% 6% 6%6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% 6% 8% 6% 4% 5% 5% 4% 4% 5% 4% 4% 4% 4% 1% 1% 2% 3% 3% 2% 0% -2% -4% -4% -6% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20 20 20 At constant exchange rates (CER) 11 2020: Pandemic heavily impacting business dynamics % CER 1st wave 2nd wave +60% +50% +50% +40% +32% +25% +28% +30% +20% +18% +24% +10% +7% +2% +5% +0% -6% -7% -4% -10% Q1'20 vs. Q2'20 vs. Q3'20 vs. Q4'20 vs. Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Diagnostics Pharma Pharma New Products Growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates) Pharmaceuticals Severe impact from biosimilars and COVID-19

COVID-19 Q4 carry over effect (Ocrevus administration) Diagnostics Routine diagnostics impacted by COVID-19, gradual recovery since June 2020

COVID-19, gradual recovery since June 2020 COVID-19 testing overcompensating negative impact on routine testing since June 2020 12 Pharma: New products with strong momentum Accelerated portfolio rejuvenation in Q4 2020 Pharma sales mix CHFm % of Pharma Sales 21,000 41% 18,000 15,000 31% 12,000 22% 9,000 15% 6,000 3,000 0 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 Erivedge Perjeta Kadcyla Gazyva Esbriet Cotellic Alecensa Tecentriq Ocrevus Hemlibra Xofluza Polivy Rozlytrek Phesgo Enspryng Evrysdi All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported 2019 40% 31% 29% 2020 29% 41% 30% New products launched since 2012 Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin 13 2020: Growth of profitability and Core EPS Core operating profit Core EPS Operating free cash flow 36.1% 36.6% 36.9% 33.0% 34.0% % of sales 25.4% +1.2%p1 +4%1 CHFbn CHF +4%1 CHFbn -21% at CER 21.5 22.5 20.16 19.16 20.9 20.5 18.7 18.14 14.8 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 2018 2019 2020 1 at CER=Constant Exchange Rates 14 2020 performance Outlook 15 Continuing to invest in innovation Assets in Ph III & registration at all time high Diagnostics major systems launches ahead NMEs 19 2 14 13 5 2 2 10 2 5 5 2 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 8 4 5 4 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 221 2 6 3 3 8 Outlook FY 2021 cobas® 58002 cobas® pure2 cobas® pro (high throughput) NME=new molecular entity; 1 Ph III in SRP-9001 DMD, Ph III in AT-527COVID-19, Ph III in rh-PTX-2 in IPF; 2 currently in development and not commercially available 16 Strong short- and mid-term news flow Diversifying the late stage pipeline and setting new standards of care Product Indication Filing/Data tominersen Huntington's 2022 gantenerumab Alzheimer's 2022 SRP-9001 DMD latest 2023 etrolizumab Crohn's 2022 PDS nAMD 2020/21 DME 2022 faricimab DME 2021 nAMD Actemra +/- COVID-19 related 2021 remdesivir pneumonia casirivimab/ SARS-CoV-2 2021 imdevimab AT-527 SARS-CoV-2 2021/22 crovalimab PNH 2022 Positive top-line announced Neuroscience Immunology Product Indication Filing/Data Adj SCCHN 2021 Tecentriq (Neo)Adj NSCLC 2021/22 Adj RCC 2022 Adj HCC 2022 ipatasertib 1L mCRPC 2022 Polivy 1L DLBCL 2021 tiragolumab + T 1L SCLC 2022 mosunetuzumab R/R FL 2021 glofitamab R/R DLBCL 2022 Venclexta R/R MM t(11;14) 2022 giredestrant 2L/3L mBC 2022 inavolisib 1L HR+ BC 2022/23 Ophthalmology Infectious diseases Oncology/Hematology Source: DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; DME=diabetic macular edema; PNH=paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria; SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; RCC=renal 17 cell carcinoma; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; FL=follicular lymphoma; MM=multiple myeloma Outlook 2021: Growing sales & profit and investing in the future Aim to defend margins despite headwinds Sales1 Expenses Pharma: New Products growth to continue overcompensating for the biosimilar impact Diagnostics: Strong sales growth expected in particular in H1 21 Pharma: AHR erosion additional impact of roughly CHF -4.6 bn Trends expected to continue: Investing into the future while protecting the margin 1 based on assumption of general normalization in 2H '21; 2 at CER=Constant Exchange Rates; AHR=Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan 18 2021 outlook Further growing top and bottom line Group sales growth1 • Low- to mid-single digit Core EPS growth1 • Broadly in line with sales growth Dividend outlook • Further increase dividend in Swiss francs 1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact 19 Pharmaceuticals Division Bill Anderson CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals 2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales New products growing strongly - sales impacted by COVID-19 pandemic 2020 2019 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHF CER Pharmaceuticals Division 44,532 48,516 -8 -2 United States 23,647 26,711 -11 -6 Europe 8,198 8,453 -3 1 Japan 3,765 4,143 -9 -6 International 8,922 9,209 -3 7 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 21 2020: Pharma Division Core operating profit stable vs. prior year and significant reallocation of resources into R&D 2020 2020 vs. 2019 CHFm % sales CER growth Sales 44,532 100 -2% Royalties & other op. inc. 1,959 4.4 -7% Cost of sales -8,070 -18.2 -16% M & D -6,633 -14.9 -8% R & D -10,597 -23.8 8% G & A -1,714 -3.8 6% Core operating profit 19,477 43.7 0% -7% in CHF CER=Constant Exchange Rates 22 Reallocating resources into R&D Providing more patient benefit at less cost to society launched NMEs in clinical #12 #1 #19 undisclosed #15 #8 #7 #6 #2 #1 development * 1 First approval of a new molecule in a new indication; * Molecule classification for NMEs in clinical development where details have been disclosed - there are 20 additional undisclosed NMEs in 23 clinical development; PHC=personalized healthcare; NME=new molecular entity. 2020: Strong growth for new products leading to a more diversified portfolio Tecentriq 55% Hemlibra 68% Ocrevus 24% Actemra / RoActemra 32% Perjeta 18% Kadcyla 34% Alecensa 40% Polivy 248% Gazyva 21% TNKase / Activase 5% Evrysdi n/a Xolair 2% Esbriet 4% Xofluza 370% Phesgo n/a Enspryng n/a US Lucentis -16% Europe Avastin -25% Japan MabThera -31% Herceptin -34% International -2,400-2,000-1,600-1,200-800 -400 0 400 800 1,200 CHFm Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) 24 New products account for >47% of Pharma sales* 4 NMEs launched in 2020: ENSPRYNG, PHESGO, GAVRETO & EVRYSDI CHFm 5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 % of Pharma Sales* 47% 35% 24% 17% Q4 17 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 20 Erivedge Perjeta Kadcyla Gazyva Esbriet Cotellic Alecensa Tecentriq Ocrevus Hemlibra Xofluza Polivy Rozlytrek Phesgo Enspryng Evrysdi * Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included (Q4: USDm 365); Gavreto sales are initially booked by partner Blueprint Medicines and therefore not included, Gavreto discovered by Blueprint 25 Medicines; NME=new molecular entity 2020: Oncology -10% due to biosimilars & COVID-19 YoY CER growth Cotellic CHFbn HER2 franchise Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC

Phesgo launched in US and EU Avastin franchise Biosimilar erosion in all regions Hematology franchise* Venclexta: Strong growth in 1L CLL and 1L AML

Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL

Polivy: Strong US/EU launch in R/R DLBCL Tecentriq Growth driven by 1L SCLC, 1L TNBC and 1L HCC Alecensa Strong performance in all regions CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 23.3bn; CER growth -10%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included (FY-2020 sales of USD 1,337m); Polivy in collaboration with Seagen; 26 BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva, and Polivy CHFm YoY CER growth 2,000 1,500 -3% -8% +3% 1,000 -35% 500 0 Q4 17 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 20 Hematology franchise Q4 update CD20 franchise MabThera/Rituxan onc (-43%): Biosimilar and COVID-19 impact

(-43%): Biosimilar and COVID-19 impact Gazyva (+6%): Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL; some COVID-19 impact Venclexta* Strong growth driven by 1L CLL and 1L unfit AML

Ph III (Viale-A) in 1L unfit AML approved in US; filed in EU

(Viale-A) in 1L unfit AML approved in US; filed in EU Updated NCCN guidelines in CLL & AML to «category 1» Polivy US/EU: strong uptake in R/R DLBCL Outlook 2021 Ph III (POLARIX) results for Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected MabThera/Rituxan (Onc) Gazyva/Gazyvaro Polivy • CD20xCD3 program updates; Early filing potential in 3L+ FL/DLBCL 27 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta sales are booked by AbbVie (FY-2020 sales of USDm 1,337); Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seagen; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; NCCN=national comprehensive cancer network; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SC=subcutaneous Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program update Potential for early filings in 3L+ FL and 3L+ DLBCL Ph I (GO29781): Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL Ph I (NP30179): Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL High response rates in high risk subsets High response rates in heavily pre-treated DLBCL Glofitamab step-up dosing* (2.5/10/16mg or 2.5/10/30mg) Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL: High and durable responses with low grade 2 and no grade ≥3 CRS (no protocol-required hospitalization)

protocol-required hospitalization) Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL: Off-the-shelf option with high CR rates in heavily pre-treated patients and manageable CRS (mostly grade 1-2)

Off-the-shelf option with high CR rates in heavily pre-treated patients and manageable CRS (mostly grade 1-2) Ph I mosunetuzumab SC: Less frequent grade 2 CRS than IV at 7-fold higher dose; SC step up dosing to be further explored

7-fold higher dose; SC step up dosing to be further explored Ph III safety run-in for mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide in 2L+ FL ongoing

run-in for mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide in 2L+ FL ongoing Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab + GemOx in 2L+ DLBCL ongoing Assouline et al, ASH 2020; FL = follicular lymphoma; R/R = relapsed/refractory; CR=complete response; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; Hutchings et al, ASH 2020; *Patients with missing or no response assessment are 28 included as non-responders. Two aNHL and six iNHL patients did not have a response assessment reported at time of CCOD; DLBCL=Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; GemOx=gemcitabine+oxaliplatin Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications First adjuvant trials to read out in 2021 CHFm YoY CER growth 800 +35% +49% 700 +54% +99% 600 +136% +154% 500 +146% 400 +135% +44% +71% +89% +29% 100 0 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 US Europe International Japan Tecentriq Q4 update Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC) US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC

BTD for tiragolumab + Tecentriq in PDL1+ NSCLC Breast franchise (TNBC) US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC GI franchise (HCC) US: 1L HCC reaching 50% market share after 7 months

EU/China: 1L HCC first-in-class approvals achieved Outlook 2021 Ph III (IMpower010) Tecentriq in adj NSCLC

Ph III (IMvoke010) Tecentriq in adj SCCHN CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HCC=hepatocellular cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer 29 Lung cancer franchise: Alecensa in ALK+ NSCLC Strong 1L momentum continues in all markets CHFm YoY CER growth 350 +54% 300 250 +11% 200 +69% 150 +99% 100 50 0 Q4 17 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 20 US Europe International Japan Alecensa Q4 update US (-4%): 1L New patient share > 70%

(-4%): 1L New patient share > 70% EU (+22%): 1L New patient share EU-5 >80%

EU-5 >80% Japan (+29%): 1L New patient share > 70%

International (>500%): Driven by China NRDL listing

FoundationOne Liquid CDx (FMI's blood-based NGS test) approved as companion diagnostic for Alecensa Outlook 2021 Strong growth, especially in International to continue CER=Constant Exchange Rates; NSCLCL=non-small cell lung cancer; NRDL=national drug reimbursement list; FMI=Foundation medicine; NGS=next generation sequencing 30 Hemophilia A franchise: Hemlibra growing strongly 28% total US patient share and 22% total EU-5 patient share reached CHFm YoY CER growth 700 +45% 600 +57% +146% +59% 500 +313% Hemophilia Q4 update • US/EU: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors • Minor COVID-19 impact leading to delayed patient starts 400 >500% • Around 9,500 patients treated globally, thereof 5,000 in the US >500% 300 >500% 200 >500% 100 0 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 US Europe International Japan • Hemlibra continues to penetrate across all patient types Outlook 2021 Further growth expected

US/EU: Further patient share gains in non-inhibitors expected CER=Constant Exchange Rates 31 Immunology franchise: Stable sales driven by Actemra CHFm 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 YoY CER growth +12% 0% +10% +2% Q4 17 Q4 18 Q4 19 Q4 20 MabThera/Rituxan (RA) Actemra IV Actemra SC Xolair CellCept Pulmozyme Esbriet Other Immunology Q4 update Esbriet (-9%) Growth in mild/moderate segments

BTD in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (uILD) Actemra (+29%) Remains leading RA monotherapy in EU-5

EU-5 Sales driven by COVID-19; Positive study results (REMAP-CAP) Xolair (+3%) Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU

Self-injection (home use) approval in the US expected in H1 Outlook 2021 Ph III (REMDACTA) results for Actemra+remdesivir in COVID-19

COVID-19 Ph III (STARSCAPE) rhPTX-2+SOC in IPF first-patient-in in Q1

rhPTX-2+SOC in IPF first-patient-in in Q1 Ph III (MAJESTY) Gazyva in MN first-patient-in in Q1 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; RA=rheumatoid arthritis; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; MN=membranous nephropathy 32 MS franchise: Ocrevus with 25% total US market share Market leadership momentum continues CHFm YoY CER growth 1,500 1,250 +37% +38% +55% +10% 1,000 +48% +12% +59% +67% 750 +83% +104% +195% 500 250 0 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 US Europe International Ocrevus Q4 update US new patient share remains ~40%

Q4 growth despite COVID-19 and carry over from Q2 (1 st wave)

COVID-19 and carry over from Q2 (1 wave) Shorter infusion approved in US

Higher dose Ocrevus: Ph III (MUSETTE) in RMS and Ph III (GAVOTTE) in PPMS first-patient-in

first-patient-in Fenebrutinib (BTKi): Ph III program PPMS (FENtrepid) first- patient-in Outlook 2021 Continued growth expected

Ongoing launches in EU and International

Fenebrutinib (BTKi): Ph III program in RMS (FENhance) CER=Constant Exchange Rates; MS=multiple sclerosis; RMS=relapsing MS; PPMS=primary progressive MS 33 SMA franchise: Successful virtual US launch of Evrysdi >1,000 US patients treated (>10% total share) after less than 5 months Broad uptake across all patient types Patients treated with all SMA types Pattern mirrors disease prevalence: 25% type 1, 50% type 2, 25% type 3 Naive (~1/3) and previously treated (~2/3) Pts switching from both Spinraza & Zolgensma Broad range of ages 2 month old infants to 70+ year old adults ~50% of patients are adults >350 HCPs have prescribed Evrysdi ~2,500 patients treated worldwide between clinical trials, commercial, and compassionate use program * SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; HCP=health care professional Access enabled by compelling value proposition ~55% of lives covered due to active payer engagement

Rapid payer coverage by Commercial and Medicaid plans

Most payer policies fully aligned to the FDA label H1 2021 Outlook Anticipated approvals in EMA, China, and Japan

Primary analysis from Ph II (JEWELFISH) study in previously treated patients

2-year data from pivotal Ph III trials SUNFISH and FIREFISH 34 Ophthalmology franchise: Benefitting patients globally Faricimab: Positive results in DME & nAMD; PDS: launch on track Faricimab Port delivery system (anti-VEGF/Ang-2 biMab) (PDS) Ph III (YOSEMITE & RHINE) results in DME positive with >50% of patients being able to extend time between treatments to 16 weeks

Ph III (LUCERNE & TENAYA) results in nAMD positive with nearly half (45%) of patients being treated every 16 weeks

First time this level of durability has been achieved in Ph III

Filing on track for 2021; Data to be presented at Angiogenesis Ph III (ARCHWAY) data in nAMD show more than 98% of patients were able to go six months between treatments

Generally well tolerated with favorable benefit-risk profile

benefit-risk profile Ph III trials in DME (PAGODA) and DR (PAVILION) enrolling rapidly; Ex-US studies to be initiated

Ex-US studies to be initiated Additional Ph III (ARCHWAY) data to be presented at Angiogenesis

US approval expected in 2021 nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy 35 Infectious diseases: SARS-CoV-2 development program Positive read-outs for nAb cocktail - first shipments Casirivimab + imdevimab (nAb cocktail): Ph II (Study 2067) in outpatient setting: Primary endpoint of viral load reduction met; FDA EUA granted on Nov 20; First governmental orders from US and Europe received

Ph II (Study 2066) in hospitalized patients: Futility analysis passed in sero-negative patients for lower risk of mechanical ventilation and/or death, supporting additional investigation in this population

sero-negative patients for lower risk of mechanical ventilation and/or death, supporting additional investigation in this population Ph III (Study 2069) post-exposure prophylaxis: Positive interim results showing reduction in overall infections within the first week and 100% prevention of symptomatic infections Actemra for COVID-19 pneumonia: • REMAP-CAP study with positive data release by the Imperial College London nAb=neutralizing antibodies; DAA=direct acting antiviral; EUA=emegency use authorization 36 2020: Key late-stage news flow* Additional 2020 news flow: casirivimab/imdevimab: Positive Ph II results in outpatients; US EUA granted

Positive Ph II results in outpatients; US EUA granted Actemra : Positive Ph III (EMPACTA) in severe COVID-19 related pneumonia

: Positive Ph III (EMPACTA) in severe COVID-19 related pneumonia Actemra : Ph III (COVACTA) did not meet primary endpoint; potentially clinically meaningful benefits in time to hospital discharge and duration of ICU stay Gavreto : US approval in RET fusion-positive mNSCLC

: US approval in RET fusion-positive mNSCLC Gavreto : US approval in metastatic RET+ thyroid cancer

: US approval in metastatic RET+ thyroid cancer Xolair : US filing of prefilled syringe for self-administration across all indications

: US filing of prefilled syringe for self-administration across all indications Evrysdi : Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) results in type 1 SMA

: Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) results in type 1 SMA Esbriet : US priority review granted in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD) * Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change; EUA=emergency use authorization; ICU=intensive care unit 37 2021: Key late-stage news flow* Compound Indication Milestone Regulatory Phase III / pivotal readouts Evrysdi SMA type 1/2/3 EU approval PDS ranibizumab nAMD (continuous delivery) US/EU filing; US approval faricimab DME/nAMD US/EU joint filing (DME+AMD) casirivimab/imdevimab SARS-CoV-2 EU approval Venclexta + azacitidine 1L unfit AML EU approval Tecentriq 1L PDL1+ NSCLC EU approval Xofluza Healthy patients; High risk patients; Post exposure EU approval faricimab nAMD Ph III TENAYA/LUCERNE casirivimab/imdevimab SARS-CoV-2 Outpatient Ph III Study 2067 casirivimab/imdevimab SARS-CoV-2Post-exposure prophylaxis Ph III Study 2069 Tecentriq Adjuvant NSCLC Ph III IMpower010 Evrysdi SMA type 1/2/3 switching study Ph II JEWELFISH Polivy + R-CHP 1L DLBCL Ph III POLARIX Tecentriq + chemo Adjuvant SCCHN Ph III IMvoke010 mosunetuzumab 3L+ FL Ph Ib GO29781 glofitamab 3L+ DLBCL Ph Ib NP30179 * Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change 38 Diagnostics Division Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics 2020: Diagnostics Division sales Strong growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics 2020 2019 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHF CER Diagnostics Division 13,791 12,950 6 14 Centralised and Point of Care Solutions 7,273 7,819 -7 -1 Molecular Diagnostics 3,760 2,109 78 90 Diabetes Care 1,670 1,918 -13 -5 Tissue Diagnostics 1,088 1,104 -1 5 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +102% 40 2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales Growth driven by COVID-19 testing Japan North America +5% +26% EMEA1 ~4% of divisionalsales ~28% of divisional sales +19% ~40% of divisional sales Asia Pacific Latin America -3% +14% ~23% of divisional sales ~6% of divisional sales All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER); 1 Europe, Middle East and Africa 41 2020: Diagnostics Division highlights Strong growth driven by COVID-19 testing YoY CER growth Centralised and Point of Care Solutions Molecular Diagnostics1 Diabetes Care Tissue Diagnostics -1% +90% -5% +5% EMEA2 North America RoW Immunodiagnostics (-6%)

(-6%) Clinical Chemistry (-11%)

(-11%) POC 3 Immunodiagnostics (+667%)

Immunodiagnostics (+667%) Virology (+180%)

LightMix Systems (+189%)

POC 3 Molecular (+152%)

Molecular (+152%) Blood glucose monitoring (-4%)

(-4%) Insulin delivery systems (-15%)

(-15%) Advanced staining (+5%)

Companion diagnostics (+8%) CHFbn 0.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 6.0 7.0 8.0 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +102%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa; 3 POC=point of care 42 2020: Diagnostics Division Very strong core operating profit growth of +50% 2020 2020 vs. 2019 CHFm % sales CER growth Sales 13,791 100 14% -26% Royalties & other op. inc. 61 0.4 -26% Cost of sales -6,497 -47.0 10% M & D -2,728 -19.8 0% R & D -1,556 -11.3 10% G & A -507 -3.7 3% Core operating profit 2,564 18.6 50% +30% in CHF CER=Constant Exchange Rates 43 SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio1 Comprehensive portfolio of tests and digital solutions Clinical Labs Near Patient Molecular • TIB MOLBIOL LightMix® Modular SARS-CoV-2 Launched • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Launched Launched solutions • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Launched Immunology solutions Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S 2

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S Elecsys ® SARS-CoV-2 antigen

SARS-CoV-2 antigen Elecsys ® IL-6 Test to diagnose cytokine release syndrome Launched • SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody Launched3 Launched • SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Launched3,4 Launched4 • SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Nasal Launched3,4 • SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B Rapid Antigen Launched In-development3 Digital • NAVIFY Remote Monitor5 Launched • v-TAC6 digital algorithm for blood-gas Launched • Viewics LabOps COVID-19 for efficiency Launched solutions improvements • iThemba Life COVID-19 Launched • cobas® infinity POC COVID-19 Portal Launched Recently launched 1 Not all products are available in all countries; 2 S=spike protein; 3 external distribution partnership; 4 not yet approved in the U.S.; 5 US only; 6 v-TAC=venous to arterial conversion 44 Investing CHFm >600 to increase supply chain capacities Driving to unprecedented volume in record time! CONSUMABLES REAGENTS • 60 new manufacturing lines • 20 new manufacturing lines • 17 locations with 5 new partners • 4 major facility expansions • CHFm >600 investment • >1200 new employees • 8 new manufacturing lines • 1 new manufacturing space • 1 new biotech facility RAW MATERIALS INSTRUMENTS 45 Launch of Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in CE mark countries High performing test to detect SARS-CoV-2 Elecsys® In-solution double-antibody sandwich Ru Phase 1 9 min Ru Phase 2 9 min Ru Phase 3 Ru Biotinylated monoclonal SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) in antibody against N the sample Ru Ruthenylated monoclonal Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic antibody against N microparticle Test to detect active SARS-CoV-2 infections

SARS-CoV-2 infections Excellent performance:

Sensitivity 94.5% (n=200 positive samples 1 ) Specificity 99.9% (n=2,747 negative samples 2 )

Potential to scale up to double-digit million tests/month

double-digit million tests/month Available for all cobas ® e 3 immunoanalyzers (installed base > 40,000)

e immunoanalyzers (installed base > 40,000) SARS-CoV-2 Extraction Solution: virus inactivation time of 2 minutes 1 Based on samples from 200 symptomatic individuals and cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Target 2 Ct value < 30; 2 Based on samples from 548 symptomatic individuals and 2199 known/suspected 46 exposure/screening individuals; 3 cobas® e: cobas e 801, cobas® e 602, cobas® e 601, cobas® e 411 FDA grants EUA for Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S immunoassay In clinical studies with major vaccine developers Elecsys® In-solution double-antigen sandwich Matur Biotin-labelled Immature IgG complementary e IgG antigen Immature IgM Mature IgM Ru Ruthenylated antigen Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic microparticles FDA Emergency use authorization 1 on December 2nd

on December 2nd Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein (anti-S)

(anti-S) Excellent performance:

Sensitivity 98.8% (n=1423 positive samples 2 ) Specificity 99.98% (n=5991negative samples)

Excellent correlation of the Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S units with the new WHO International Standard

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S units with the new WHO International Standard Potential to scale up to double-digit million tests/month

double-digit million tests/month Available on all cobas ® e 3 immunoanalyzers (installed base >40,000 ) 1 Includes: CE-IVDFDA-EUA, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Argentina; 2 n=1423 positive samples, 14 days or later after diagnosis with PCR; 47 3 cobas® e: cobas® e 801, cobas® e 602, cobas® e 601, cobas® e 411 Launch of cobas® PIK3CA Mutation Test (CE-IVD) Enables clinicians to make fast targeted treatment decisions PIK3CA pathways in cancer Extracellular Growth Factor Cell membrane Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR and EGFR family members PI3 KINASE (PIK3CA) PTEN AKT 1 mTOR Cell proliferation, cell survival, invasion & metastasis tumour- induced angiogenesis PCR test for detection of 17 PIK3CA mutations in advanced or metastatic breast cancer

Up to 40% of patients with HR+/HER2- harbor a PIK3CA mutation 1

High analytical sensitivity for 0.7 to 3.5% mutation level (variant dependent)

Clinical reproducibility > 99%; 100% concordance vs NGS

Runs on cobas ® z 4800 (installed base>2000) 1 cobas® PIK3CA Mutation Test CE-IVD package insert 1. Vasan N et al., Annals of Onco 2019 48 End-to-end Digital Pathology solution with IVD image analysis Powerful pipeline utilising latest advances in AI technology SCANNING PATHOLOGIST IMAGE WORKFLOW ANALYSIS VENTANA DP 200 NAVIFY Digital uPath Image Analysis Pathology Algorithms • Three next-generationCE-IVD algorithms launched in 2020 utilizing whole slide analysis for medical decision support to PD-L1 HER2 Dual critical cancer diagnosis ISH • Cloud based clinical workflow software and algorithms on HER2 (4B5) the NAVIFY platform NAVIFY Tumor Board 49 Outlook on 2021 new systems launches Enabling comparable results in different size laboratories Throughput Low Medium High cobas® pure* cobas® pro cobas® pro (high throughput) SWA** solutions cobas® 5800* cobas® 6800 cobas® 8800 Molecular solutions * Currently in development and not commercially available; ** Serum Work Area 50 Roche Diagnostics Investors Day 2021 Innovating Diagnostics, Shaping Healthcare, Changing lives 23rd March 2021, 14:00-16:00 CEST (virtual set up) Presenters: Thomas Schinecker, CEO Diagnostics Ann Costello, Global Head Roche Diagnostics Solutions Palani Kumaresan, Head of Research & Development Benjamin Lilienfield, Life Cycle Leader Systems Andre Ziegler, Global Clinical Leader Cardiology Michael Hombach, Global Clinical Leader Infectious disease Jill German, Global Head of Pathology Lab 51 Key launches 2020 Area Product Description Market1 Instruments/ Workflow cobas ® prime Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas® 6800/8800 Systems CE Devices Diabetes Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek CE Care Manager Solo Diabetes Manager (remote control) Elecsys® EBV EBNA IgG EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA Elecsys® EBV VCA IgG CE IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Infectious Elecsys® EBV IgM Diseases cobas® HIV-1&2 Qual Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2 US Tests/ cobas® EBV Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and US cobas® BKV BKV infections Assays Cervical cobas ® HPV (6800/8800) The world's leading cobas® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas® US 6800/8800 Systems Cancer CINtec PLUS Cytology Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker US technology on cervical cytology samples VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted US Tissue Dx therapy Algorithm - HER2 (4B5) Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5) CE Sequencing NAVIFY Mutation Profiler Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical US interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing RocheDiabetes InsulinStart A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the CE Software transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy Diabetes mySugr app Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app WW Care RocheDiabetes Care Platform New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration WW of 3rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation 1CE: European Conformity, US: FDA approval, WW: Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus 52 Key launches 2021 Area Product Description Market1 Instruments Tests Digital Solutions Core Lab cobas® pure integrated solutions Low-to-medium volume SWA cobas® pro integrated solutions New high throughput configurations of the cobas pro instrument Point of Care cobas® pulse Successor of Accu-Chek® Inform II Molecular Lab cobas® 5800 Fully automated low throughput PCR system AVENIO Edge System Automated sequencing library preparation and target enrichment instrument Diabetes Care Accu-Chek Instant Forward New features for the Instant meter to increase performance and user experience Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection Core Lab Elecsys® NT-proBNP IU • extensions in Heart Failure A set of 5 intended use extensions in the Coronary Arterial Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and • extension for Atrial Fibrillation Heart Failure Space Elecsys® TnT-hs 3 claim extensions in Coronary Arterial Disease Molecular Lab AVENIO FoundationOne kit (RUO) Decentralized kit of the FoundationOne test KAPA HyperPETE kit New targeted sequencing portfolio using primer extension for small targets uPath 2.0 First IVD release and version of Open API of the clinical pathologist workflow module for Pathology Lab NAVIFY Digital Pathology & on-premise uPath RUO Algorithms Whole slide image analysis algorithms (ER (SP1), Ki-67(30-9), and PR (1E2)) Insights NAVIFY Oncology 1.0 Modular Oncology decision support solution NAVIFY Pass 1.0 Solution for providers to communicate SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test results to a mobile app Core Lab Elecsys® GAAD Algorithm Algorithm for early detection of HCC in patients with chronic liver disease. Remote Patient Monitoring Module within RDCP that enables remote Health Care Professional - Patient with Diabetes Diabetes Care interaction, including a patient dashboard, check-in and chat functionality Accu-Chek SugarView Meter-free blood glucose testing using a smartphone and app CE CE CE CE WW WW US CE WW WW WW WW WW³ US & CE³ CE WW³ OUS³ RDCP: Roche Diabetes Care Platform; 1 CE: European Conformity, US: FDA approval, WW: Worldwide, OUS: Outside the US; 2 Reasearch Use Only; 3 Only a few selected countries Finance Alan Hippe Chief Financial Officer 2020 results Focus on Cash Outlook 55 2020: Highlights Business Sales growth of +1% 1 despite biosimilars impact of CHF -5.1bn 2

despite biosimilars impact of CHF -5.1bn Core operating profit up +4% 1 and Core EPS growth of +4% 1

and Core EPS growth of +4% Dividend 3 in Swiss francs further increased Cash flow Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 14.8bn despite higher investments in in-licensing and higher inventories

in-licensing and higher inventories Net debt lower by CHF 0.6bn vs. YE 2019, now at CHF -1.9bn, as FCF of CHF 10.9bn offsets dividends paid (CHF -8.0bn) Net financial result Core net financial expenses decreased by +34% 1 due to lower interest expenses (CHFm 182) mainly driven by early debt redemption in 2019 (loss of CHFm 202) IFRS Net income increased by +17% 1 driven by lower impairments of intangible assets and goodwill and the release of the Accutane US litigation provision 1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); 2 MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and US & Japan Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera; 3 based on 2020 dividend as proposed 56 by the Board of Directors; FCF=free cash flow 2020: Successfully managing the transition in volatile environment Compensated for biosimilar & COVID-19 Efficiency gains & investment into future Group Group Sales Core OP CHFm (CER) + 4,739 CHFm (CER) - 5,051 2 + 1,800 -868 - 5,919 61,396 62,015 +1% 2019 Pharma Pharma Diagnostics 2020 New bx exposed2 Division Products1 & other At constant exchange rates (CER); 1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in U.S. and Japan; 3 + 1,812 + 981 - 40 - 803 23,460 23,460 22,478 - 968 +4% 2019 Pharma Pharma Pharma Diagnostics Corporate 2020 lower profit efficiency additional growth & contribution gains & R&D spend efficiency from lower other gains sales3 Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Phesgo, Enspryng, Evrysdi; 2 MabThera, 57 Pharma sales decline minus proportional cost of sales 2020 2020: Group performance Core operating profit up +4 & Core EPS growth of +4% 2020 2019 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHF CER Sales 58,323 61,466 -5 1 Core operating profit 21,536 22,479 -4 4 as % of sales 36.9 36.6 Core net income 17,378 18,062 -4 5 as % of sales 29.8 29.4 Core EPS (CHF) 19.16 20.16 -5 4 IFRS net income 15,068 14,108 7 17 Operating free cash flow 14,815 20,921 -29 -21 as % of sales 25.4 34.0 Free cash flow 10,943 16,764 -35 -26 as % of sales 18.8 27.3 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 58 2020: Group sales CER sales increase of +1%, driven by Diagnostics and International, partly offset by a decrease in the US; Fx impact of -6%p -6% +1% +7% -6% +1% -5% Pharma Division Dia Division -2% +14% +1,800 +620 -1,689 -241 +661 -3,763 +89 -3,143 United States Europe Intl. Chugai Dia Division Group Fx 1 Group (Japan) CHF Absolute values in CHFm at Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019); 1 avg full year 2019 to avg full year 2020 fx 59 2020: Core EPS development Operations growth is main driver for Core EPS growth CHF +4.2% +4.9 p +0.3 p +0.9 p -1.1 p -0.1 p -0.7 p 21.20 20.35 FY 2019 Income from Other Gains equity Bond Resolution tax FY 2020 disposal of Operations ROOI securities redemption disputes products All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals 60 2020: Group operating performance Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth 2020 2020 vs. 2019 CHFm abs. CER CER growth Sales 58,323 620 1% Royalties & other op. inc. 2,020 -175 -8% Cost of sales -14,567 1,015 -6% M & D -9,361 631 -6% R & D -12,153 -953 8% G & A -2,726 -157 6% Core operating profit 21,536 981 4% -4% in CHF CER=Constant Exchange Rates 61 2020: Royalties and other operating income Lower income on product disposals, partially offset by higher other operating income from Venclexta profit share CHFm +70 -57 -27 2,285 -251 Royalties and other operating income decreased by -8% at CER 2,020 1 2 3 4 5 6 2019 Royalty income Out-licensing Other operating Income from 2020 income income disp. of products CER = Constant Exchange Rates 62 Major transformation ongoing across the Group Example: Cost of Sales Cost of Sales 2019 2020 abs. CER % CER Pharma Division 10,180 8,070 +1,652 -16% • Manufacturing cost of goods sold and period costs: Manufacturing cost 6,086 5,021 +787 -13% Product mix, productivity improvements, and lower inventory write-offs Dia Division 6,183 6,497 -637 +10% • Collaboration and profit sharing agreements: Decrease Manufacturing cost 6,079 6,395 -638 +11% driven by lower MabThera/Rituxan sales (US) • Royalty expenses: Decrease related to expired Cabilly Group 16,363 14,567 +1,015 -6% patent, partially offset by increased sales for certain Manufacturing Cost 12,165 11,416 +149 -1% royalty-bearing products (Ocrevus, etc.) Variances at constant exchange rates (CER) 63 2020: Core operating profit and margin % of sales 43.1% 43.3% 43.7% 36.6% 36.9% 36.1% +1.1%p¹ +1.2%p¹ CHFm +4%¹ 0%¹ 18.6% 22,479 15.9% 20,505 21,536 21,015 15.2% 19,477 +4.8%p¹ 18,942 +50%¹ 2,046 1,966 2,564 2018 2019 2020 1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates Roche Group Pharma Division Diagnostics Division 64 2020: Core net financial result Improvement driven by net loss on debt redemption in 2019 and lower interest expenses CHFm • Net financial expenses decreased by +34% at CER • Interest expenses1 decreased by +26% at CER -564 -903 +58 +182 +202 -87 -15 -1 2019 Net interest Equity FX G/L G/L on debt Interest Other 2020 income securities redemption expenses1 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives 65 2020: Group Core tax rate Tax rate relatively stable excluding resolution of several tax disputes % +0.2p -1.5p +2.1p 18.4 18.6 16.3 17.1 -3,880 2019 2019 2020 2020 As reported Resolution of Before Tax development Before Resolution of As reported Tax Disputes Resolution of (excluding Resolution of Tax Disputes 2019 Tax Disputes Resolution of Tax Disputes 2020 Tax Disputes) 66 2020: Non-core and IFRS income Total non-core operating items decreasing due to lower IA impairments and Legal & Environmental income 2019 2020 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHFm CHF CER Core operating profit 22,479 21,536 -943 -4 +4 Global restructuring plans -1,206 -909 297 Amortisation of intangible assets -1,532 -1,750 -218 Impairment of intangible assets 1 -1,756 -672 1,084 M&A and alliance transactions 43 -9 -52 Legal & Environmental 2 -480 347 827 Total non-core operating items -4,931 -2,993 1,938 IFRS Operating profit 17,548 18,543 995 +6 +16 Total financial result & taxes -3,440 -3,475 -35 IFRS net income 14,108 15,068 960 +7 +17 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; IA=intangible assets; 1 incl. goodwill; 2 incl. pension plan settlements 67 2020 results Focus on Cash Outlook 68 2020: Operating Free Cash Flow OFCF down by -21% driven by Net Working Capital movement and higher investments in Intangible Assets CHFm -74-2,307 -216-1,838 -1,671 20,921 OFCF lower by -21% /-4,435m at CER 2019 OP, net of cash NWC Investments Investments Foreign adjustments movement in PP&E in IA exchange CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=Operating Profit; NWC=Net Working Capital; PP&E=Property, Plant & Equipment incl. change of lease liability paid; IA=Intangible Assets 14,815 2020 69 2020: Group net debt lower vs. YE 2019 Free Cash Flow CHF 10.9bn CHFbn vs. 16.8bn in 2019 -3.9 +14.8 -10.3 [PY: +20.9] -2.5 -1.9 Taxes -3.2 Dividends paid -8.0 Treasury -0.7 Trans. own eq. instr. -2.1 M&A & All. trans. -1.2 Curr. Transl. & Other +1.0 Net debt Operating Non-Operating Dividends, M&A Net debt 31 Dec 2019 Free Free and Alliance 31 Dec 2020 Cash Flow Cash Flow transactions and other Intangible Asset Equity M&A Total Thereof investments in 2020: -3.2 -0.4 -1.2 -4.8 Innovation 2019: -1.4 0.0 -4.8 -6.2 70 Balance sheet 31 December 2020 Equity ratio at 46% (31 Dec 2019: 43%) % change in CER % change in CER CHFbn vs 31 Dec 2019 vs 31 Dec 2019 Cash and 83.1 86.1 +9% 83.1 86.1 +9% 11.9 12.3 marketable +7% 14% 25.4 14% 24.1 securities Current +12% 29% 19.4 20.6 +13% liabilities 29% Other current 23% 24% Non- 20.9 assets 23.1 -5% current 25% 28% liabilities Net debt/ 51.8 53.2 +9% Non- total assets: 39.8 current 63% 62% Equity 35.9 2% assets 43% 46% +17% (Net assets) 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 31 Dec 2019 2020 2019 2020 CER = Constant Exchange Rates 71 2020 results Focus on Cash Outlook 72 High currency impact in 2020 CHF / USD Average -3% -3% -4% -5% YTD 2019 1.00 1.00 0.99 1.00 0.95 0.94 0.97 0.97 Average YTD 2020 0.97 0.97 0.96 0.97 0.97 0.95 0.94 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.89 Monthly avg fx rates 2020 CHF / EUR -6% -6% -5% -4% 1.13 1.13 1.12 1.11 1.07 1.06 1.07 1.07 1.08 1.07 1.06 1.06 1.06 1.07 1.07 1.08 1.08 1.07 1.08 1.08 1 On group growth rates In 2020 impact1 is (%p): Q1 HY Sep FY YTD Sales -5 -5 -6 -6 Core operating -7 -8 profit Core EPS -8 -9 2021 currency impact1 expected (based on 31 Dec 2020 FX rates): For FY around -3%p to -5%p FX impact on Sales, Core

OP & Core EPS 73 2020: Core EPS Core EPS 2020 of CHF 19.35 is basis for Core EPS outlook 2021 at CER CHF +0.19 19.16 19.35 Core EPS 2020 as 2020 foreign Core EPS 2020 basis reported exchange losses: for Outlook Core EPS Core EPS impact growth 2021 at CER CER = Constant Exchange Rates 74 2021 outlook Further growing top and bottom line Group sales growth1 • Low- to mid-single digit Core EPS growth1 • Broadly in line with sales growth Dividend outlook • Further increase dividend in Swiss francs 1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact 75 Changes to the development pipeline Q4 2020 update New to phase I New to phase II New to phase III New to registration 7 NMEs: 2 NMEs: 3 NMEs: 1 NME: RG6006 Abx MCP - bacterial infections RG6359 SPK-3006 - Pompe disease RG7845 fenebrutinib - PPMS RG6321 PDS with ranibizumab - wAMD RG6007 HLA-A2-WT1 x CD3 - AML RG6422 AT-527 - adult non-hospitalised SARS- RG6026 glofitamab - 2L+ DLBCL* RG6120 VEGF-Ang2 DutaFab - nAMD CoV-2 RG7828 mosunetuzumab - 2L+ FL* 2 AIs: RG6182 NME - neurodegenerative diseases RG6062 Esbriet - UILD RG6232 TYRP1 x CD3 - metastatic melanoma 4 AIs: RG7446 Tecentriq+nab-paclitaxel - TNBC RG6234 NME - multiple myeloma 2 AIs: RG1594 Ocrevus high dose - RMS & PPMS neoadjuvant RG6312 NME - geographic atrophy RG6058 tiragolumab+T+chemo - 1L non- RG6413+RG6412 casivirimab+imdevimab - squamous NSCLC SARS-CoV-2 adult - ambulatory RG6171 giredestrant - ER+/HER2- 2/3L mBC RG7446 Tecentriq - SC NSCLC Removed from phase I Removed from phase II Removed from phase III Approvals 1 NME: 2 NMEs: 3 AIs: RG7461 simlukafusp alfa combos - solid tumors RG6149 ST2 MAb - asthma RG6152 Xofluza - influenza hospitalized RG7845 fenebrutinib - RA patients 2 AIs: RG7440 ipatasertib+chemo - 1L TNBC/HR+ BC RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin+Cotellic - 2/3L CRC RG7440 ipatasertib+Tecentriq+taxane - 1L RG7446 Tecentriq + K/HP - HER2+ BC TNBC phI safety run-in ongoing 2 NMEs approved in EU: RG6152 Xofluza - influenza RG6264 Phesgo - HER2+ BC 5 AIs approved in US: RG1594 Ocrevus short infusion - RMS & PPMS RG3648 Xolair - nasal polyps RG6152 Xofluza - post exposure prophylaxis RG6396 Gavreto - RET-mutant thyroid cancer RG7601 Venclexta+azacitdine - 1L AML 3 AIs approved in EU: RG6152 Xofluza - influenza high risk & post exposure prophylaxis RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC 77 Status as of February 04, 2021 Roche Group development pipeline Phase I (49 NMEs + 14 AIs) Phase II (22 NMEs + 12 AIs) RG6007 HLA-A2-WT1 x CD3 AML RG6026 glofitamab monotherapy and combos heme tumors RG6058 tiragolumab combos heme & solid tumors RG6076 CD19-4-1BBL heme tumors RG6115 TLR7 agonist (4) HCC RG6139 PD1 x LAG3 solid tumors RG6160 cevostamab (FcRH5 x CD3) r/r MM RG6171 giredestrant (SERD) ER+/HER2- BC RG6180 autogene cevumeran±T (iNeST1) solid tumors RG6185 belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic solid tumors RG6194 HER2 x CD3 BC RG6232 TYRP1 x CD3 metastatic melanoma RG6234 - multiple myeloma RG6279 PD1-IL2v solid tumors RG6286 - colorectal cancer RG6290 MAGE-A4 ImmTAC solid tumors RG6292 anti-CD25 MAb ± T solid tumors RG6296 BCMA x CD16a r/r MM RG6323 IL15/IL15Ra-Fc solid tumors RG6330 KRAS G12C solid tumors ipatasertib + Taxane + T TNBC RG7440 ipatasertib + rucaparib mCRPC, solid tumors ipatasertib .prostate cancer, pretreated Morpheus platform solid tumors RG7446 T + CD47 MAb r/r AML T + Venclexta maintenance 1L ES-SCLC Venclexta + AMG176 AML RG7601 Venclexta ± azacitidine r/r MDS Venclexta + gilteritinib r/r AML RG7769 PD1 x TIM3 solid tumors RG7802 cibisatamab ± T solid tumors RG7827 FAP-4-1BBL + T solid tumors RG7828 mosunetuzumab monotherapy + combos heme tumors RG7876 selicrelumab combos solid tumors Status as of February 04, 2021 CHU FIXa x FX hemophilia CHU glypican-3 x CD3 solid tumors CHU codrituzumab HCC CHU CD137 switch antibody solid tumors CHU - .. solid tumors & endometriosis SQZ PBMC vaccine solid tumors RG6151 - asthma RG6244 - asthma RG6287 - IBD RG6418 NLRP3 inh inflammation RG6315 - immunologic disorders RG7835 IgG-IL2 autoimmune diseases RG6006 Abx MCP bacterial infections RG6084 PD-L1 LNA HBV RG6346 HBV siRNA HBV RG6091 UBE3A LNA Angelman syndrome RG6102 brain shuttle gantenerumab Alzheimer's RG6182 - neurodegenerative diseases RG6237 - neuromuscular disorders RG7637 - . neurodevelopmental disorders RG7816 GABA Aa5 PAM autism RG6120 VEGF-Ang2 DutaFab nAMD RG6179 - DME RG6247 4D-110 choroideremia RG6312 - geographic atrophy RG7921 - nAMD 4DMT 4D-125 X-linked retinitis pigmentosa CHU PTH1 recep. ago hypoparathyroidism CHU - hyperphosphatemia New Molecular Entity (NME) Metabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases 1Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy T=Tecentriq 2RG6149 NME status, RG7880 AI status 3combination contributing as two entities RG6171 giredestrant (SERD) neoadjuvant ER+ BC giredestrant (SERD) 2/3L ER+/HER2- mBC RG6180 autogene cevumeran + pembrolizumab 1L melanoma RG6357 SPK-8011 hemophilia A RG6358 SPK-8016 hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII tiragolumab + T NSCLC RG6058 tiragolumab + T + chemo 1L non-squamous NSCLC tiragolumab + T cervical cancer RG7601 Venclexta + fulvestrant 2L HR+BC Venclexta + carfilzomib r/r MM t(11:14) CHU Oncolytic Type 5 adenovirus esophageal cancer RG6173 anti-tryptase asthma RG6354 rhPTX-2(PRM-151) myelofibrosis rhPTX-2(PRM-151) . idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis RG7880 efmarodocokin alfa (IL22-Fc) inflammatory diseases RG6149/RG78802 ST2 MAb or efmarodocokin alfa COVID-19 pneumonia NOV TLR4 MAb autoimmune diseases IONIS ASO factor B IgA nephropathy RG6413+RG64123 casivirimab+imdevimab SARS-CoV-2adult-hospitalised RG6422 AT-527 SARS-CoV-2 RG7854+RG79073 TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2) HBV RG6359 SPK-3006 Pompe disease RG7992 FGFR1 x KLB MAb NASH RG6100 semorinemab Alzheimer's RG6356 microdystrophin (SRP-9001) DMD RG7412 crenezumab familial Alzheimer's healthy pts RG7906 ralmitaront schizophrenia RG7935 prasinezumab Parkinson's RG6147 - geographic atrophy RG6367 SPK-7001 choroideremia RG7774 - retinal disease IONIS ASO factor B geographic atrophy RG-No - Roche/Genentech SQZ - SQZ Biotechnology managed 78 CHU - Chugai managed NOV - Novimmune managed IONIS - IONIS managed 4DMT - 4DMT managed Roche Group development pipeline Phase III (14 NMEs + 34 AIs) Registration (4 NMEs + 7 AIs) RG6013 Hemlibra mild to moderate hemophilia A RG6026** glofitamab + chemo 2L+ DLBCL tiragolumab + T + chemo 1L SCLC RG6058 tiragolumab + T 1L PD-L1+ NSCLC tiragolumab + T locally advanced esophageal cancer tiragolumab + T .stage III unresectable 1L NSCLC RG6107 crovalimab PNH RG6114 inavolisib (mPI3K alpha inh) 1L HR+ mBC RG6171 giredestrant (SERD) ER+/HER2- mBC RG7440 ipatasertib + abiraterone 1L CRPC ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib 1L HR+ mBC RG7596 Polivy 1L DLBCL Tecentriq NSCLC adj Tecentriq NMIBC, high risk Tecentriq RCC adj Tecentriq + cabozantinib advanced RCC Tecentriq + cabozantinib 2L NSCLC RG7446 T ± chemo SCCHN adj Tecentriq HER2+ BC neoadj T + capecitabine or carbo/gem 1L TNBC T + paclitaxel TNBC adj T + Avastin HCC adj T ± chemo 1L mUC Tecentriq SC NSCLC RG6268 Rozlytrek ROS1+ 1L NSCLC RG7601 Venclexta r/r MM t(11:14) Venclexta + azacitidine 1L MDS RG7828** mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide 2L+ FL RG7853 Alecensa ALK+ NSCLC adj RG1569 Actemra ± remdesivir COVID-19 pneumonia RG3648 Xolair food allergy RG7159 Gazyva lupus nephritis RG7413 etrolizumab Crohn's Xofluza influenza, pediatric (0-1 year) RG6152 Xofluza influenza, pediatric (1-12 years) Xofluza influenza direct transmission RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab SARS-CoV-2 adult prophylaxis RG6412* casivirimab+imdevimab SARS-CoV-2 adult ambulatory RG1450 gantenerumab Alzheimer's RG1594 Ocrevus high dose RMS & PPMS RG6042 tominersen Huntington's RG7845 fenebrutinib PPMS RG6321 port delivery system with ranibizumab . DME port delivery system with ranibizumab DR RG7716 faricimab DME faricimab wAMD RG6396 Gavreto (pralsetinib) 1 RET+ NSCLC Gavreto (pralsetinib) 3 RET+ MTC RG7446 Tecentriq Dx+ 1 1L sq + non-sq NSCLC T + nab-paclitaxel4 TNBC neoadj RG7601 Venclexta + azacitidine 1 1L AML RG7853 Alecensa 1LNSCLC Dx+ RG3648 Xolair 2 asthma home use RG6062 Esbriet UILD RG6168 Enspryng (satralizumab) 1 NMOSD RG7916 Evrysdi (risdiplam) 1 SMA RG6321 port delivery system with ranibizumab 5 wAMD Approved in US, filed in EU Filed in US Approved in US Filed in EU US rolling submission initiated New Molecular Entity (NME) Metabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology T=Tecentriq *combination contributing as two entities phI safety run-in ongoing Immunology Other Infectious Diseases 79 Status as of February 04, 2021 NME submissions and their additional indications Projects in phase II and III RG6026 glofitamab + chemo 2L DLBCL tiragolumab + RG6058 Tecentriq (T) 1L PD-L1+ cervical ca RG6058 tiragolumab + T 1L PD-L1+ NSCLC RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab tominersen tiragolumab + T RG6412 SARS-CoV-2 RG6042 Huntington's RG6058 locally adv esophageal adult-prophylaxis cancer RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab RG1450 gantenerumab RG6058 tiragolumab + T RG6412 SARS-CoV-2 Alzheimer's Stage III unresectable 1L adult-ambulatory NSCLC RG6321 Port Delivery System RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab RG7413 etrolizumab RG6058 tiragolumab + T with ranibizumab RG6412 SARS-CoV-2 Crohn's 1L non-sq NSCLC wAMD✓1 adult-hospitalised Evrysdi (risdiplam) Port Delivery System tiragolumab + inavolisib RG7916 RG6321 with ranibizumab RG6058 Tecentriq RG6114 (mPI3K alpha inh) SMA (EU) ✓ wAMD (EU) 1L SCLC 1L HR+ BC Gavreto faricimab crovalimab giredestrant (SERD) RG6396 (pralsetinib) ✓ RG7716 RG6107 RG6171 DME PNH ER+/HER2- mBC RET+ NSCLC Gavreto faricimab ipatasertib + giredestrant (SERD) RG6396 (pralsetinib) ✓2 RG7716 RG7440 abiraterone RG6171 wAMD 2L/3L ER+/HER2- mBC RET+ MTC 1L CRPC RG7907+ TLR7 ago (3) + CpAM (2) RG7854 HBV RG7906 ralmitaront schizophrenia microdystrophin RG6356 SRP-9001 DMD semorinemab RG6100 (Tau MAb ) Alzheimer's RG7845 fenebrutinib PPMS RG7935 prasinezumab Parkinson's autogene cevumeran RG6180 (iNeST3) 1L melanoma ipatasertib + fulv + RG7440 palbociclib 1L HR+ mBC mosunetuzumab + RG7828 lenalidomide 2L FL RG7992 FGFR1 x KLB MAb NASH rhPTX-2 RG6354 (PRM-151) IPF rhPTX-2 RG6354 (PRM-151) myelofibrosis RG6149 ST2 MAb COVID-19 pneumonia RG6173 Anti-tryptase asthma RG7880 efmarodocokin alfa (IL22-Fc) inflammatory diseases Port Delivery System RG6321 with ranibizumab DME Port Delivery System RG6321 with ranibizumab DR 2020 2021 2022 2023 and beyond Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU US rolling submission initiated US only Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy Status as of February 04, 2021 New Molecular Entity (NME) Metabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases 80 AI submissions for existing products Projects in phase II and III New Molecular Entity (NME) Immunology Neuroscience Additional Indication (AI) Infectious Diseases Ophthalmology Oncology / Hematology Metabolism Other RG3648 Xolair ✓ Asthma home use RG6062 Esbriet ✓ UILD (US) Cotellic + Tecentriq + RG7421 Zelboraf ✓ 1L+ BRAFm melanoma RG7446 Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel TNBC neoadj ✓ EU RG7446 Tecentriq + Avastin ✓ 1L HCC RG7601 Venclexta +azacitidine ✓ 1L AML RG7853 Alecensa (BFAST) ✓ 1L NSCLC ALK+ Xofluza RG6152 influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs) RG1569 Actemra +/- remdesivir COVID-19 pneumonia RG6062 Esbriet ✓ UILD (EU) RG6013 Hemlibra Mild to moderate hemophilia A (EU) RG6268 Rozlytrek (BFAST) 1L NSCLC ROS1+ RG7596 Polivy 1L DLBCL RG6152 Xofluza direct transmission Xofluza RG6152 influenza, pediatric (0-1 year) RG3648 Xolair Food allergy RG7446 Tecentriq NSCLC adj RG7446 Tecentriq RCC adj RG7446 Tecentriq ± chemo 1L mUC RG7446 Tecentriq + Avastin HCC adj RG7446 Tecentriq SC NSCLC RG7446 Tecentriq HER2+ BC neoadj RG7446 Tecentriq + paclitaxel TNBC adj RG7446 Tecentriq High risk NMIBC RG7446 Tecentriq + chemo SCCHN adj Tecentriq + capecitabine RG7446 or carbo/gem TNBC RG7446 Tecentriq + cabozantinib adv RCC RG7446 Tecentriq + cabozantinib 2L NSCLC RG7159 Gazyva lupus nephritis Ocrevus RG1594 high dose RMS & PPMS Venclexta RG7601 r/r MM t(11:14) RG7601 Venclexta + azacitidine 1L MDS RG7601 Venclexta + fulvestrant 2L HR+BC RG7853 Alecensa ALK+ NSCLC adj 2020 2021 2022 2023 and beyond Status as of February 04, 2021 ✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred 81 Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU Major pending approvals 2020-YTD 2021 US EU China Japan-Chugai Esbriet Enspryng (satralizumab) Evrysdi (risdiplam) Polivy RG6062 UILD RG6168 NMOSD RG7916 SMA RG7596 r/r DLBCL Filed Nov 2020 Filed Aug 2019 Filed March 2020 Filed June 2020 Alecensa (BFAST) Tecentriq Enspryng (satralizumab) Evrysdi (risdiplam) RG7853 1L NSCLC ALK+ RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+ RG6168 NMOSD RG7916 SMA Filed Jan 2020 Filed Nov 2019 Filed April 2020 Filed Oct 2020 Evrysdi (risdiplam) Xofluza RG7916 SMA RG6152 influenza Filed July 2020 Filed May 2020 Venclexta+ azacitidine Xofluza RG7601 1L AML RG6152 influenza, high risk Filed May 2020 Filed May 2020 Hemlibra Gavreto (pralsetinib) RG6396 RET+ NSCLC RG6013 Hemophilia A Filed May 2020 Filed June 2020 Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel Gazyva RG7446 TNBC neoadj RG7159 1L FL and r/r FL Filed Dec 2020 Sept 2020 Esbriet Tecentriq RG6062 UILD RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+ Filed Jan 2021 Filed Sept 2020 Tecentriq + pemetrexed RG7446 1L non-sq NSCLC Filed Sept 2020 New Molecular Entity (NME) Metabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases 82 Status as of February 04, 2021 Major granted approvals 2020 and YTD 2021 US EU China Japan-Chugai Venclexta+Gazyva RG7601 1L CLL Mar 2020 Tecentriq+Avastin RG7446 1L HCC May 2020 Tecentriq RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+ May 2020 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq RG7421 1L+ BRAFm melanoma May 2020 Phesgo RG6264 (Perjeta+Herceptin) FDC SC Her2+BC June 2020 Evrysdi (risdiplam) RG7916 SMA Aug 2020 Enspryng (satralizumab) RG6168 NMOSD Aug 2020 Gavreto (pralsetinib) RG6396 RET+ NSCLC Sept 2020 Venclexta+azacitidine Xofluza RG6152 post exposure prophylaxis Nov 2020 RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab SARS-CoV-2 (EUA*) RG6412 Nov 2020 Gavreto (pralsetinib) RG6396 RET+ MTC Dec 2020 Ocrevus RG1594 Short infusion RMS & PPMS Dec 2020 Xolair RG3648 nasal polyps Dec 2020 Polivy RG7596 r/r DLBCL January 2020 Venclexta+Gazyva RG7601 1L CLL Mar 2020 Ocrevus RG1594 Short infusion RMS & PPMS May 2020 Rozlytrek (entrectinib) RG6268 ROS1+ NSCLC Aug 2020 Rozlytrek (entrectinib) RG6268 NTRK+ tumor-agnostic Aug 2020 Tecentriq +Avastin RG7446 1L HCC Nov 2020 Phesgo FDC SC RG6264 Her2+BC Dec 2020 Xofluza RG6152 influenza Jan 2021 Xofluza Kadcyla RG3502 HER2+ eBC Jan 2020 Tecentriq+chemo RG7446 1L extensive stage SCLC Feb 2020 Avastin RG405 1L/2L glioblastoma Sept 2020 Tecentriq +Avastin RG7446 1L HCC Oct 2020 Rozlytrek (entrectinib) RG6268 ROS1+ NSCLC Feb 2020 Alecensa RG7853 r/r ALK+ ALCL Feb 2020 Rituxan RG105 thrombocytopenic purpura Feb 2020 Enspryng (satralizumab) RG6168 NMOSD June 2020 Kadcyla RG3502 HER2+ eBC adj Aug 2020 Tecentriq+Avastin RG7446 HCC Sept 2020 Tecentriq +Avastin RG7446 1L non-sq NSCLC Dx+ Dec 2020 RG7601 1L AML Oct 2020 RG6152 influenza, high risk Jan 2021 Xofluza New Molecular Entity (NME) Metabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience *Emergency Use Authorisation RG6152 post exposure prophylaxis Jan 2021 Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases Status as of February 04, 2021 FDC = fixed-dose combination 83 Pipeline summary Marketed products additional indications Global Development late-stage trials pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development) gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development) Spark Roche Group 2020 results Diagnostics Foreign exchange rate information 84 Hemlibra Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A Indication Hemophilia A patients Hemophilia A pediatric patients with inhibitors to factor VIII with inhibitors to factor VIII Phase/study Phase III Phase III HAVEN 1 HAVEN 2 # of patients N=118 N=88 Patients on episodic treatment prior to study entry: Patients on prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:  ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis  Cohort A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw  ARM B: Episodic treatment (no prophylaxis)  Cohort B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w Hemophilia Design Patients on prophylaxis prior to study entry:  Cohort C: Hemlibra prophylaxis q4w  ARM C: Hemlibra prophylaxis Patients on episodic treatment previously on non-interventional study:  ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis Primary endpoint  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  Number of bleeds over 52 weeks  FPI Q4 2015, recruitment completed in arms A and B Q2 2016  FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017  Primary and all secondary endpoints met Q4 2016  Positive interim data in Q2 2017  Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:809-818  FPI cohorts B/C Q4 2017 Status  Full primary data at ASH 2018  Data published in Blood 2019;134(24):2127-2138  Data presented at ISTH 2017, updated data presented at ASH 2017  Filed in US and EU in Q2 2017; granted accelerated assessment (EMA) and priority review (FDA)  Approved in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018 CT Identifier NCT02622321 NCT02795767 In collaboration with Chugai ASH=American Society of Hematology; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Hemlibra Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A Indication Hemophilia A patients Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII, without inhibitors to factor VIII dosing every 4 weeks Phase/study of patients

Design

Primary endpoint

Status Phase III Phase III HAVEN 3 HAVEN 4 N=135 N=46 Patients on FVIII episodic treatment prior to study entry: Multicenter, open-label,non-randomized study to assess the efficacy,  ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra  ARM B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w administered every 4 weeks.  ARM C: Episodic FVIII treatment; switch to Hemlibra prophylaxis  Part 1: Pharmacokinetic (PK) run-in part (N=6) possible after 24 weeks  Part 2: Expansion part (N=40) Patients on FVIII prophylaxis prior to study entry:  ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017  FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q2 2017  Study met primary and key secondary endpoints Q4 2017  PK run-in data at ASH 2017  FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation April 2018  Positive interim analysis outcome reported Q4 2017  Data presented at WFH 2018  Data presented at WFH 2018  Filed in US (priority review) and EU in Q2 2018  Interim data filed in US and EU in Q2 2018  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379: 811-822  Data published in Lancet Haematology 2019 Jun;6(6):e295-e305 •Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019 Hemophilia CT Identifier NCT02847637 NCT03020160 In collaboration with Chugai 86 ASH=American Society of Hematology; WFH=World Federation of Hemophilia; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Hemlibra Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A Indication Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII Hemophilia A mild to moderate patients without inhibitors to Factor VIII Phase/study Phase III Phase III HAVEN 5 HAVEN 6 # of patients N=85 N=70 Patients with Hemophilia regardless of FVIII inhibitor status on Multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry: pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra in patients with Hemophilia Design • Arm A: emicizumab prophylaxis qw mild or moderate Hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors • Arm B: emicizumab prophylaxis q4w • Arm C: No prophylaxis (control arm) Primary endpoint  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  Safety and efficacy  FPI Q2 2018  FPI Q1 2020  Recruitment completed Q1 2019 Status  Filed in China Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT03315455 NCT04158648 In collaboration with Chugai 87 Alecensa New CNS-active inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase Indication Treatment-naïve Adjuvant ALK+ NSCLC ALK+ advanced NSCLC Phase/study Phase III Phase III ALEX ALINA # of patients N=286 N=255 Design  ARM A: Alecensa 600mg BID  ARM A: Alecensa 600 mg BID Oncology  ARM B: Crizotinib 250mg BID  ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival  Disease-free survival  Recruitment completed Q3 2015  FPI Q3 2018  Primary endpoint met Q1 2017  Data presented at ASCO 2017, 2018, ESMO 2017, 2018 Status  Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:829-838  CNS data presented at ESMO 2017  Final PFS and updated OS presented at ESMO 2019  Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and in EU Q4 2017 CT Identifier NCT02075840 NCT03456076 In collaboration with Chugai 88 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology Kadcyla First ADC for HER2-positive breast cancer Indication HER2-positive early breast cancer high-risk patients Phase/study of patients

Design

Primary endpoint Status CT Identifier Phase III KATHERINE N=1,484 ARM A: Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w

Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w ARM B: Herceptin

Herceptin Invasive disease-free survival

disease-free survival Recruitment completed Q4 2015 Stopped at pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018

pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018 Data presented at SABCS 2018

BTD granted by FDA in Q1 2019

US filling completed under RTOR Q1 2019 and filed in EU Q1 2019

Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Q4 2019

Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:617-628 NCT01772472 Oncology In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc. 89 ADC=antibody drug conjugate; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; RTOR=Real time oncology review; ORR=Objective Response Rate; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Perjeta First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor Indication Adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer Neoadjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III APHINITY IMpassion050 # of patients N=4,803 N=453  ARM A: Perjeta (840mg loading, 420 q3w) + Herceptin for 52 weeks  ARM A: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + paclitaxel followed by surgery and plus chemotherapy (6-8 cycles) chemotherapy  ARM B: Placebo + Herceptin (52 weeks) plus chemotherapy (6-8  ARM B: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + chemotherapy +Tecentriq followed Oncology Design cycles) by surgery and chemotherapy +Tecentriq Primary endpoint  Invasive disease-free survival (IDFS)  Pathologic complete response (pCR)  Primary endpoint met Q1 2017  FPI Q4 2018  Data presented at ASCO 2017 and published in NEJM 2017; 377:122-131  Recruitment completed Q3 2020 Status  Filed in US and EU Q3 2017  Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and EU Q2 2018  Six year IDFS data presented at SABCS 2019 CT Identifier NCT01358877 NCT03726879 ddAC=dose-dense doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide; FEC=fluorouracil, epirubicin and cyclophosphamide; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medcine; 90 SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Perjeta First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor Indication HER2-positive early breast cancer subcutaneous co-formulation Phase/study Phase III Phase II FeDeriCa PHranceSCa # of patients N=500 N=160 Fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta (P) and Herceptin (H) for  ARM A: PH IV followed by FDC SC subcutaneous administration in combination with chemotherapy in the  ARM B: PH FDC SC followed by IV neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting Oncology Design  ARM A: P IV+H IV+chemotherapy  ARM B: FDC of PH SC+chemotherapy Primary endpoint  Trough Serum Concentration (Ctrough) of Pertuzumab During Cycle 7  Percentage who preferred PH FDC SC  Recruitment completed Q4 2018  FPI Q4 2018  Primary endpoint met Q3 2019  Final analysis completed, 85% patients preferred FDC SC Status  Data presented at SABCS 2019  Data presented at ESMO 2020  Filed in US Q4 2019 & in EU Jan 2020  Approved in US Q2 2020 and EU Q4 2020 CT Identifier NCT03493854 NCT03674112 91 SC with Halozyme's rHuPH20/ Halozyme's human hyaluronidase; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication 1L non-squamous NSCLC 1L non-squamous and squamous NSCLC PD-L1-selected patients Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpower132 IMpower110 # of patients N=568 N=570  ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed  ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy Design  ARM B: Carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed  ARM B: NSq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed Sq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus gemcitabine Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival and overall survival  Overall survival  FPI Q2 2016  IMpower111 consolidated into IMpower110 Q3 2016  Recruitment completed Q2 2017  Recruitment completed Q1 2018 Status  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q2 2018  Study met primary endpoint in PD-L1 high (IC3/TC3) Q3 2019  Data presented at WCLC 2018  Data presented at ESMO, ESMO-IO 2019 and final OS at WCLC 2021  Final OS presented at ESMO Asia 2020  Filed in EU and US (priority review) Q4 2019  Approved in US Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT02657434 NCT02409342 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; NSq=non-squamous; Sq=squamous; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; WCLC=World Conference on 92 Lung Cancer Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication 1L extensive-stage SCLC Phase/study Phase III Phase Ib IMpower133 # of patients N=400 N=62  ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus etoposide  Carboplatin and etoposide +/- Tecentriq followed by maintenance Design  ARM B: Placebo plus carboplatin plus etoposide Tecentriq plus Venclexta Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival and overall survival  Safety and efficacy  FPI Q2 2016  FPI Q3 2020  Orphan drug designation granted by FDA Q3 2016  Study met endpoints of OS and PFS in Q2 2018 Status  Primary data presented at WCLC 2018  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2220-2229  Filed with the US and EU Q3 2018  Approved in US Q1 2019 and EU Q3 2019 CT Identifier NCT02763579 NCT04422210 SCLC=small cell lung cancer; WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine 93 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication Adjuvant NSCLC Neoadjuvant NSCLC Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpower010 IMpower030 # of patients N=1,280 N=450 Following adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy  ARM A: Tecentriq + platinum-based chemotherapy Design  ARM A: Tecentriq  ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy  ARM B: Best supportive care Oncology Primary endpoint  Disease-free survival  Major pathological response and event free survival  FPI Q3 2015  FPI Q2 2018 Status  Trial amended from PD-L1+ selected patients to all-comers  FPI for all-comer population Q4 2016  Recruitment completed Q3 2018 CT Identifier NCT02486718 NCT03456063 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer 94 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication 1L NSCLC Stage IV NSCLC 2L NSCLC previously treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor Phase/study Phase II/III Phase Ib/III Phase III B-FAST IMscin001* CONTACT-01 # of patients N=660 N=375 N=350  Cohort A: ALK+ (Alecensa) Phase Ib  ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib  Cohort B: RET+ (Alecensa)  Dose finding, Tecentriq SC followed by  ARM B: Docetaxel Design  Cohort C: bTMB-high (Tecentriq) Tecentriq IV Oncology  Cohort D: ROS1+ (Rozlytrek) Phase III  Cohort E: BRAF+ (Zelboraf plus Cotellic plus  2L NSCLC non inferiority of Tecentriq SC vs Tecentriq) Tecentriq IV Primary endpoint  Cohort A/B: Objective response rate  Observed concentration of Tecentriq in serum  Overall survival  Cohort C: Progression-free survival at cycle 1  FPI Q3 2017  FPI Q4 2018  FPI Q3 2020  Recruitment completed for cohort A Q3 2018  FPI in phase III part Q4 2020 and cohort C Q3 2019 Status  Study met primary endpoint in cohort A (ALK+) Q3 2019; presented at ESMO 2019  ALK+ Alecensa (cohort A) filed in US Q1 2020  Cohort C did not show statistical significance for primary endpoint CT Identifier NCT03178552 NCT03735121 NCT04471428 *SC with Halozyme's rHuPH20/ Halozyme's human hyaluronidase 95 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - SCCHN/hematology/melanoma Indication Adjuvant squamous cell carcinoma of the First-line BRAFv600 mutation-positive Relapsed or refractory AML metastatic or unresectable locally advanced head and neck melanoma Phase/study Phase III Phase I Phase III IMvoke010 IMspire150 TRILOGY1 # of patients N=400 N=21 N=500  ARM A: Tecentriq 1200mg q3w  Tecentriq plus anti-CD47 Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled  ARM B: Placebo study Design  ARM A: Tecentriq plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf2 Oncology  ARM B: Placebo plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf2 Primary endpoint  Event-free survival and overall survival  Safety and efficacy  Progression-free survival  FPI Q1 2018  FPI Q4 2019  FPI Q1 2017  Recruitment completed Q1 2020  Recruitment completed Q2 2018  Primary endpoint met Q4 2019 Status  Data presented at AACR 2020  Data published in Lancet;395(10240):1835- 1844  Filed in US Q2 2020 under Project Orbis3  Approved in US Q3 2020 CT Identifier NCT03452137 NCT03922477 NCT02908672 SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; 1In collaboration with Exelixis; 2Zelboraf in collaboration with Plexxikon, a member of Daiichi Sankyo Group; 96 3 Project Orbis=FDA framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - UC Indication 1L metastatic urothelial carcinoma High-risknon-muscle-invasive bladder cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMvigor130 ALBAN # of patients N=1,200 N=614  ARM A: Tecentriq plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin  ARM A: BCG induction and maintenance Design  ARM B: Tecentriq monotherapy  ARM B: Tecentriq+ BCG induction and maintenance  ARM C: Placebo plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival, overall survival and safety  Recurrence-free survival  FPI Q3 2016  FPI Q4 2018  FPI for arm B (amended study) Q1 2017 Status  Recruitment completed Q3 2018  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS Q3 2019  Data presented at ESMO 2019 CT Identifier NCT02807636 NCT03799835 UC=urothelial carcinoma; BCG=Bacille Calmette-Guérin 97 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - renal cell cancer Indication Adjuvant renal cell carcinoma Advanced renal cell carcinoma after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMmotion010 Contact-031 # of patients N=778 N=500  ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy  ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib Design  ARM B: Observation  ARM B: cabozantinib Oncology Primary endpoint  Disease-free survival  Progression-free survival and overall survival  FPI Q1 2017  FPI Q3 2020 Status  Recruitment completed Q1 2019 CT Identifier NCT03024996 NCT04338269 1In collaboration with Exelixis 98 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - CRC and HCC Indication 1L hepatocellular carcinoma Adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMbrave150 IMbrave050 # of patients N=501 N=662  ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin  ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin  ARM B: Sorafenib  ARM B: Active surveillance Oncology Design Primary endpoint  Overall survival and progression free survival  Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS)  FPI Q1 2018; recruitment completed Q1 2019  FPI Q4 2019  Data presented at ESMO Asia 2019 Status  US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2020; filed in EU Q1 2020  Data published in NEJM 2020;382:1894-1905  Approved in US Q2 2020 and EU Q4 2020 CT Identifier NCT03434379 NCT04102098 Cotellic in collaboration with Exelixis; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; RTOR=Real time oncology review 99 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer Indication Previously untreated metastatic triple negative breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpassion130 IMpassion132 # of patients N=900 N=572  ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel  ARM A: Tecentriq plus capecitabine or carbo/gem Design  ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel  ARM B: Placebo plus capecitabine or carbo/gem Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival and overall survival (co-primary endpoint)  Overall survival  Recruitment completed Q2 2017  FPI Q1 2018  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in both PDL1+ and ITT populations Jul 2018  Primary PFS and interim OS data presented at ESMO 2018 and ASCO Status 2019  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2108-2121  US accelerated approval Q1 2019  Approved in EU Q3 2019  Final OS presented at ESMO Asia 2020 CT Identifier NCT02425891 NCT03371017 ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine 100 Attachments Original document

