Roche : Full-Year 2020 Presentation with appendix
Roche
2020 results
Basel, 4 February 2021
Group
Severin Schwan
Chief Executive Officer
2020: Targets fully achieved despite COVID-19 pandemic
Targets for 2020
FY 2020
Group sales growth 1 Low- to mid-single digit
+1%
Core EPS growth
1
Broadly in line with sales growth
+4%
Dividend outlook
Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
2
CHF 9.10
1 At constant exchange rates (CER); 2 2020 dividend as proposed by the Board of Directors
6
2020: Successfully managing the transition in volatile environment
Compensated for biosimilar & COVID-19
Efficiency gains & investment into future
Group
Group
Sales
Core OP
CHFm (CER)
+ 4,739
CHFm (CER)
- 5,051
2
+ 1,800
-868
- 5,919
61,396
62,015
+1%
2019
Pharma
Pharma
Diagnostics
2020
New
bx exposed
2
Division
Products
1
& other
At constant exchange rates (CER);
1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in U.S. and Japan; 3
+ 1,812
+ 981
- 40
- 803
23,460
23,460
22,478
- 968
+4%
2019
Pharma
Pharma
Pharma
Diagnostics Corporate
2020
lower profit
efficiency
additional
growth &
contribution
gains &
R&D spend
efficiency
from lower
other
gains
sales
3
Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Phesgo, Enspryng, Evrysdi;
2 MabThera,
7
Pharma sales decline minus proportional cost of sales 2020
Responding quickly and broadly to the pandemic
AT-527
Collaboration with Atea on
development of AT-527
casirivimab/imdevimab
Collaboration with Regeneron on
FDA EUA granted in mild-
casirivimab/imdevimab global supply
moderate adults and adolescents
COVACTA trial
REMDACTA trial
COVACTA
EMPACTA
REMAP-CAP
initiated
initiated
trial results
trial results
trial results
Jan
20
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
21 Feb
LightCycler
®
TIB MOLBIOL LightMix®
480 modular SARS-CoV-2 launched
cobas
®
cobas
® SARS-CoV-2
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 test & Flu
Diagnostics
6800/8800
test receives FDA EUA
A/B Test receives FDA EUA
cobas
®
Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2
Elecsys
® IL-6 test
Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S
Lab SARS-COV-2
e411/601/602/801
antibody test receives FDA EUA
receives FDA EUA
antibody test launched
antigen test launched
Non-
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen
instrumented
Antibody Test launched
Antigen Test launched
Test Nasal launched
Overview - not all COVID-19 related developments captured; EUA=emergency use authorization
8
Potential use cases for COVID-19 portfolio
Pre-exposure/asymptomatic
Symptomatic
Post-vaccination
(screening and prophylaxis)
(diagnosis and treatment)
(to confirm protection)
PCR
Use cases will continue to
Antigen test
persist with vaccine rollout
Diagnostics
•
People not yet vaccinated
IL-6 test
•
Vaccine ineffective/wore off
Antibody test
•
Antibody testing
Oral antiviral (DAA)
•
Population surveillance
Neutralizing antibodies
•
Screening
•
Flu/COVID-19 diagnosis
Pharma
Immunomodulators
Low risk
High risk
Mild
Hospitalized
PCR=polymerase chain reaction test
9
2020: Sales growth due to Diagnostics Division
2020
2019
Change in %
CHFbn
CHFbn
CHF
CER
Pharmaceuticals Division
44.5
48.5
-8
-2
Diagnostics Division
13.8
12.9
6
14
Roche Group
58.3
61.5
-5
1
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
10
2020: Group sales growth impacted by COVID-19
16%
14%
13%
12%
10%
8%
9% 9%
8%
7%
7%
7%7%
7%
6%
6%6%
6%
6%
6%
6%
5%
6%
6% 6%
8%
6%
4%
5%
5%
4%
4%
5%
4%
4%
4%
4%
1% 1%
2%
3%
3%
2%
0%
-2%
-4%
-4%
-6%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
12
12
12
12
13
13
13
13
14
14
14
14
15
15
15
15
16
16
16
16
17
17
17
17
18
18
18
18
19
19
19
19
20
20
20
20
At constant exchange rates (CER)
11
2020: Pandemic heavily impacting business dynamics
% CER
1
st wave
2
nd wave
+60%
+50%
+50%
+40%
+32%
+25%
+28%
+30%
+20%
+18%
+24%
+10%
+7%
+2%
+5%
+0%
-6%
-7%
-4%
-10%
Q1'20 vs.
Q2'20 vs.
Q3'20 vs.
Q4'20 vs.
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Diagnostics
Pharma
Pharma New Products
Growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)
Pharmaceuticals
Severe impact from biosimilars and COVID-19
Q4 carry over effect (Ocrevus administration)
Diagnostics
Routine diagnostics impacted by COVID-19, gradual recovery since June 2020
COVID-19testing overcompensating negative impact on routine testing since June 2020
12
Pharma: New products with strong momentum
Accelerated portfolio rejuvenation in Q4 2020
Pharma sales mix
CHFm
% of Pharma Sales
21,000
41%
18,000
15,000
31%
12,000
22%
9,000
15%
6,000
3,000
0
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
Erivedge
Perjeta
Kadcyla
Gazyva
Esbriet
Cotellic
Alecensa
Tecentriq
Ocrevus
Hemlibra
Xofluza
Polivy
Rozlytrek
Phesgo
Enspryng
Evrysdi
All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported
2019
40%
31%
29%
2020
29%
41%
30%
New products launched since 2012
Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin
13
2020: Growth of profitability and Core EPS
Core operating profit
Core EPS
Operating free cash flow
36.1%
36.6%
36.9%
33.0%
34.0%
% of sales
25.4%
+1.2%p
1
+4%
1
CHFbn
CHF
+4%
1
CHFbn
-21% at CER
21.5
22.5
20.16
19.16
20.9
20.5
18.7
18.14
14.8
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
2018
2019
2020
1 at CER=Constant Exchange Rates
14
Continuing to invest in innovation
Assets in Ph III & registration at all time high
Diagnostics major systems launches ahead
19
2
14
13
5
2
2
10
2
5
5
2
4
1
1
1
1
1
1
8
4
5
4
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
22
1
2
6
3
3
8
Outlook FY
2021
cobas
® 5800 2
cobas
® pure 2
cobas ® pro (high throughput)
NME=new molecular entity;
1
Ph III in SRP-9001 DMD, Ph III in AT-527COVID-19, Ph III in rh-PTX-2 in IPF;
2
currently in development and not commercially available
16
Strong short- and mid-term news flow
Diversifying the late stage pipeline and setting new standards of care
Product
Indication
Filing/Data
tominersen
Huntington's
2022
gantenerumab
Alzheimer's
2022
SRP-9001
DMD
latest 2023
etrolizumab
Crohn's
2022
PDS
nAMD
2020/21
DME
2022
faricimab
DME
2021
nAMD
Actemra +/-
COVID-19 related
2021
remdesivir
pneumonia
casirivimab/
SARS-CoV-2
2021
imdevimab
AT-527
SARS-CoV-2
2021/22
crovalimab
PNH
2022
Positive top-line announced
Neuroscience
Immunology
Product
Indication
Filing/Data
Adj SCCHN
2021
Tecentriq
(Neo)Adj NSCLC
2021/22
Adj RCC
2022
Adj HCC
2022
ipatasertib
1L mCRPC
2022
Polivy
1L DLBCL
2021
tiragolumab + T
1L SCLC
2022
mosunetuzumab
R/R FL
2021
glofitamab
R/R DLBCL
2022
Venclexta
R/R MM t(11;14)
2022
giredestrant
2L/3L mBC
2022
inavolisib
1L HR+ BC
2022/23
Ophthalmology
Infectious diseases
Oncology/Hematology
Source: DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; DME=diabetic macular edema; PNH=paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria; SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; RCC=renal
17
cell carcinoma; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; FL=follicular lymphoma;
MM=multiple myeloma
Outlook 2021: Growing sales & profit and investing in the future
Aim to defend margins despite headwinds
Pharma: New Products growth to continue overcompensating for the biosimilar impact
Diagnostics: Strong sales growth expected in particular in H1 21
Pharma: AHR erosion additional impact of roughly CHF
-4.6 bn
Trends expected to continue:
Investing into the future while protecting the margin
1
based on assumption of general normalization in 2H '21;
2
at CER=Constant Exchange Rates; AHR=Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera/Rituxan
18
2021 outlook
Further growing top and bottom line
Group sales growth
1
• Low- to mid-single digit
Core EPS growth
1
• Broadly in line with sales growth
Dividend outlook
• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
1
At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact
19
Pharmaceuticals Division
Bill Anderson
CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales
New products growing strongly - sales impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
2020
2019
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Pharmaceuticals Division
44,532
48,516
-8
-2
United States
23,647
26,711
-11
-6
Europe
8,198
8,453
-3
1
Japan
3,765
4,143
-9
-6
International
8,922
9,209
-3
7
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
21
2020: Pharma Division
Core operating profit stable vs. prior year and significant reallocation of resources into R&D
2020
2020 vs. 2019
CHFm % sales
CER growth
Sales
44,532
100
-2%
Royalties & other op. inc.
1,959
4.4
-7%
Cost of sales
-8,070
-18.2
-16%
M & D
-6,633
-14.9
-8%
R & D
-10,597
-23.8
8%
G & A
-1,714
-3.8
6%
Core operating profit
19,477
43.7
0%
-7% in CHF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
22
Reallocating resources into R&D
Providing more patient benefit at less cost to society
launched
NMEs in clinical
#12
#1
#19
undisclosed
#15
#8
#7
#6
#2
#1
development *
1
First approval of a new molecule in a new indication; * Molecule classification for NMEs in clinical development where details have been disclosed - there are 20 additional undisclosed NMEs in
23
clinical development; PHC=personalized healthcare; NME=new molecular entity.
2020: Strong growth for new products leading to a more diversified portfolio
Tecentriq
55%
Hemlibra
68%
Ocrevus
24%
Actemra / RoActemra
32%
Perjeta
18%
Kadcyla
34%
Alecensa
40%
Polivy
248%
Gazyva
21%
TNKase / Activase
5%
Evrysdi
n/a
Xolair
2%
Esbriet
4%
Xofluza
370%
Phesgo
n/a
Enspryng
n/a
US
Lucentis
-16%
Europe
Avastin
-25%
Japan
MabThera
-31%
Herceptin
-34%
International
-2,400-2,000-1,600-1,200-800
-400
0
400
800
1,200
CHFm
Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
24
New products account for >47% of Pharma sales*
4 NMEs launched in 2020: ENSPRYNG, PHESGO, GAVRETO & EVRYSDI
CHFm
5,000
4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0
% of Pharma Sales*
47%
35%
24%
17%
Q4 17
Q4 18
Q4 19
Q4 20
Erivedge
Perjeta
Kadcyla
Gazyva
Esbriet
Cotellic
Alecensa
Tecentriq
Ocrevus
Hemlibra
Xofluza
Polivy
Rozlytrek
Phesgo
Enspryng
Evrysdi
* Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included (Q4: USDm 365); Gavreto sales are initially booked by partner Blueprint Medicines and therefore not included, Gavreto discovered by Blueprint
25
Medicines; NME=new molecular entity
2020: Oncology -10% due to biosimilars & COVID-19
YoY CER growth
Cotellic
CHFbn
HER2 franchise
Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC
Phesgo launched in US and EU
Avastin franchise
Biosimilar erosion in all regions
Hematology franchise*
Venclexta: Strong growth in 1L CLL and 1L AML
Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL
Polivy: Strong US/EU launch in R/R DLBCL
Tecentriq
Growth driven by 1L SCLC, 1L TNBC and 1L HCC
Alecensa
Strong performance in all regions
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 23.3bn; CER growth -10%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included (FY-2020 sales of USD 1,337m); Polivy in collaboration with Seagen;
26
BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple
negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma
Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva, and Polivy
2,000
1,500
-3% -8% +3%
1,000
-35%
500
0
Hematology franchise Q4 update
CD20 franchise
MabThera/Rituxan onc (-43%): Biosimilar and COVID-19 impact
Gazyva (+6%): Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL; some COVID-19 impact
Venclexta*
Strong growth driven by 1L CLL and 1L unfit AML
Ph III (Viale-A) in 1L unfit AML approved in US; filed in EU
Updated NCCN guidelines in CLL & AML to «category 1»
Polivy
US/EU: strong uptake in R/R DLBCL
Outlook 2021
Ph III (POLARIX) results for Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected
MabThera/Rituxan (Onc)
Gazyva/Gazyvaro
Polivy
• CD20xCD3 program updates; Early filing potential in 3L+ FL/DLBCL
27
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta sales are booked by AbbVie (FY-2020 sales of USDm 1,337); Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seagen; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia;
FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; NCCN=national comprehensive cancer network; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SC=subcutaneous
Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program update
Potential for early filings in 3L+ FL and 3L+ DLBCL
Ph I (GO29781): Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL
Ph I (NP30179): Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL
High response rates in high risk subsets
High response rates in heavily pre-treated DLBCL
Glofitamab step-up dosing* (2.5/10/16mg or 2.5/10/30mg)
Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL: High and durable responses with low grade 2 and no grade ≥3 CRS (no protocol-required hospitalization)
Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL: Off-the-shelf option with high CR rates in heavily pre-treated patients and manageable CRS (mostly grade 1-2)
Ph I mosunetuzumab SC: Less frequent grade 2 CRS than IV at 7-fold higher dose; SC step up dosing to be further explored
Ph III safety run-in for mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide in 2L+ FL ongoing
Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab + GemOx in 2L+ DLBCL ongoing
Assouline et al, ASH 2020; FL = follicular lymphoma; R/R = relapsed/refractory; CR=complete response; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; Hutchings et al, ASH 2020; *Patients with missing or no response assessment are
28
included as non-responders. Two aNHL and six iNHL patients did not have a response assessment reported at time of CCOD; DLBCL=Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; GemOx=gemcitabine+oxaliplatin
Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications
First adjuvant trials to read out in 2021
CHFm
YoY CER growth
800
+35%
+49%
700
+54%
+99%
600
+136%
+154%
500
+146%
400
+135%
+44% +71% +89%
+29%
100
0
Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20
US Europe International Japan
Tecentriq Q4 update
Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC)
US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC
BTD for tiragolumab + Tecentriq in PDL1+ NSCLC
Breast franchise (TNBC)
US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC
GI franchise (HCC)
US: 1L HCC reaching 50% market share after 7 months
EU/China: 1L HCC first-in-class approvals achieved
Outlook 2021
Ph III (IMpower010) Tecentriq in adj NSCLC
Ph III (IMvoke010) Tecentriq in adj SCCHN
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HCC=hepatocellular cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer
29
Lung cancer franchise: Alecensa in ALK+ NSCLC
Strong 1L momentum continues in all markets
CHFm
YoY CER growth
350
+54%
300
250
+11%
200
+69%
150
+99%
100 50 0
Q4 17
Q4 18
Q4 19
Q4 20
US
Europe
International
Japan
Alecensa Q4 update
US (-4%): 1L New patient share > 70%
EU (+22%): 1L New patient share EU-5 >80%
Japan (+29%): 1L New patient share > 70%
International (>500%): Driven by China NRDL listing
FoundationOne Liquid CDx (FMI's blood-based NGS test) approved as companion diagnostic for Alecensa
Outlook 2021
Strong growth, especially in International to continue
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; NSCLCL=non-small cell lung cancer; NRDL=national drug reimbursement list; FMI=Foundation medicine; NGS=next generation sequencing
30
Hemophilia A franchise: Hemlibra growing strongly
28% total US patient share and 22% total EU-5 patient share reached
CHFm
YoY CER growth
700
+45%
600
+57%
+146%
+59%
500
+313%
Hemophilia Q4 update
•
US/EU: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors
•
Minor COVID-19 impact leading to delayed patient starts
• Around 9,500 patients treated globally, thereof 5,000 in the US
>500%
300
>500%
200
>500%
100
0
Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20
US Europe International Japan
• Hemlibra continues to penetrate across all patient types
Outlook 2021
Further growth expected
US/EU: Further patient share gains in non-inhibitors expected
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
31
Immunology franchise: Stable sales driven by Actemra
CHFm
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
YoY CER growth
Q4 17
Q4 18
Q4 19
Q4 20
MabThera/Rituxan (RA)
Actemra IV
Actemra SC
Xolair
CellCept
Pulmozyme
Esbriet
Other
Immunology Q4 update
Esbriet (-9%)
Growth in mild/moderate segments
BTD in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (uILD)
Actemra (+29%)
Remains leading RA monotherapy in EU-5
Sales driven by COVID-19; Positive study results (REMAP-CAP)
Xolair (+3%)
Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU
Self-injection(home use) approval in the US expected in H1
Outlook 2021
Ph III (REMDACTA) results for Actemra+remdesivir in COVID-19
Ph III (STARSCAPE) rhPTX-2+SOC in IPF first-patient-in in Q1
Ph III (MAJESTY) Gazyva in MN first-patient-in in Q1
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; RA=rheumatoid arthritis; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; MN=membranous nephropathy
32
MS franchise: Ocrevus with 25% total US market share
Market leadership momentum continues
CHFm
YoY CER growth
1,500
1,250
+37%
+38%
+55%
+10%
1,000
+48%
+12%
+59%
+67%
750
+83%
+104%
+195%
500
250
0
Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20
US
Europe
International
Ocrevus Q4 update
US new patient share remains ~40%
Q4 growth despite COVID-19 and carry over from Q2 (1 st wave)
Shorter infusion approved in US
Higher dose Ocrevus: Ph III (MUSETTE) in RMS and Ph III (GAVOTTE) in PPMS first-patient-in
Fenebrutinib (BTKi): Ph III program PPMS (FENtrepid) first- patient-in
Outlook 2021
Continued growth expected
Ongoing launches in EU and International
Fenebrutinib (BTKi): Ph III program in RMS (FENhance)
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; MS=multiple sclerosis; RMS=relapsing MS; PPMS=primary progressive MS
33
SMA franchise: Successful virtual US launch of Evrysdi
>1,000 US patients treated (>10% total share) after less than 5 months
Broad uptake across all patient types
Patients treated with all SMA types
Pattern mirrors disease prevalence: 25% type 1, 50% type 2, 25% type 3
Naive (~1/3) and previously treated (~2/3)
Pts switching from both Spinraza & Zolgensma
Broad range of ages
2 month old infants to 70+ year old adults ~50% of patients are adults
>350 HCPs have prescribed Evrysdi
~2,500 patients treated worldwide between clinical trials, commercial, and compassionate use program
* SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; HCP=health care professional
Access enabled by compelling value proposition
~55% of lives covered due to active payer engagement
Rapid payer coverage by Commercial and Medicaid plans
Most payer policies fully aligned to the FDA label
H1 2021 Outlook
Anticipated approvals in EMA, China, and Japan
Primary analysis from Ph II (JEWELFISH) study in previously treated patients
2-yeardata from pivotal Ph III trials SUNFISH and FIREFISH
34
Ophthalmology franchise: Benefitting patients globally
Faricimab: Positive results in DME & nAMD; PDS: launch on track
Faricimab
Port delivery system
(anti-VEGF/Ang-2 biMab)
(PDS)
Ph III (YOSEMITE & RHINE) results in DME positive with >50% of patients being able to extend time between treatments to 16 weeks
Ph III (LUCERNE & TENAYA) results in nAMD positive with nearly half (45%) of patients being treated every 16 weeks
First time this level of durability has been achieved in Ph III
Filing on track for 2021; Data to be presented at Angiogenesis
Ph III (ARCHWAY) data in nAMD show more than 98% of patients were able to go six months between treatments
Generally well tolerated with favorable benefit-risk profile
Ph III trials in DME (PAGODA) and DR (PAVILION) enrolling rapidly; Ex-US studies to be initiated
Additional Ph III (ARCHWAY) data to be presented at Angiogenesis
US approval expected in 2021
nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy
35
Infectious diseases: SARS-CoV-2 development program
Positive read-outs for nAb cocktail - first shipments
Casirivimab + imdevimab (nAb cocktail):
Ph II (Study 2067) in outpatient setting: Primary endpoint of viral load reduction met; FDA EUA granted on Nov 20; First governmental orders from US and Europe received
Ph II (Study 2066) in hospitalized patients: Futility analysis passed in sero-negative patients for lower risk of mechanical ventilation and/or death, supporting additional investigation in this population
Ph III (Study 2069) post-exposure prophylaxis: Positive interim results showing reduction in overall infections within the first week and 100% prevention of symptomatic infections
Actemra for COVID-19 pneumonia:
• REMAP-CAP study with positive data release by the Imperial College London
nAb=neutralizing antibodies; DAA=direct acting antiviral; EUA=emegency use authorization
36
2020: Key late-stage news flow*
Additional 2020 news flow:
casirivimab/imdevimab: Positive Ph II results in outpatients; US EUA granted
Actemra: Positive Ph III (EMPACTA) in severe COVID-19 related pneumonia
Actemra: Ph III (COVACTA) did not meet primary endpoint; potentially clinically meaningful benefits in time to hospital discharge and duration of ICU stay
Gavreto: US approval in RET fusion-positive mNSCLC
Gavreto: US approval in metastatic RET+ thyroid cancer
Xolair: US filing of prefilled syringe for self-administration across all indications
Evrysdi: Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) results in type 1 SMA
Esbriet: US priority review granted in unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (UILD)
* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change; EUA=emergency use authorization; ICU=intensive care unit
37
2021: Key late-stage news flow*
Compound
Indication
Milestone
Regulatory
Phase III / pivotal
readouts
Evrysdi
SMA type 1/2/3
EU approval
PDS ranibizumab
nAMD (continuous delivery)
US/EU filing; US approval
faricimab
DME/nAMD
US/EU joint filing (DME+AMD)
casirivimab/imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2
EU approval
Venclexta + azacitidine
1L unfit AML
EU approval
Tecentriq
1L PDL1+ NSCLC
EU approval
Xofluza
Healthy patients; High risk patients; Post exposure
EU approval
faricimab
nAMD
Ph III TENAYA/LUCERNE
casirivimab/imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2 Outpatient
Ph III Study 2067
casirivimab/imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2Post-exposure prophylaxis
Ph III Study 2069
Tecentriq
Adjuvant NSCLC
Ph III IMpower010
Evrysdi
SMA type 1/2/3 switching study
Ph II JEWELFISH
Polivy + R-CHP
1L DLBCL
Ph III POLARIX
Tecentriq + chemo
Adjuvant SCCHN
Ph III IMvoke010
mosunetuzumab
3L+ FL
Ph Ib GO29781
glofitamab
3L+ DLBCL
Ph Ib NP30179
* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change
38
Diagnostics Division
Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics
2020: Diagnostics Division sales
Strong growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics
2020
2019
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Diagnostics Division
13,791
12,950
6
14
Centralised and Point of Care Solutions
7,273
7,819
-7
-1
Molecular Diagnostics
3,760
2,109
78
90
Diabetes Care
1,670
1,918
-13
-5
Tissue Diagnostics
1,088
1,104
-1
5
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +102%
40
2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales
Growth driven by COVID-19 testing
Japan
North America
+5%
+26%
EMEA
1
~4% of divisionalsales
~28% of divisional sales
+19%
~40% of divisional sales
Asia Pacific
Latin America
-3%
+14%
~23% of divisional sales
~6% of divisional sales
All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER);
1 Europe, Middle East and Africa
41
2020: Diagnostics Division highlights
Strong growth driven by COVID-19 testing
YoY CER growth
Centralised
and Point
of Care
Solutions
Molecular Diagnostics
1
Diabetes
Care
Tissue Diagnostics
-1%
+90%
-5%
+5%
EMEA
2
North America
RoW
Immunodiagnostics (-6%)
Clinical Chemistry (-11%)
POC 3 Immunodiagnostics (+667%)
Virology (+180%)
LightMix Systems (+189%)
POC 3 Molecular (+152%)
Blood glucose monitoring (-4%)
Insulin delivery systems (-15%)
Advanced staining (+5%)
Companion diagnostics (+8%)
CHFbn
0.0
1.0
2.0
3.0
4.0
5.0
6.0
7.0
8.0
CER=Constant Exchange Rates;
1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +102%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa; 3
POC=point of care
42
2020: Diagnostics Division
Very strong core operating profit growth of +50%
2020
2020 vs. 2019
CHFm % sales
CER growth
Sales
13,791
100
14%
-26%
Royalties & other op. inc.
61
0.4
-26%
Cost of sales
-6,497
-47.0
10%
M & D
-2,728
-19.8
0%
R & D
-1,556
-11.3
10%
G & A
-507
-3.7
3%
Core operating profit
2,564
18.6
50%
+30% in CHF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
43
SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio
1
Comprehensive portfolio of tests and digital solutions
Clinical Labs
Near Patient
Molecular
• TIB MOLBIOL LightMix
® Modular SARS-CoV-2
Launched
•
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B
•
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2
Launched
Launched
solutions
•
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B
Launched
Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2
Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S 2
Elecsys ® SARS-CoV-2 antigen
Elecsys ® IL-6 Test to diagnose cytokine release syndrome
Launched
• SARS-CoV-2
Rapid Antibody
Launched
3
Launched
•
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen
Launched
3,4
Launched
4
• SARS-CoV-2
Rapid Antigen Test Nasal
Launched
3,4
•
SARS-CoV-2
& Influenza A/B Rapid Antigen
Launched
In-development
3
Digital
•
NAVIFY Remote Monitor
5
Launched
•
v-TAC
6 digital algorithm for blood-gas
Launched
• Viewics LabOps COVID-19 for efficiency
Launched
solutions
improvements
•
iThemba Life COVID-19
Launched
•
cobas ® infinity POC COVID-19 Portal
Launched
Recently launched
1 Not all products are available in all countries; 2 S=spike protein; 3 external distribution partnership; 4 not yet approved in the U.S.; 5 US only; 6 v-TAC=venous to arterial conversion
44
Investing CHFm >600 to increase supply chain capacities
Driving to unprecedented volume in record time!
•
60 new manufacturing lines
•
20 new manufacturing lines
•
17 locations with 5 new partners
•
4 major facility expansions
•
CHFm >600
investment
•
>1200 new employees
•
8 new manufacturing lines
• 1 new manufacturing space
•
1 new biotech facility
RAW MATERIALS
INSTRUMENTS
45
Launch of Elecsys
® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test in CE mark countries
High performing test to detect SARS-CoV-2
Elecsys
® In-solution
double-antibody sandwich
Ru
Phase 1
9 min
Ru
Phase 2
9 min
Ru
Phase 3
Ru
Biotinylated monoclonal
SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) in
antibody against N
the sample
Ru
Ruthenylated monoclonal
Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic
antibody against N
microparticle
Test to detect active SARS-CoV-2 infections
Excellent performance:
Sensitivity 94.5% (n=200 positive samples 1)
Specificity 99.9% (n=2,747 negative samples 2)
Potential to scale up to double-digit million tests/month
Available for all cobas ® e 3 immunoanalyzers (installed base > 40,000)
SARS-CoV-2Extraction Solution: virus inactivation time of 2 minutes
1 Based on samples from 200 symptomatic individuals and cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 Target 2 Ct value < 30; 2 Based on samples from 548 symptomatic individuals and 2199 known/suspected
46
exposure/screening individuals;
3 cobas ® e: cobas e 801, cobas ® e 602, cobas ® e 601, cobas ® e 411
FDA grants EUA for Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S immunoassay
In clinical studies with major vaccine developers
Elecsys
® In-solution
double-antigen sandwich
Matur
Biotin-labelled
Immature IgG
complementary
e IgG
antigen
Immature IgM
Mature IgM
Ru
Ruthenylated
antigen
Streptavidin-coated
paramagnetic microparticles
FDA Emergency use authorization 1 on December 2nd
Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein (anti-S)
Excellent performance:
Sensitivity 98.8% (n=1423 positive samples 2)
Specificity 99.98% (n=5991negative samples)
Excellent correlation of the Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S units with the new WHO International Standard
Potential to scale up to double-digit million tests/month
Available on all cobas ® e 3 immunoanalyzers (installed base >40,000 )
1
Includes: CE-IVDFDA-EUA, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Argentina;
2 n=1423 positive samples, 14 days or later after diagnosis with PCR;
47
3 cobas ® e: cobas ® e 801, cobas ® e 602, cobas ® e 601, cobas ® e 411
Launch of cobas
® PIK3CA Mutation Test (CE-IVD)
Enables clinicians to make fast targeted treatment decisions
PIK3CA pathways in cancer
Extracellular Growth Factor
Cell membrane
Growth Factor Receptor
(FGFR and EGFR family members
PI3 KINASE
(PIK3CA)
PTEN
AKT 1
mTOR
Cell proliferation, cell survival, invasion & metastasis tumour- induced angiogenesis
PCR test for detection of 17 PIK3CA mutations in advanced or metastatic breast cancer
Up to 40% of patients with HR+/HER2- harbor a PIK3CA mutation 1
High analytical sensitivity for 0.7 to 3.5% mutation level (variant dependent)
Clinical reproducibility > 99%; 100% concordance vs NGS
Runs on cobas ® z 4800 (installed base>2000)
1 cobas ® PIK3CA Mutation Test CE-IVD package insert 1. Vasan N et al., Annals of Onco 2019
48
End-to-end Digital Pathology solution with IVD image analysis
Powerful pipeline utilising latest advances in AI technology
SCANNING
PATHOLOGIST
IMAGE
WORKFLOW
ANALYSIS
VENTANA DP 200
NAVIFY Digital
uPath Image Analysis
Pathology
Algorithms
• Three next-generationCE-IVD algorithms launched in 2020
utilizing whole slide analysis for medical decision support to
PD-L1
HER2 Dual
critical cancer diagnosis
ISH
• Cloud based clinical workflow software and algorithms on
HER2 (4B5)
the NAVIFY platform
NAVIFY Tumor Board
49
Outlook on 2021 new systems launches
Enabling comparable results in different size laboratories
Throughput
Low
Medium
High
cobas® pure*
cobas® pro
cobas® pro (high throughput)
SWA**
solutions
cobas® 5800*
cobas® 6800
cobas® 8800
Molecular
solutions
* Currently in development and not commercially available; ** Serum Work Area
50
Roche Diagnostics Investors Day 2021
Innovating Diagnostics, Shaping Healthcare, Changing lives
23
rd March 2021, 14:00-16:00 CEST (virtual set up)
Presenters:
Thomas Schinecker,
CEO Diagnostics
Ann Costello, Global Head Roche Diagnostics Solutions
Palani Kumaresan, Head of Research & Development
Benjamin Lilienfield, Life Cycle Leader Systems
Andre Ziegler, Global Clinical Leader Cardiology
Michael Hombach, Global Clinical Leader Infectious disease
Jill German, Global Head of Pathology Lab
51
Area
Product
Description
Market
1
Instruments/
Workflow
cobas
®
prime
Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas
® 6800/8800 Systems
CE
Devices
Diabetes
Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes
Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek
CE
Care
Manager
Solo Diabetes Manager (remote control)
Elecsys
® EBV EBNA IgG
EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA
Elecsys
® EBV VCA IgG
CE
IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)
Infectious
Elecsys
® EBV IgM
Diseases
cobas
® HIV-1&2 Qual
Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2
US
Tests/
cobas
® EBV
Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and
US
cobas
® BKV
BKV infections
Assays
Cervical
cobas
®
HPV (6800/8800)
The world's leading cobas
® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas ®
US
6800/8800 Systems
Cancer
CINtec
PLUS Cytology
Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker
US
technology on cervical cytology samples
VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH
Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted
US
Tissue Dx
therapy
Algorithm - HER2 (4B5)
Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5)
CE
Sequencing
NAVIFY Mutation Profiler
Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical
US
interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing
RocheDiabetes InsulinStart
A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the
CE
Software
transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy
Diabetes
mySugr app
Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app
WW
Care
RocheDiabetes Care Platform
New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration
WW
of 3
rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation
1CE: European Conformity, US: FDA approval, WW: Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus
52
Key launches 2021
Area
Product
Description
Market
1
Instruments
Tests
Digital
Solutions
Core Lab
cobas
® pure integrated solutions
Low-to-medium volume SWA
cobas
® pro integrated solutions
New high throughput configurations of the cobas pro instrument
Point of Care
cobas
® pulse
Successor of Accu-Chek
® Inform II
Molecular Lab
cobas
® 5800
Fully automated low throughput PCR system
AVENIO Edge System
Automated sequencing library preparation and target enrichment instrument
Diabetes Care
Accu-Chek Instant Forward
New features for the Instant meter to increase performance and user experience
Elecsys
® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen
Automated laboratory assay intended as an aid in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Core Lab
Elecsys® NT-proBNP IU
• extensions in Heart Failure
A set of 5 intended use extensions in the Coronary Arterial Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and
• extension for Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Failure Space
Elecsys® TnT-hs 3 claim extensions
in Coronary Arterial Disease
Molecular Lab
AVENIO FoundationOne kit (RUO)
Decentralized kit of the FoundationOne test
KAPA HyperPETE kit
New targeted sequencing portfolio using primer extension for small targets
uPath 2.0
First IVD release and version of Open API of the clinical pathologist workflow module for
Pathology Lab
NAVIFY Digital Pathology & on-premise uPath
RUO Algorithms
Whole slide image analysis algorithms (ER (SP1), Ki-67(30-9), and PR (1E2))
Insights
NAVIFY Oncology 1.0
Modular Oncology decision support solution
NAVIFY Pass 1.0
Solution for providers to communicate SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test results to a mobile app
Core Lab
Elecsys
® GAAD Algorithm
Algorithm for early detection of HCC in patients with chronic liver disease.
Remote Patient Monitoring
Module within RDCP that enables remote Health Care Professional - Patient with Diabetes
Diabetes Care
interaction, including a patient dashboard, check-in and chat functionality
Accu-Chek SugarView
Meter-free blood glucose testing using a smartphone and app
CE
CE
CE
CE
WW
WW
US
CE
WW
WW
WW
WW
WW³
US & CE³
CE
WW³
OUS³
RDCP: Roche Diabetes Care Platform;
1 CE: European Conformity, US: FDA approval, WW: Worldwide, OUS: Outside the US; 2 Reasearch Use Only; 3 Only a few selected countries
Finance
Alan Hippe
Chief Financial Officer
2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
2020: Highlights
Business
Sales growth of +1% 1 despite biosimilars impact of CHF -5.1bn 2
Core operating profit up +4% 1 and Core EPS growth of +4% 1
Dividend 3 in Swiss francs further increased
Cash flow
Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 14.8bn despite higher investments in in-licensing and higher inventories
Net debt lower by CHF 0.6bn vs. YE 2019, now at CHF -1.9bn, as FCF of CHF 10.9bn offsets dividends paid (CHF -8.0bn)
Net financial result
Core net financial expenses decreased by +34% 1 due to lower interest expenses (CHFm 182) mainly driven by early debt redemption in 2019 (loss of CHFm 202)
IFRS
Net income increased by +17% 1 driven by lower impairments of intangible assets and goodwill and the release of the Accutane US litigation provision
1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); 2
MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and US & Japan Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera;
3
based on 2020 dividend as proposed
56
by the Board of Directors; FCF=free cash flow
2020: Successfully managing the transition in volatile environment
Compensated for biosimilar & COVID-19
Efficiency gains & investment into future
Group
Group
Sales
Core OP
CHFm (CER)
+ 4,739
CHFm (CER)
- 5,051
2
+ 1,800
-868
- 5,919
61,396
62,015
+1%
2019
Pharma
Pharma
Diagnostics
2020
New
bx exposed
2
Division
Products
1
& other
At constant exchange rates (CER);
1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Herceptin & Avastin in Europe (Avastin: as of Jul 20) and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in U.S. and Japan; 3
+ 1,812
+ 981
- 40
- 803
23,460
23,460
22,478
- 968
+4%
2019
Pharma
Pharma
Pharma
Diagnostics Corporate
2020
lower profit
efficiency
additional
growth &
contribution
gains &
R&D spend
efficiency
from lower
other
gains
sales
3
Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Phesgo, Enspryng, Evrysdi;
2 MabThera,
57
Pharma sales decline minus proportional cost of sales 2020
2020: Group performance
Core operating profit up +4 & Core EPS growth of +4%
2020
2019
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Sales
58,323
61,466
-5
1
Core operating profit
21,536
22,479
-4
4
as % of sales
36.9
36.6
Core net income
17,378
18,062
-4
5
as % of sales
29.8
29.4
Core EPS (CHF)
19.16
20.16
-5
4
IFRS net income
15,068
14,108
7
17
Operating free cash flow
14,815
20,921
-29
-21
as % of sales
25.4
34.0
Free cash flow
10,943
16,764
-35
-26
as % of sales
18.8
27.3
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
58
2020: Group sales
CER sales increase of +1%, driven by Diagnostics and International, partly offset by a decrease in the US; Fx impact of -6%p
-6%
+1%
+7%
-6%
+1%
-5%
Pharma Division
Dia Division
-2%
+14%
+1,800
+620
-1,689
-241
+661
-3,763
+89
-3,143
United States
Europe
Intl.
Chugai
Dia Division
Group
Fx
1
Group
(Japan)
CHF
Absolute values in CHFm at Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019);
1 avg full year 2019 to avg full year 2020 fx
59
2020: Core EPS development
Operations growth is main driver for Core EPS growth
CHF
+4.2%
+4.9 p
+0.3 p
+0.9 p
-1.1 p
-0.1 p
-0.7 p
21.20
20.35
FY 2019
Income from
Other
Gains equity
Bond
Resolution tax
FY 2020
disposal of
Operations
ROOI
securities
redemption
disputes
products
All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals
60
2020: Group operating performance
Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth
2020
2020 vs. 2019
CHFm
abs. CER
CER growth
Sales
58,323
620
1%
Royalties & other op. inc.
2,020
-175
-8%
Cost of sales
-14,567
1,015
-6%
M & D
-9,361
631
-6%
R & D
-12,153
-953
8%
G & A
-2,726
-157
6%
Core operating profit
21,536
981
4%
-4% in CHF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
61
2020: Royalties and other operating income
Lower income on product disposals, partially offset by higher other operating income from Venclexta profit share
CHFm
+70
-57
-27
2,285
-251
Royalties and other operating income decreased by -8% at CER
2,020
1
2
3
4
5
6
2019
Royalty income
Out-licensing
Other operating
Income from
2020
income
income
disp. of products
CER = Constant Exchange Rates
62
Major transformation ongoing across the Group
Example: Cost of Sales
Cost of Sales
2019
2020
abs. CER
% CER
Pharma Division
10,180
8,070
+1,652
-16%
• Manufacturing cost of goods sold and period costs:
Manufacturing cost
6,086
5,021
+787
-13%
Product mix, productivity improvements, and lower
inventory write-offs
Dia Division
6,183
6,497
-637
+10%
• Collaboration and profit sharing agreements: Decrease
Manufacturing cost
6,079
6,395
-638
+11%
driven by lower MabThera/Rituxan sales (US)
• Royalty expenses: Decrease related to expired Cabilly
Group
16,363
14,567
+1,015
-6%
patent, partially offset by increased sales for certain
Manufacturing Cost
12,165
11,416
+149
-1%
royalty-bearing products (Ocrevus, etc.)
Variances at constant exchange rates (CER)
63
2020: Core operating profit and margin
% of sales
43.1%
43.3%
43.7%
36.6%
36.9%
36.1%
+1.1%p¹
+1.2%p¹
CHFm
+4%¹
0%¹
18.6%
22,479
15.9%
20,505
21,536
21,015
15.2%
19,477
+4.8%p¹
18,942
+50%¹
2,046 1,966
2,564
2018 2019
2020
1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates
Roche Group
Pharma Division
Diagnostics Division
64
2020: Core net financial result
Improvement driven by net loss on debt redemption in 2019 and lower interest expenses
CHFm
• Net financial expenses decreased by +34% at CER
•
Interest expenses
1 decreased by +26% at CER
-564
-903
+58
+182
+202
-87
-15
-1
2019
Net interest
Equity
FX G/L
G/L on debt
Interest
Other
2020
income
securities
redemption
expenses
1
CER=Constant Exchange Rates;
1
incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives
65
2020: Group Core tax rate
Tax rate relatively stable excluding resolution of several tax disputes
%
+0.2p
-1.5p
+2.1p
18.4
18.6
16.3
17.1
-3,880
2019
2019
2020
2020
As reported
Resolution of
Before
Tax development
Before
Resolution of
As reported
Tax Disputes
Resolution of
(excluding
Resolution of
Tax Disputes
2019
Tax Disputes
Resolution of
Tax Disputes
2020
Tax Disputes)
66
2020: Non-core and IFRS income
Total non-core operating items decreasing due to lower IA impairments and Legal & Environmental income
2019
2020
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Core operating profit
22,479
21,536
-943
-4
+4
Global restructuring plans
-1,206
-909
297
Amortisation of intangible assets
-1,532
-1,750
-218
Impairment of intangible assets
1
-1,756
-672
1,084
M&A and alliance transactions
43
-9
-52
Legal & Environmental
2
-480
347
827
Total non-core operating items
-4,931
-2,993
1,938
IFRS Operating profit
17,548
18,543
995
+6
+16
Total financial result & taxes
-3,440
-3,475
-35
IFRS net income
14,108
15,068
960
+7
+17
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; IA=intangible assets;
1 incl. goodwill; 2 incl. pension plan settlements
67
2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
2020: Operating Free Cash Flow
OFCF down by -21% driven by Net Working Capital movement and higher investments in Intangible Assets
CHFm
-74 -2,307
-216 -1,838
-1,671
20,921
OFCF lower by -21% /-4,435m at CER
2019
OP, net of cash
NWC
Investments
Investments
Foreign
adjustments
movement
in PP&E
in IA
exchange
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=Operating Profit; NWC=Net Working Capital; PP&E=Property, Plant & Equipment incl. change of lease liability paid; IA=Intangible Assets
2020: Group net debt lower vs. YE 2019
Free Cash Flow CHF 10.9bn
CHFbn
vs. 16.8bn in 2019
-3.9
+14.8
-10.3
[PY: +20.9]
-2.5
-1.9
Taxes
-3.2
Dividends paid
-8.0
Treasury
-0.7
Trans. own eq. instr.
-2.1
M&A & All. trans.
-1.2
Curr. Transl. & Other
+1.0
Net debt
Operating
Non-Operating
Dividends, M&A
Net debt
31 Dec 2019
Free
Free
and Alliance
31 Dec 2020
Cash Flow
Cash Flow
transactions and
other
Intangible Asset
Equity
M&A
Total
Thereof investments in
2020:
-3.2
-0.4
-1.2
-4.8
Innovation
2019:
-1.4
0.0
-4.8
-6.2
70
Balance sheet 31 December 2020
Equity ratio at 46% (31 Dec 2019: 43%)
% change in CER
% change in CER
CHFbn
vs 31 Dec 2019
vs 31 Dec 2019
Cash and
83.1
86.1
+9%
83.1
86.1
+9%
11.9
12.3
marketable
+7%
14%
25.4
14%
24.1
securities
Current
+12%
29%
19.4
20.6
+13%
liabilities
29%
Other
current
23%
24%
Non-
20.9
assets
23.1
-5%
current
25%
28%
liabilities
Net debt/
51.8
53.2
+9%
Non-
total assets:
39.8
current
63%
62%
Equity
35.9
2%
assets
43%
46%
+17%
(Net assets)
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
2019
2020
2019
2020
CER = Constant Exchange Rates
71
2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
High currency impact in 2020
CHF / USD
Average
-3%
-3%
-4%
-5%
YTD 2019
1.00
1.00
0.99
1.00
0.95
0.94
0.97
0.97
Average YTD 2020
0.97
0.97
0.96
0.97
0.97
0.95
0.94
0.91
0.91
0.91
0.91
0.89
Monthly avg fx rates 2020
CHF / EUR
-6%
-6%
-5%
-4%
1.13
1.13
1.12
1.11
1.07
1.06
1.07
1.07
1.08
1.07
1.06
1.06
1.06
1.07
1.07
1.08
1.08
1.07
1.08
1.08
1 On group growth rates
In 2020 impact
1 is (%p):
Q1
HY
Sep
FY
YTD
Sales
-5
-5
-6
-6
Core operating
-7
-8
profit
Core EPS
-8
-9
2021 currency impact 1 expected (based on 31 Dec 2020 FX rates):
For FY around -3%p to -5%p FX impact on Sales, Core
OP & Core EPS
73
2020: Core EPS
Core EPS 2020 of CHF 19.35 is basis for Core EPS outlook 2021 at CER
Core EPS 2020 as
2020 foreign
Core EPS 2020 basis
reported
exchange losses:
for Outlook Core EPS
Core EPS impact
growth 2021 at CER
CER = Constant Exchange Rates
74
2021 outlook
Further growing top and bottom line
Group sales growth
1
• Low- to mid-single digit
Core EPS growth
1
• Broadly in line with sales growth
Dividend outlook
• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
1
At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact
75
Changes to the development pipeline
Q4 2020 update
New to phase I
New to phase II
New to phase III
New to registration
7 NMEs:
2 NMEs:
3 NMEs:
1 NME:
RG6006 Abx MCP - bacterial infections
RG6359 SPK-3006 - Pompe disease
RG7845 fenebrutinib - PPMS
RG6321 PDS with ranibizumab - wAMD
RG6007 HLA-A2-WT1 x CD3 - AML
RG6422 AT-527 - adult non-hospitalised SARS-
RG6026 glofitamab - 2L+ DLBCL *
RG6120 VEGF-Ang2 DutaFab - nAMD
CoV-2
RG7828 mosunetuzumab - 2L+ FL *
2 AIs:
RG6182 NME - neurodegenerative diseases
RG6062 Esbriet - UILD
RG6232 TYRP1 x CD3 - metastatic melanoma
4 AIs:
RG7446 Tecentriq+nab-paclitaxel - TNBC
RG6234 NME - multiple myeloma
2 AIs:
RG1594 Ocrevus high dose - RMS & PPMS
neoadjuvant
RG6312 NME - geographic atrophy
RG6058 tiragolumab+T+chemo - 1L non-
RG6413+RG6412 casivirimab+imdevimab -
squamous NSCLC
SARS-CoV-2 adult - ambulatory
RG6171 giredestrant - ER+/HER2- 2/3L mBC
RG7446 Tecentriq - SC NSCLC
Removed from phase I
Removed from phase II
Removed from phase III
Approvals
1 NME:
2 NMEs:
3 AIs:
RG7461 simlukafusp alfa combos - solid tumors
RG6149 ST2 MAb - asthma
RG6152 Xofluza - influenza hospitalized
RG7845 fenebrutinib - RA
patients
2 AIs:
RG7440 ipatasertib+chemo - 1L TNBC/HR+ BC
RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin+Cotellic - 2/3L CRC
RG7440 ipatasertib+Tecentriq+taxane - 1L
RG7446 Tecentriq + K/HP - HER2+ BC
TNBC
phI safety run-in ongoing
2 NMEs approved in EU:
RG6152 Xofluza - influenza RG6264 Phesgo - HER2+ BC
5 AIs approved in US:
RG1594 Ocrevus short infusion - RMS & PPMS RG3648 Xolair - nasal polyps
RG6152 Xofluza - post exposure prophylaxis RG6396 Gavreto - RET-mutant thyroid cancer RG7601 Venclexta+azacitdine - 1L AML
3 AIs approved in EU:
RG6152 Xofluza - influenza high risk & post exposure prophylaxis
RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC
77
Status as of February 04, 2021
Roche Group development pipeline
Phase I (49 NMEs + 14 AIs)
Phase II (22 NMEs + 12 AIs)
RG6007
HLA-A2-WT1 x CD3
AML
RG6026
glofitamab monotherapy and combos
heme tumors
RG6058
tiragolumab combos
heme & solid tumors
RG6076
CD19-4-1BBL
heme tumors
RG6115
TLR7 agonist (4)
HCC
RG6139
PD1 x LAG3
solid tumors
RG6160
cevostamab (FcRH5 x CD3)
r/r MM
RG6171
giredestrant (SERD)
ER+/HER2- BC
RG6180
autogene cevumeran±T (iNeST
1)
solid tumors
RG6185
belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic
solid tumors
RG6194
HER2 x CD3
BC
RG6232
TYRP1 x CD3
metastatic melanoma
RG6234
-
multiple myeloma
RG6279
PD1-IL2v
solid tumors
RG6286
-
colorectal cancer
RG6290
MAGE-A4 ImmTAC
solid tumors
RG6292
anti-CD25 MAb ± T
solid tumors
RG6296
BCMA x CD16a
r/r MM
RG6323
IL15/IL15Ra-Fc
solid tumors
RG6330
KRAS G12C
solid tumors
ipatasertib + Taxane + T
TNBC
RG7440
ipatasertib + rucaparib
mCRPC, solid tumors
ipatasertib
.prostate cancer, pretreated
Morpheus platform
solid tumors
RG7446
T + CD47 MAb
r/r AML
T + Venclexta
maintenance 1L ES-SCLC
Venclexta + AMG176
AML
RG7601
Venclexta ± azacitidine
r/r MDS
Venclexta + gilteritinib
r/r AML
RG7769
PD1 x TIM3
solid tumors
RG7802
cibisatamab ± T
solid tumors
RG7827
FAP-4-1BBL + T
solid tumors
RG7828
mosunetuzumab monotherapy + combos
heme tumors
RG7876
selicrelumab combos
solid tumors
Status as of February 04, 2021
CHU
FIXa x FX
hemophilia
CHU
glypican-3 x CD3
solid tumors
CHU
codrituzumab
HCC
CHU
CD137 switch antibody
solid tumors
CHU
-
..
solid tumors & endometriosis
SQZ
PBMC vaccine
solid tumors
RG6151
-
asthma
RG6244
-
asthma
RG6287
-
IBD
RG6418
NLRP3 inh
inflammation
RG6315
-
immunologic disorders
RG7835
IgG-IL2
autoimmune diseases
RG6006
Abx MCP
bacterial infections
RG6084
PD-L1 LNA
HBV
RG6346
HBV siRNA
HBV
RG6091
UBE3A LNA
Angelman syndrome
RG6102
brain shuttle gantenerumab
Alzheimer's
RG6182
-
neurodegenerative diseases
RG6237
-
neuromuscular disorders
RG7637
-
.
neurodevelopmental disorders
RG7816
GABA Aa5 PAM
autism
RG6120
VEGF-Ang2 DutaFab
nAMD
RG6179
-
DME
RG6247
4D-110
choroideremia
RG6312
-
geographic atrophy
RG7921
-
nAMD
4DMT
4D-125
X-linked retinitis pigmentosa
CHU
PTH1 recep. ago
hypoparathyroidism
CHU
-
hyperphosphatemia
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Metabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
1Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy
T=Tecentriq
2RG6149 NME status, RG7880 AI status
3combination contributing as two entities
RG6171
giredestrant (SERD)
neoadjuvant ER+ BC
giredestrant (SERD)
2/3L ER+/HER2- mBC
RG6180
autogene cevumeran + pembrolizumab
1L melanoma
RG6357
SPK-8011
hemophilia A
RG6358
SPK-8016
hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII
tiragolumab + T
NSCLC
RG6058
tiragolumab + T + chemo
1L non-squamous NSCLC
tiragolumab + T
cervical cancer
RG7601
Venclexta + fulvestrant
2L HR+BC
Venclexta + carfilzomib
r/r MM t(11:14)
CHU
Oncolytic Type 5 adenovirus
esophageal cancer
RG6173
anti-tryptase
asthma
RG6354
rhPTX-2(PRM-151)
myelofibrosis
rhPTX-2(PRM-151)
.
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
RG7880
efmarodocokin alfa (IL22-Fc)
inflammatory diseases
RG6149/RG7880
2
ST2 MAb or efmarodocokin alfa
COVID-19 pneumonia
NOV
TLR4 MAb
autoimmune diseases
IONIS
ASO factor B
IgA nephropathy
RG6413+RG6412
3
casivirimab+imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2adult-hospitalised
RG6422
AT-527
SARS-CoV-2
RG7854+RG7907
3
TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2)
HBV
RG6359
SPK-3006
Pompe disease
RG7992
FGFR1 x KLB MAb
NASH
RG6100
semorinemab
Alzheimer's
RG6356
microdystrophin (SRP-9001)
DMD
RG7412
crenezumab
familial Alzheimer's healthy pts
RG7906
ralmitaront
schizophrenia
RG7935
prasinezumab
Parkinson's
RG6147
-
geographic atrophy
RG6367
SPK-7001
choroideremia
RG7774
-
retinal disease
IONIS
ASO factor B
geographic atrophy
RG-No - Roche/Genentech
SQZ - SQZ Biotechnology managed
78
CHU - Chugai managed
NOV - Novimmune managed
IONIS - IONIS managed
4DMT - 4DMT managed
Roche Group development pipeline
Phase III (14 NMEs + 34 AIs)
Registration (4 NMEs + 7 AIs)
RG6013
Hemlibra
mild to moderate hemophilia A
RG6026
**
glofitamab + chemo
2L+ DLBCL
tiragolumab + T + chemo
1L SCLC
RG6058
tiragolumab + T
1L PD-L1+ NSCLC
tiragolumab + T
locally advanced esophageal cancer
tiragolumab + T
.stage III unresectable 1L NSCLC
RG6107
crovalimab
PNH
RG6114
inavolisib (mPI3K alpha inh)
1L HR+ mBC
RG6171
giredestrant (SERD)
ER+/HER2- mBC
RG7440
ipatasertib + abiraterone
1L CRPC
ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib
1L HR+ mBC
RG7596
Polivy
1L DLBCL
Tecentriq
NSCLC adj
Tecentriq
NMIBC, high risk
Tecentriq
RCC adj
Tecentriq + cabozantinib
advanced RCC
Tecentriq + cabozantinib
2L NSCLC
RG7446
T ± chemo
SCCHN adj
Tecentriq
HER2+ BC neoadj
T + capecitabine or carbo/gem
1L TNBC
T + paclitaxel
TNBC adj
T + Avastin
HCC adj
T ± chemo
1L mUC
Tecentriq
SC NSCLC
RG6268
Rozlytrek ROS1+
1L NSCLC
RG7601
Venclexta
r/r MM t(11:14)
Venclexta + azacitidine
1L MDS
RG7828
**
mosunetuzumab + lenalidomide
2L+ FL
RG7853
Alecensa
ALK+ NSCLC adj
RG1569
Actemra ± remdesivir
COVID-19 pneumonia
RG3648
Xolair
food allergy
RG7159
Gazyva
lupus nephritis
RG7413
etrolizumab
Crohn's
Xofluza
influenza, pediatric (0-1 year)
RG6152
Xofluza
influenza, pediatric (1-12 years)
Xofluza
influenza direct transmission
RG6413+
casivirimab+imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2 adult prophylaxis
RG6412
*
casivirimab+imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2 adult ambulatory
RG1450
gantenerumab
Alzheimer's
RG1594
Ocrevus high dose
RMS & PPMS
RG6042
tominersen
Huntington's
RG7845
fenebrutinib
PPMS
RG6321
port delivery system with ranibizumab
.
DME
port delivery system with ranibizumab
DR
RG7716
faricimab
DME
faricimab
wAMD
RG6396
Gavreto (pralsetinib)
1
RET+ NSCLC
Gavreto (pralsetinib)
3
RET+ MTC
RG7446
Tecentriq Dx+
1
1L sq + non-sq NSCLC
T + nab-paclitaxel
4
TNBC neoadj
RG7601
Venclexta + azacitidine
1
1L AML
RG7853
Alecensa
1LNSCLC Dx+
RG3648
Xolair
2
asthma home use
RG6062
Esbriet
UILD
RG6168
Enspryng (satralizumab)
1
NMOSD
RG7916
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
1
SMA
RG6321
port delivery system with ranibizumab
5
wAMD
Approved in US, filed in EU
Filed in US
Approved in US
Filed in EU
US rolling submission initiated
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Metabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
T=Tecentriq
*combination contributing as two entities
phI safety run-in ongoing
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
79
Status as of February 04, 2021
NME submissions and their additional indications
Projects in phase II and III
RG6026
glofitamab + chemo
2L DLBCL
tiragolumab +
RG6058
Tecentriq (T)
1L PD-L1+ cervical ca
RG6058
tiragolumab + T
1L PD-L1+ NSCLC
RG6413+
casivirimab+imdevimab
tominersen
tiragolumab + T
RG6412
SARS-CoV-2
RG6042
Huntington's
RG6058
locally adv esophageal
adult-prophylaxis
cancer
RG6413+
casivirimab+imdevimab
RG1450
gantenerumab
RG6058
tiragolumab + T
RG6412
SARS-CoV-2
Alzheimer's
Stage III unresectable 1L
adult-ambulatory
NSCLC
RG6321
Port Delivery System
RG6413+ casivirimab+imdevimab
RG7413
etrolizumab
RG6058
tiragolumab + T
with ranibizumab
RG6412
SARS-CoV-2
Crohn's
1L non-sq NSCLC
wAMD
✓ 1
adult-hospitalised
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
Port Delivery System
tiragolumab +
inavolisib
RG7916
RG6321
with ranibizumab
RG6058
Tecentriq
RG6114
(mPI3K alpha inh)
SMA (EU)
✓
wAMD (EU)
1L SCLC
1L HR+ BC
Gavreto
faricimab
crovalimab
giredestrant (SERD)
RG6396
(pralsetinib)
✓
RG7716
RG6107
RG6171
DME
PNH
ER+/HER2- mBC
RET+ NSCLC
Gavreto
faricimab
ipatasertib +
giredestrant (SERD)
RG6396
(pralsetinib)
✓ 2
RG7716
RG7440
abiraterone
RG6171
wAMD
2L/3L ER+/HER2- mBC
RET+ MTC
1L CRPC
RG7907+
TLR7 ago (3)
+ CpAM (2)
RG7854
HBV
RG7906
ralmitaront
schizophrenia
microdystrophin
RG6356
SRP-9001
DMD
semorinemab
RG6100
(Tau MAb )
Alzheimer's
RG7845
fenebrutinib
PPMS
RG7935
prasinezumab
Parkinson's
autogene cevumeran
RG6180
(iNeST
3)
1L melanoma
ipatasertib + fulv +
RG7440
palbociclib
1L HR+ mBC
mosunetuzumab +
RG7828
lenalidomide
2L FL
RG7992
FGFR1 x KLB MAb
NASH
rhPTX-2
RG6354
(PRM-151)
IPF
rhPTX-2
RG6354
(PRM-151)
myelofibrosis
RG6149
ST2 MAb
COVID-19 pneumonia
RG6173
Anti-tryptase
asthma
RG7880
efmarodocokin alfa
(IL22-Fc)
inflammatory diseases
Port Delivery System
RG6321
with ranibizumab
DME
Port Delivery System
RG6321
with ranibizumab
DR
2020
2021
2022
2023 and beyond
Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred
Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU
US rolling submission initiated
US only
Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy
Status as of February 04, 2021
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Metabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
80
AI submissions for existing products
Projects in phase II and III
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Immunology
Neuroscience
Additional Indication (AI)
Infectious Diseases
Ophthalmology
Oncology / Hematology
Metabolism
Other
RG3648
Xolair
✓
Asthma home use
RG6062
Esbriet
✓
UILD (US)
Cotellic + Tecentriq +
RG7421
Zelboraf
✓
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
RG7446
Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel
TNBC neoadj
✓ EU
RG7446
Tecentriq + Avastin
✓
1L HCC
RG7601
Venclexta +azacitidine
✓
1L AML
RG7853
Alecensa (BFAST)
✓
1L NSCLC ALK+
Xofluza
RG6152
influenza, pediatric
(1-12 yrs)
RG1569
Actemra +/- remdesivir
COVID-19 pneumonia
RG6062
Esbriet
✓
UILD (EU)
RG6013
Hemlibra
Mild to moderate
hemophilia A (EU)
RG6268
Rozlytrek (BFAST)
1L NSCLC ROS1+
RG7596
Polivy
1L DLBCL
RG6152
Xofluza
direct transmission
Xofluza
RG6152
influenza, pediatric
(0-1 year)
RG3648
Xolair
Food allergy
RG7446
Tecentriq
NSCLC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq
RCC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq ± chemo
1L mUC
RG7446
Tecentriq + Avastin
HCC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq
SC NSCLC
RG7446
Tecentriq
HER2+ BC neoadj
RG7446
Tecentriq + paclitaxel
TNBC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq
High risk NMIBC
RG7446
Tecentriq + chemo
SCCHN adj
Tecentriq + capecitabine
RG7446
or carbo/gem
TNBC
RG7446
Tecentriq + cabozantinib
adv RCC
RG7446
Tecentriq + cabozantinib
2L NSCLC
RG7159
Gazyva
lupus nephritis
Ocrevus
RG1594
high dose RMS & PPMS
Venclexta
RG7601
r/r MM t(11:14)
RG7601
Venclexta + azacitidine
1L MDS
RG7601
Venclexta + fulvestrant
2L HR+BC
RG7853
Alecensa
ALK+ NSCLC adj
2020
2021
2022
2023 and beyond
Status as of February 04, 2021
✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred
81
Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU
Major pending approvals 2020-YTD 2021
US
EU
China
Japan-Chugai
Esbriet
Enspryng (satralizumab)
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
Polivy
RG6062
UILD
RG6168
NMOSD
RG7916
SMA
RG7596
r/r DLBCL
Filed Nov 2020
Filed Aug 2019
Filed March 2020
Filed June 2020
Alecensa (BFAST)
Tecentriq
Enspryng (satralizumab)
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
RG7853
1L NSCLC ALK+
RG7446
1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
RG6168
NMOSD
RG7916
SMA
Filed Jan 2020
Filed Nov 2019
Filed April 2020
Filed Oct 2020
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
Xofluza
RG7916
SMA
RG6152
influenza
Filed July 2020
Filed May 2020
Venclexta+ azacitidine
Xofluza
RG7601
1L AML
RG6152
influenza, high risk
Filed May 2020
Filed May 2020
Hemlibra
Gavreto (pralsetinib)
RG6396
RET+ NSCLC
RG6013
Hemophilia A
Filed May 2020
Filed June 2020
Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel
Gazyva
RG7446
TNBC neoadj
RG7159
1L FL and r/r FL
Filed Dec 2020
Sept 2020
Esbriet
Tecentriq
RG6062
UILD
RG7446
1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
Filed Jan 2021
Filed Sept 2020
Tecentriq + pemetrexed
RG7446
1L non-sq NSCLC
Filed Sept 2020
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Metabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
82
Status as of February 04, 2021
Major granted approvals 2020 and YTD 2021
Venclexta+Gazyva
RG7601
1L CLL
Mar 2020
Tecentriq+Avastin
RG7446
1L HCC
May 2020
Tecentriq
RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
May 2020
Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq
RG7421
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
May 2020
Phesgo
RG6264
(Perjeta+Herceptin) FDC SC
Her2+BC June 2020
Evrysdi (risdiplam)
RG7916
SMA
Aug 2020
Enspryng (satralizumab)
RG6168
NMOSD
Aug 2020
Gavreto (pralsetinib)
RG6396
RET+ NSCLC
Sept 2020
Venclexta+azacitidine
Xofluza
RG6152
post exposure prophylaxis
Nov 2020
RG6413+
casivirimab+imdevimab
SARS-CoV-2 (EUA*)
RG6412
Nov 2020
Gavreto (pralsetinib)
RG6396
RET+ MTC
Dec 2020
Ocrevus
RG1594 Short infusion RMS & PPMS
Dec 2020
Xolair
RG3648
nasal polyps
Dec 2020
Polivy
RG7596
r/r DLBCL
January 2020
Venclexta+Gazyva
RG7601
1L CLL
Mar 2020
Ocrevus
RG1594
Short infusion RMS & PPMS
May 2020
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
RG6268
ROS1+ NSCLC
Aug 2020
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
RG6268
NTRK+ tumor-agnostic
Aug 2020
Tecentriq +Avastin
RG7446
1L HCC
Nov 2020
Phesgo FDC SC
RG6264
Her2+BC
Dec 2020
Xofluza
RG6152
influenza
Jan 2021
Xofluza
Kadcyla
RG3502
HER2+ eBC
Jan 2020
Tecentriq+chemo
RG7446
1L extensive stage SCLC
Feb 2020
Avastin
RG405
1L/2L glioblastoma
Sept 2020
Tecentriq +Avastin
RG7446
1L HCC
Oct 2020
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
RG6268
ROS1+ NSCLC
Feb 2020
Alecensa
RG7853
r/r ALK+ ALCL
Feb 2020
Rituxan
RG105
thrombocytopenic purpura
Feb 2020
Enspryng (satralizumab)
RG6168
NMOSD
June 2020
Kadcyla
RG3502
HER2+ eBC adj
Aug 2020
Tecentriq+Avastin
RG7446
HCC
Sept 2020
Tecentriq +Avastin
RG7446
1L non-sq NSCLC Dx+
Dec 2020
RG6152
influenza, high risk
Jan 2021
Xofluza
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Metabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
*Emergency Use Authorisation
RG6152
post exposure prophylaxis
Jan 2021
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
Status as of February 04, 2021
FDC = fixed-dose combination
Pipeline summary
Marketed products additional indications
Global Development late-stage trials
pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development)
gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development)
Spark
Roche Group 2020 results
Diagnostics
Foreign exchange rate information
Hemlibra
Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A
Indication
Hemophilia A patients
Hemophilia A pediatric patients
with inhibitors to factor VIII
with inhibitors to factor VIII
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
HAVEN 1
HAVEN 2
# of patients
N=118
N=88
Patients on episodic treatment prior to study entry:
Patients on prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:
ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis
Cohort A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw
ARM B: Episodic treatment (no prophylaxis)
Cohort B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w
Hemophilia
Design
Patients on prophylaxis prior to study entry:
Cohort C: Hemlibra prophylaxis q4w
ARM C: Hemlibra prophylaxis
Patients on episodic treatment previously on non-interventional study:
ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis
Primary endpoint
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
Number of bleeds over 52 weeks
FPI Q4 2015, recruitment completed in arms A and B Q2 2016
FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017
Primary and all secondary endpoints met Q4 2016
Positive interim data in Q2 2017
Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:809-818
FPI cohorts B/C Q4 2017
Status
Full primary data at ASH 2018
Data published in Blood 2019;134(24):2127-2138
Data presented at ISTH 2017, updated data presented at ASH 2017
Filed in US and EU in Q2 2017; granted accelerated assessment (EMA) and priority review (FDA)
Approved in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018
CT Identifier
NCT02622321
NCT02795767
In collaboration with Chugai
ASH=American Society of Hematology; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
Hemlibra
Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A
Indication
Hemophilia A patients
Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII,
without inhibitors to factor VIII
dosing every 4 weeks
Phase/study
of patients
Design
Primary endpoint
Status
Phase III
Phase III
HAVEN 3
HAVEN 4
N=135
N=46
Patients on FVIII episodic treatment prior to study entry:
Multicenter, open-label,non-randomized study to assess the efficacy,
ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw
safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra
ARM B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w
administered every 4 weeks.
ARM C: Episodic FVIII treatment; switch to Hemlibra prophylaxis
Part 1: Pharmacokinetic (PK) run-in part (N=6)
possible after 24 weeks
Part 2: Expansion part (N=40)
Patients on FVIII prophylaxis prior to study entry:
ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017
FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q2 2017
Study met primary and key secondary endpoints Q4 2017
PK run-in data at ASH 2017
FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation April 2018
Positive interim analysis outcome reported Q4 2017
Data presented at WFH 2018
Data presented at WFH 2018
Filed in US (priority review) and EU in Q2 2018
Interim data filed in US and EU in Q2 2018
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379: 811-822
Data published in Lancet Haematology 2019 Jun;6(6):e295-e305
•Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019
CT Identifier
NCT02847637
NCT03020160
In collaboration with Chugai
ASH=American Society of Hematology; WFH=World Federation of Hemophilia;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
Hemlibra
Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A
Indication
Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII
Hemophilia A mild to moderate patients without inhibitors to Factor
VIII
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
HAVEN 5
HAVEN 6
# of patients
N=85
N=70
Patients with Hemophilia regardless of FVIII inhibitor status on
Multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, efficacy,
prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:
pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra in patients with
Hemophilia
Design
•
Arm A: emicizumab prophylaxis qw
mild or moderate Hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors
•
Arm B: emicizumab prophylaxis q4w
•
Arm C: No prophylaxis (control arm)
Primary endpoint
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
Safety and efficacy
FPI Q2 2018
FPI Q1 2020
Recruitment completed Q1 2019
Status
Filed in China Q2 2020
CT Identifier
NCT03315455
NCT04158648
In collaboration with Chugai
87
Alecensa
New CNS-active inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase
Indication
Treatment-naïve
Adjuvant ALK+ NSCLC
ALK+ advanced NSCLC
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
ALEX
ALINA
# of patients
N=286
N=255
Design
ARM A: Alecensa 600mg BID
ARM A: Alecensa 600 mg BID
Oncology
ARM B: Crizotinib 250mg BID
ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy
Primary endpoint
Progression-free survival
Disease-free survival
Recruitment completed Q3 2015
FPI Q3 2018
Primary endpoint met Q1 2017
Data presented at ASCO 2017, 2018, ESMO 2017, 2018
Status
Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:829-838
CNS data presented at ESMO 2017
Final PFS and updated OS presented at ESMO 2019
Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and in EU Q4 2017
CT Identifier
NCT02075840
NCT03456076
In collaboration with Chugai
88
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine ; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology
Kadcyla
First ADC for HER2-positive breast cancer
Indication
HER2-positive early breast cancer
high-risk patients
Phase/study
of patients
Design
Primary endpoint
Status
CT Identifier
Phase III
KATHERINE
N=1,484
ARM A: Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w
ARM B: Herceptin
Invasive disease-free survival
Recruitment completed Q4 2015
Stopped at pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018
Data presented at SABCS 2018
BTD granted by FDA in Q1 2019
US filling completed under RTOR Q1 2019 and filed in EU Q1 2019
Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Q4 2019
Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:617-628
NCT01772472
In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc.
89
ADC=antibody drug conjugate; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; RTOR=Real time oncology review; ORR=Objective Response Rate;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
Perjeta
First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor
Indication
Adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer
Neoadjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
APHINITY
IMpassion050
# of patients
N=4,803
N=453
ARM A: Perjeta (840mg loading, 420 q3w) + Herceptin for 52 weeks
ARM A: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + paclitaxel followed by surgery and
plus chemotherapy (6-8 cycles)
chemotherapy
ARM B: Placebo + Herceptin (52 weeks) plus chemotherapy (6-8
ARM B: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + chemotherapy +Tecentriq followed
Oncology
Design
cycles)
by surgery and chemotherapy +Tecentriq
Primary endpoint
Invasive disease-free survival (IDFS)
Pathologic complete response (pCR)
Primary endpoint met Q1 2017
FPI Q4 2018
Data presented at ASCO 2017 and published in NEJM 2017; 377:122-131
Recruitment completed Q3 2020
Status
Filed in US and EU Q3 2017
Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and EU Q2 2018
Six year IDFS data presented at SABCS 2019
CT Identifier
NCT01358877
NCT03726879
ddAC=dose-dense doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide; FEC=fluorouracil, epirubicin and cyclophosphamide; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medcine;
90
SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Perjeta
First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor
Indication
HER2-positive early breast cancer subcutaneous co-formulation
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase II
FeDeriCa
PHranceSCa
# of patients
N=500
N=160
Fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta (P) and Herceptin (H) for
ARM A: PH IV followed by FDC SC
subcutaneous administration in combination with chemotherapy in the
ARM B: PH FDC SC followed by IV
neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting
Oncology
Design
ARM A: P IV+H IV+chemotherapy
ARM B: FDC of PH SC+chemotherapy
Primary endpoint
Trough Serum Concentration (Ctrough) of Pertuzumab During Cycle 7
Percentage who preferred PH FDC SC
Recruitment completed Q4 2018
FPI Q4 2018
Primary endpoint met Q3 2019
Final analysis completed, 85% patients preferred FDC SC
Status
Data presented at SABCS 2019
Data presented at ESMO 2020
Filed in US Q4 2019 & in EU Jan 2020
Approved in US Q2 2020 and EU Q4 2020
CT Identifier
NCT03493854
NCT03674112
91
SC with Halozyme's rHuPH20/ Halozyme's human hyaluronidase; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
Indication
1L non-squamous NSCLC
1L non-squamous and squamous NSCLC
PD-L1-selected patients
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
IMpower132
IMpower110
# of patients
N=568
N=570
ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed
ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy
Design
ARM B: Carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed
ARM B: NSq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed
Sq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus gemcitabine
Oncology
Primary endpoint
Progression-free survival and overall survival
Overall survival
FPI Q2 2016
IMpower111 consolidated into IMpower110 Q3 2016
Recruitment completed Q2 2017
Recruitment completed Q1 2018
Status
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q2 2018
Study met primary endpoint in PD-L1 high (IC3/TC3) Q3 2019
Data presented at WCLC 2018
Data presented at ESMO, ESMO-IO 2019 and final OS at WCLC 2021
Final OS presented at ESMO Asia 2020
Filed in EU and US (priority review) Q4 2019
Approved in US Q2 2020
CT Identifier
NCT02657434
NCT02409342
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; NSq=non-squamous; Sq=squamous; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; WCLC=World Conference on
92
Lung Cancer
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
Indication
1L extensive-stage SCLC
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase Ib
IMpower133
# of patients
N=400
N=62
ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus etoposide
Carboplatin and etoposide +/- Tecentriq followed by maintenance
Design
ARM B: Placebo plus carboplatin plus etoposide
Tecentriq plus Venclexta
Oncology
Primary endpoint
Progression-free survival and overall survival
Safety and efficacy
FPI Q2 2016
FPI Q3 2020
Orphan drug designation granted by FDA Q3 2016
Study met endpoints of OS and PFS in Q2 2018
Status
Primary data presented at WCLC 2018
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2220-2229
Filed with the US and EU Q3 2018
Approved in US Q1 2019 and EU Q3 2019
CT Identifier
NCT02763579
NCT04422210
SCLC=small cell lung cancer; WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
93
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
Indication
Adjuvant NSCLC
Neoadjuvant NSCLC
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
IMpower010
IMpower030
# of patients
N=1,280
N=450
Following adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy
ARM A: Tecentriq + platinum-based chemotherapy
Design
ARM A: Tecentriq
ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy
ARM B: Best supportive care
Oncology
Primary endpoint
Disease-free survival
Major pathological response and event free survival
FPI Q3 2015
FPI Q2 2018
Status
Trial amended from PD-L1+ selected patients to all-comers
FPI for all-comer population Q4 2016
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
CT Identifier
NCT02486718
NCT03456063
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer
94
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
Indication
1L NSCLC
Stage IV NSCLC
2L NSCLC previously treated with an immune
checkpoint inhibitor
Phase/study
Phase II/III
Phase Ib/III
Phase III
B-FAST
IMscin001*
CONTACT-01
# of patients
N=660
N=375
N=350
Cohort A: ALK+ (Alecensa)
Phase Ib
ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib
Cohort B: RET+ (Alecensa)
Dose finding, Tecentriq SC followed by
ARM B: Docetaxel
Design
Cohort C: bTMB-high (Tecentriq)
Tecentriq IV
Oncology
Cohort D: ROS1+ (Rozlytrek)
Phase III
Cohort E: BRAF+ (Zelboraf plus Cotellic plus
2L NSCLC non inferiority of Tecentriq SC vs
Tecentriq)
Tecentriq IV
Primary endpoint
Cohort A/B: Objective response rate
Observed concentration of Tecentriq in serum
Overall survival
Cohort C: Progression-free survival
at cycle 1
FPI Q3 2017
FPI Q4 2018
FPI Q3 2020
Recruitment completed for cohort A Q3 2018
FPI in phase III part Q4 2020
and cohort C Q3 2019
Status
Study met primary endpoint in cohort A
(ALK+) Q3 2019; presented at ESMO 2019
ALK+ Alecensa (cohort A) filed in US Q1 2020
Cohort C did not show statistical significance
for primary endpoint
CT Identifier
NCT03178552
NCT03735121
NCT04471428
*SC with Halozyme's rHuPH20/ Halozyme's human hyaluronidase
95
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - SCCHN/hematology/melanoma
Indication
Adjuvant squamous cell carcinoma of the
First-line BRAFv600 mutation-positive
Relapsed or refractory AML
metastatic or unresectable locally advanced
head and neck
melanoma
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase I
Phase III
IMvoke010
IMspire150 TRILOGY
1
# of patients
N=400
N=21
N=500
ARM A: Tecentriq 1200mg q3w
Tecentriq plus anti-CD47
Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled
ARM B: Placebo
study
Design
ARM A: Tecentriq plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf 2
Oncology
ARM B: Placebo plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf 2
Primary endpoint
Event-free survival and overall survival
Safety and efficacy
Progression-free survival
FPI Q1 2018
FPI Q4 2019
FPI Q1 2017
Recruitment completed Q1 2020
Recruitment completed Q2 2018
Primary endpoint met Q4 2019
Status
Data presented at AACR 2020
Data published in Lancet;395(10240):1835-
1844
Filed in US Q2 2020 under Project Orbis 3
Approved in US Q3 2020
CT Identifier
NCT03452137
NCT03922477
NCT02908672
SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; AML=acute myeloid leukemia;
1In collaboration with Exelixis; 2Zelboraf in collaboration with Plexxikon, a member of Daiichi Sankyo Group;
96
3 Project Orbis=FDA framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - UC
Indication
1L metastatic urothelial carcinoma
High-risknon-muscle-invasive
bladder cancer
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
IMvigor130
ALBAN
# of patients
N=1,200
N=614
ARM A: Tecentriq plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin
ARM A: BCG induction and maintenance
Design
ARM B: Tecentriq monotherapy
ARM B: Tecentriq+ BCG induction and maintenance
ARM C: Placebo plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin
Oncology
Primary endpoint
Progression-free survival, overall survival and safety
Recurrence-free survival
FPI Q3 2016
FPI Q4 2018
FPI for arm B (amended study) Q1 2017
Status
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS Q3 2019
Data presented at ESMO 2019
CT Identifier
NCT02807636
NCT03799835
UC=urothelial carcinoma; BCG=Bacille Calmette-Guérin
97
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - renal cell cancer
Indication
Adjuvant renal cell carcinoma
Advanced renal cell carcinoma after immune checkpoint inhibitor
treatment
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
IMmotion010
Contact-03
1
# of patients
N=778
N=500
ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy
ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib
Design
ARM B: Observation
ARM B: cabozantinib
Oncology
Primary endpoint
Disease-free survival
Progression-free survival and overall survival
FPI Q1 2017
FPI Q3 2020
Status
Recruitment completed Q1 2019
CT Identifier
NCT03024996
NCT04338269
1In collaboration with Exelixis
98
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - CRC and HCC
Indication
1L hepatocellular carcinoma
Adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
IMbrave150
IMbrave050
# of patients
N=501
N=662
ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin
ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin
ARM B: Sorafenib
ARM B: Active surveillance
Oncology
Design
Primary endpoint
Overall survival and progression free survival
Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS)
FPI Q1 2018; recruitment completed Q1 2019
FPI Q4 2019
Data presented at ESMO Asia 2019
Status
US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2020; filed in EU Q1 2020
Data published in NEJM 2020;382:1894-1905
Approved in US Q2 2020 and EU Q4 2020
CT Identifier
NCT03434379
NCT04102098
Cotellic in collaboration with Exelixis; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; RTOR=Real time oncology review
99
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer
Indication
Previously untreated metastatic
triple negative breast cancer
Phase/study
Phase III
Phase III
IMpassion130
IMpassion132
# of patients
N=900
N=572
ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel
ARM A: Tecentriq plus capecitabine or carbo/gem
Design
ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel
ARM B: Placebo plus capecitabine or carbo/gem
Oncology
Primary endpoint
Progression-free survival and overall survival (co-primary endpoint)
Overall survival
Recruitment completed Q2 2017
FPI Q1 2018
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in both PDL1+ and ITT
populations Jul 2018
Primary PFS and interim OS data presented at ESMO 2018 and ASCO
Status
2019
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2108-2121
US accelerated approval Q1 2019
Approved in EU Q3 2019
Final OS presented at ESMO Asia 2020
CT Identifier
NCT02425891
NCT03371017
ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology;
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
100
