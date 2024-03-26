By Pierre Bertrand

Roche Holding said it received regulatory approval in the U.S. for its molecular test that screens for the presence of malaria in donated blood.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company's Cobas Malaria test, Roche said in a statement Tuesday, adding that it was the first such approved test to screen U.S. blood donors for malaria by the federal body.

The tests will be available in the U.S. at the end of the second quarter this year. Approval in European Union countries is anticipated later this year, Roche said.

