Stock ROG ROCHE HOLDING AG
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Roche Holding AG

Equities

ROG

CH0012032048

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Swiss Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:30:08 2024-07-17 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
274 CHF +5.83% Intraday chart for Roche Holding AG +10.04% +12.07%
06:26pm ROCHE HOLDING : Obesity could lead Roche’s redemption journey Alphavalue
06:24pm Global markets live: Adidas, TSMC, Vale, HSBC, J&J... Our Logo
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Roche Holding AG

ROCHE HOLDING : Obesity could lead Roche’s redemption journey Alphavalue
Global markets live: Adidas, TSMC, Vale, HSBC, J&J... Our Logo
Roche: results of a treatment for DME CF
Roche's Diabetic Macular Edema Therapy Demonstrates Efficacy, Safety in ExtensionStudy MT
Swiss Stocks Close Higher as Eurozone Inflation Eases MT
Roche Obesity Pill Achieves Positive Results in Early-Stage Trial -- 3rd Update DJ
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
Wall Street set to fall as megacap chip, tech stocks tumble RE
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Sell rating ZD
North American Morning Briefing: Tech Lower Again as Rotation Continues DJ
Roche Obesity Pill Achieves Positive Results in Early-Stage Trial -- 2nd Update DJ
European shares slide as tech stocks weigh RE
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Roche: share price rises following successful obesity trial CF
Roche Obesity Pill Achieves Positive Results in Early-Stage Trial -- Update DJ
Roche reports positive early results in obesity drug trial RE
Roche Obesity Pill Achieves Positive Results in Early-Stage Trial DJ
Roche's Obesity Drug Lowers Weight in Early-stage Study MT
Roche Holding AG Announces Positive Phase I Results of Its Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist CT-996 for the Treatment of People with Obesity CI
Roche Receives Canadian Approval for Early-stage Lung Cancer Treatment MT
Health Canada Authorizes Alecensaro as the First and Only Adjuvant Treatment for People with Alk-Positive Early-Stage Lung Cancer CI
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Sell rating ZD
DexCom, Inc. : A Must-Have Tool for Diabetes Care Our Logo

Chart Roche Holding AG

Chart Roche Holding AG
More charts

Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-07-23 - American Society of Retina Specialists Meeting
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Roche Holding AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
258.9 CHF
Average target price
274 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+5.83%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
+12.07% 234B
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+57.59% 848B
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+31.64% 627B
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-0.48% 363B
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+15.47% 318B
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+12.57% 299B
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
+15.51% 243B
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+16.72% 225B
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+16.21% 179B
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
+3.42% 167B
Other Pharmaceuticals
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. ROG Stock
  4. News Roche Holding AG
  5. Roche Holding: Obesity could lead Roche’s redemption journey