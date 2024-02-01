Stock ROG ROCHE HOLDING AG
Roche Holding AG

Equities

ROG

CH0012032048

Pharmaceuticals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 07:53:42 2024-02-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
237.4 CHF -3.95% Intraday chart for Roche Holding AG -1.57% -2.58%
01:42pm ROCHE HOLDING : Q4 miss weighed heavily on the healthy 2024 guidance Alphavalue
12:46pm ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating ZD
Chart Roche Holding AG

Company Profile

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
SMI , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Roche Holding AG

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
247.1 CHF
Average target price
301.6 CHF
Spread / Average Target
+22.06%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi.
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-2.64% 231 B $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+10.75% 581 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+11.93% 502 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
+10.79% 306 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
+6.09% 290 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+6.30% 214 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-1.08% 207 B $
AMGEN INC. Stock Amgen Inc.
+9.07% 168 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-5.94% 153 B $
SANOFI Stock Sanofi
+0.67% 127 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
