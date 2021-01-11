Roche : Influenza Treatment Approved by European Commission

By Cecilia Butini



Roche Holding AG said Monday that the European Commission has approved its influenza treatment Xofluza.

Xofluza is a single-dose, oral treatment for uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12 and older which reduces viral replication and can help patients recover more quickly, Roche said.

The company said Xoflusa was also approved as a post-exposure prophylaxis, meaning as a preventative treatment for individuals who have come in contact with someone infected with an influenza virus.

The Commission's approval--which comes in the wake of a November positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use--is based on the results of phase 3 Capstone-1, Capstone-2 and Blockstone studies, Roche said.

