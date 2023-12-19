Roche will publish its Full Year Results of 2023 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Thursday,1 February2024.

07:00 CET / 06:00 GMT / 01:00 AM EST / 10:00 PM PST (evening before)

Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website > click here Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website > click here 14:00 - 16:00 CET / 13:00 - 15:00 GMT

08:00 - 10:00 AM EST / 05:00 - 07:00 AM PST

The webinar will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Presenters:

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Group

Teresa Graham, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals

Matt Sause, CEO Roche Diagnostics

Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer Roche



We would like to invite all interested parties to participate in the webinar and to pre-register for the event.*

Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an email to investor.relations@roche.com .