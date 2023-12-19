Roche will publish its Full Year Results of 2023 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Thursday,1 February2024.
07:00 CET / 06:00 GMT / 01:00 AM EST / 10:00 PM PST (evening before)
Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website >click herePresentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website >click here14:00 - 16:00 CET / 13:00 - 15:00 GMT
08:00 - 10:00 AM EST / 05:00 - 07:00 AM PST
The webinar will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.
Presenters:
- Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Group
- Teresa Graham, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
- Matt Sause, CEO Roche Diagnostics
-
Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer Roche
Should you be unable to register for the webinar due to your company IT policy, please send an email to investor.relations@roche.com.
A replay of the webinar will be available via >ir.roche.com *privacy notice
