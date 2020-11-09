Log in
Roche : Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key hematology data presented at ASH 2020

11/09/2020 | 04:02am EST
Investor Update

Basel, 09 November 2020

Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key hematology data presented at ASH 2020

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, highlighting Roche data presented at the virtual American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting, from 5-8th December.

16:00 - 17:00 CET / 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
10:00 - 11:00 am EST / 7:00 - 8:00 am PST

The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Agenda:

Welcome
Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning

Hematology franchise overview
Tom Fuchs, Vice President, Hematology Franchise Head, Global Product Strategy

Review of key clinical data presented at ASH
Nancy Valente, Sr. Vice President, Global Head of Hematology Product Development

Q&A


Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here.*

A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com

* privacy notice

Best regards,
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning 		Loren Kalm
Investor Relations Officer
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
 Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 		Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com 		Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com 		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:01:08 UTC
