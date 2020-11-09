Roche : Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key hematology data presented at ASH 2020

Investor Update
Basel, 09 November 2020
Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key hematology data presented at ASH 2020
We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in our virtual event on Tuesday, 8 December, 2020, highlighting Roche data presented at the virtual American Society of Hematology (ASH) 62nd Annual Meeting, from 5-8th December.
16:00 - 17:00 CET / 15:00 - 16:00 GMT
10:00 - 11:00 am EST / 7:00 - 8:00 am PST
The webinar will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
Agenda:
Welcome
Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning
Hematology franchise overview
Tom Fuchs, Vice President, Hematology Franchise Head, Global Product Strategy
Review of key clinical data presented at ASH
Nancy Valente, Sr. Vice President, Global Head of Hematology Product Development
Q&A
Access to virtual event (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here.*
A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com
* privacy notice
|
Best regards,
|
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning
|
Loren Kalm
Investor Relations Officer
|
|
Roche Investor Relations
|
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
|
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
|
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
|
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
|
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
|
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
|
|
Investor Relations North America
|
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com
|
Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com
Disclaimer
Roche Holding AG published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:01:08 UTC