Roche : Malaysia in talks to procure Merck's COVID-19 pills

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia is in talks to
procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co
for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on
Saturday.
Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he
has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to
a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/?taid=6156ea3f76ce46000139546f&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for
those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.
"As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding
new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to
vaccines," he said.
Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are planning to
seek U.S. emergency use authorisation for the pill as soon as
possible and to make regulatory applications globally.
The pill molnupiravir, designed to introduce errors into the
genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral
medication for COVID-19.
Current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc's
infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid
dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a
patient has already been hospitalised.
There was not immediate response to a request to clarify if
the ministry's negotiations also included Gilead Sciences or
Pfizer which is developing an antiviral pill with Swiss
drugmaker Roche Holding AG.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)