  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Roche Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Roche : Malaysia in talks to procure Merck's COVID-19 pills

10/02/2021 | 04:46am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia is in talks to procure an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, the health minister said on Saturday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he has started negotiations to procure the new drugs, referring to a Reuters story on Friday that the pill developed by Merck https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01/?taid=6156ea3f76ce46000139546f&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

"As we transition to living with COVID, we will be adding new, innovative treatment options to our arsenal in addition to vaccines," he said.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are planning to seek U.S. emergency use authorisation for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications globally.

The pill molnupiravir, designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.

Current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc's infused antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalised.

There was not immediate response to a request to clarify if the ministry's negotiations also included Gilead Sciences or Pfizer which is developing an antiviral pill with Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. -1.85% 68.56 Delayed Quote.17.68%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.97% 345.25 Delayed Quote.11.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 61 389 M 65 950 M 65 950 M
Net income 2021 14 769 M 15 866 M 15 866 M
Net cash 2021 4 308 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 301 B 324 B 324 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 345,25 CHF
Average target price 381,23 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.73%323 707
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.96%422 434
PFIZER, INC.16.84%240 695
NOVO NORDISK A/S43.68%218 724
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY35.98%208 142
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.49%206 054