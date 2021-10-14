Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Roche Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Roche : Merck's COVID-19 drug to be reviewed by U.S. FDA advisers- Bloomberg News

10/14/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will send drugmaker Merck & Co's experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug to a panel of its outside advisers for a review, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The advisory committee will weigh in on molnupiravir's safety concerns, which have been raised by some experts, before the FDA makes a decision on authorization of the drug, the report https://bit.ly/3aCyiEb said.

Merck earlier this week said it filed for U.S. emergency use authorization for molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease.

Pfizer Inc and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG are also racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19.

Merck is developing molnupiravir in partnership with U.S.-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

In early October, data showed Merck's drug could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, pummelling shares of coronavirus vaccine makers.

The FDA and Merck did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER, INC. 0.97% 41.7962 Delayed Quote.13.69%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.01% 357.15 Delayed Quote.15.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 61 801 M 66 927 M 66 927 M
Net income 2021 14 572 M 15 781 M 15 781 M
Net cash 2021 4 469 M 4 840 M 4 840 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 311 B 336 B 336 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 357,10 CHF
Average target price 382,53 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.57%335 309
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.16%419 091
PFIZER, INC.13.69%232 229
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.94%229 201
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.04%214 352
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.48%199 852