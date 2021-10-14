Roche : Merck's COVID-19 drug to be reviewed by U.S. FDA advisers- Bloomberg News

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
will send drugmaker Merck & Co's experimental COVID-19
antiviral drug to a panel of its outside advisers for a review,
Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar
with the plans.
The advisory committee will weigh in on molnupiravir's
safety concerns, which have been raised by some experts, before
the FDA makes a decision on authorization of the drug, the
report https://bit.ly/3aCyiEb said.
Merck earlier this week said it filed for U.S. emergency use
authorization for molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate
patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first
oral antiviral medication for the disease.
Pfizer Inc and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
are also racing to develop an easy-to-administer
antiviral pill for COVID-19.
Merck is developing molnupiravir in partnership with
U.S.-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
In early October, data showed Merck's drug could halve the
chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of
contracting severe COVID-19, pummelling shares of coronavirus
vaccine makers.
The FDA and Merck did not immediately respond to Reuters'
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Maju Samuel)