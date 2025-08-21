Roche announced on Thursday that Canadian authorities have approved the use of its bispecific antibody Columvi for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after first-line treatment.



The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Health Canada's approval of Columvi, an injection drug, is for use in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) in adult patients with relapsed or refractory dLBCL who are not eligible for stem cell transplant.



With this approval, the combination of Columvi becomes the first bispecific antibody-based regimen available to patients with advanced GCBC in Canada whose disease has recurred or has not responded to initial treatment.



Columvi had already received approval in 2023 for the treatment of patients who had already received at least two prior lines of therapy.



According to Roche, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The laboratory estimates that in 2024, 11,700 Canadians were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and that 30% to 40% of these cases were DLBCL.



Approximately four out of ten patients with DLBCL will experience a recurrence of the disease after first-line treatment, and the majority of patients who require subsequent treatment have poor outcomes, the group notes.













