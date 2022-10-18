Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Roche Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-17 am EDT
329.65 CHF   +1.00%
Roche : Nine-month 2022 Sales presentation with appendix

10/18/2022 | 01:13am EDT
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, among others:

  1. pricing and product initiatives of competitors;
  2. legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions;
  3. delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market;
  4. fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions;
  5. uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side-effects of pipeline or marketed products;
  6. increased government pricing pressures;
  7. interruptions in production;
  8. loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights;
  9. litigation;
  10. loss of key executives or other employees; and
  11. adverse publicity and news coverage.

Any statements regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this year or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

For marketed products discussed in this presentation, please see full prescribing information on our website www.roche.com All mentioned trademarks are legally protected.

Roche

YTD September 2022 sales

Basel, 18 October 2022

Group

Severin Schwan

Chief Executive Officer

YTD Sep 2022 performance

Outlook

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 747 M 63 965 M 63 965 M
Net income 2022 14 640 M 14 690 M 14 690 M
Net Debt 2022 12 235 M 12 277 M 12 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 271 B 272 B 272 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 100 920
Free-Float 89,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 329,65 CHF
Average target price 375,65 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Levi A. Garraway Chief Medical Officer
Pascale Schmidt Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.90%271 915
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.62%432 395
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.97%314 878
ABBVIE INC.5.57%252 732
PFIZER, INC.-26.08%240 545
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.69%236 867