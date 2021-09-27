Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Roche Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/27 07:31:15 am
338.8 CHF   -0.47%
07:19aROCHE : Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19
RE
09/24ROCHE : Muscular Disease Therapies Show Efficacy In Various Studies
MT
09/24PRESS RELEASE : Roche presents new data at World -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roche : Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

09/27/2021 | 07:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has started a mid-to-late-stage study testing its investigational oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 infection among those who have been exposed to the virus.

The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill for COVID-19.

Pfizer said it would study the drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection.

The trial would test PF-07321332 with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said earlier this month they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

Pfizer had also said earlier this month it started a mid-to-late-stage trial of PF-07321332 for the treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ROCHE HOLDING AG
07:19aROCHE : Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19
RE
09/24ROCHE : Muscular Disease Therapies Show Efficacy In Various Studies
MT
09/24PRESS RELEASE : Roche presents new data at World -2-
DJ
09/24PRESS RELEASE : Roche presents new data at World Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 highlighting ne..
DJ
09/24ROCHE : presents new data at World Muscle Society (WMS) 2021 highlighting new advances for..
AQ
09/23ROCHE : WHO Recommends Roche-Regeneron COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail For High-Risk Patients
MT
09/23REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : WHO backs Regeneron COVID-19 drug cocktail as UN body calls fo..
RE
09/23ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
09/23ROCHE : Canadian Blood Services selects Roche Diagnostics Canada as a partner of choice fo..
AQ
09/22ROCHE : Joins CG Oncology to Study Novel Immunotherapy Combination in Cancer Patients
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROCHE HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 61 371 M 66 168 M 66 168 M
Net income 2021 14 747 M 15 899 M 15 899 M
Net cash 2021 4 290 M 4 625 M 4 625 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 298 B 322 B 321 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 340,40 CHF
Average target price 382,65 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.16%321 605
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.44%432 675
PFIZER, INC.19.37%246 358
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.45%231 485
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY37.22%210 037
ABBVIE INC.-0.07%189 211