Roche : Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Monday it has
started a mid-to-late-stage study testing its investigational
oral antiviral drug for the prevention of COVID-19 infection
among those who have been exposed to the virus.
The company and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co
Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG,
have been racing to develop the first antiviral pill for
COVID-19.
Pfizer said it would study the drug, PF-07321332, in up to
2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in
the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic
COVID-19 infection.
The trial would test PF-07321332 with a low dose of
ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination
treatments for HIV infection.
Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said earlier
this month they had begun enrolling patients in a late-stage
trial of their experimental drug molnupiravir for prevention of
COVID-19 infection.
Pfizer had also said earlier this month it started a
mid-to-late-stage trial of PF-07321332 for the treatment of
COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)