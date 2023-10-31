By Adria Calatayud

Roche Holding said a late-stage trial evaluating its Elevidys drug in Duchenne muscular dystrophy didn't reach its primary goal of showing improvement in a measure of motor function.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said late Monday that it will further analyze data from the trial, which evaluated its Elevidys drug in boys aged 4-7 years with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who could walk.

After 52 weeks of treatment, patients showed an improvement of 2.6 points on their North Star Ambulatory Assessment, a measure of motor function, compared to 1.9 points in placebo-treated patients, the company said.

Roche said the trial showed positive efficacy outcomes on functional secondary goals such as time to rise from floor and 10-meter walk test.

