Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) is looking for acquisitions. Roche is open to making big acquisitions if they make "sense", Chief Executive Thomas Schinecker said, with the Swiss drugmaker unencumbered by its $20.7 billion deal last year to buy back its shares from Novartis. "Of course, we also look externally for opportunities," Schinecker, who became Roche CEO in March, told Swiss newspaper NZZ Am Sonntag in an article to be published on September 10, 2023.

"If it makes scientific and financial sense, we can also imagine a large acquisition," he added.