Roche: agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics

December 04, 2023 at 02:56 am EST Share

Roche announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carmot Therapeutics, a non-listed company based in Berkeley, California, for an initial price of $2.7 billion and additional milestone payments of up to $400 million.



According to the Swiss group, Carmot's clinical-stage incretin R&D portfolio has great potential to treat obesity, diabetes and potentially other diseases, both as stand-alone drugs and in combination with its own.



The transaction, currently scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2024, is subject to expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary conditions.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.