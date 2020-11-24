Roche : announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an infected person

Financials CHF USD Sales 2020 60 058 M 65 813 M 65 813 M Net income 2020 14 348 M 15 722 M 15 722 M Net cash 2020 3 613 M 3 959 M 3 959 M P/E ratio 2020 18,3x Yield 2020 3,06% Capitalization 259 B 283 B 283 B EV / Sales 2020 4,24x EV / Sales 2021 3,92x Nbr of Employees 97 735 Free-Float 83,6% Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 377,19 CHF Last Close Price 302,15 CHF Spread / Highest target 44,3% Spread / Average Target 24,8% Spread / Lowest Target -5,68% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Christoph Franz Chairman Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ROCHE HOLDING AG -3.77% 283 004 JOHNSON & JOHNSON -1.37% 385 299 PFIZER INC. -6.79% 203 993 MERCK & CO., INC. -11.54% 203 541 NOVARTIS AG -13.37% 198 724 ABBVIE INC. 13.89% 178 030