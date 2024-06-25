Roche: approval of Ocrevus SC in Europe

Roche announces that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for its subcutaneous (SC) Ocrevus for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS).



Ocrevus SC is a 10-minute injection that maintains the same twice-yearly schedule as the previously approved intravenous (IV) infusion. More than 350,000 people with multiple sclerosis have been treated with Ocrevus IV worldwide.



This approval is based on pivotal data from the Ocarina II Phase 3 trial, which showed non-inferior levels of Ocrevus in the blood, and a safety and efficacy profile comparable to the IV formulation in RMS and PPMS patients.



The Swiss healthcare group adds that it is 'working closely with national healthcare systems in Europe to ensure that people with multiple sclerosis can access Ocrevus SC as quickly as possible'.



