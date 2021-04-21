Roche confirms 2021 outlook as diagnostics sales mitigate COVID-19 drug slump

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche
on Wednesday stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as
its first-quarter sales of COVID-19 diagnostics helped offset a
deepening slump in the mainstay drug business that has been
crimped by the pandemic.
First-quarter sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.26
billion), which in local currencies was down 3% from 15.1
billion francs in the year-earlier period, Roche said in a
statement. The Basel-based company, which does not report
quarterly profit, said the strong Swiss franc dragged down
revenue.
Diagnostics sales, driven by ongoing demand for an array of
COVID-19 tests for everything from infections to antibodies in
people who have recovered, rose 55% to 4.3 billion francs.
That's in stark contrast to falling fortunes in the drug
business, where revenue slipped 9% to 10.6 billion francs, also
due to competition from rival copies of its off-patent cancer
drugs.
Chief Executive Severin Schwan in mid-2020 voiced optimism
that health care systems were successfully navigating the
pandemic and that revenue from drugs would normalise. But with
COVID-19 infections raging, Schwan has had to modify his hopes
for a drug sales recovery, even as his diagnostics business
picks up the slack.
"The pandemic continued to have a negative impact overall on
the division’s sales, especially for medicines where regular
visits to hospitals or health practices are needed," Roche said.
The company still expects current-year sales growth in the
low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates, with
similar core earnings per share growth.
The drugs business did continue to get a lift from Actemra,
an arthritis drug repurposed for COVID-19 pneumonia whose
revenue rose 22%, as well as early business with an
anti-COVID-19 antibody cocktail it has partnered on with
Regeneron.
($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)