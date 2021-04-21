Log in
Roche confirms 2021 outlook as diagnostics sales mitigate COVID-19 drug slump

04/21/2021
ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Wednesday stuck to its 2021 forecast for revenue growth, as its first-quarter sales of COVID-19 diagnostics helped offset a deepening slump in the mainstay drug business that has been crimped by the pandemic.

First-quarter sales were 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.26 billion), which in local currencies was down 3% from 15.1 billion francs in the year-earlier period, Roche said in a statement. The Basel-based company, which does not report quarterly profit, said the strong Swiss franc dragged down revenue.

Diagnostics sales, driven by ongoing demand for an array of COVID-19 tests for everything from infections to antibodies in people who have recovered, rose 55% to 4.3 billion francs. That's in stark contrast to falling fortunes in the drug business, where revenue slipped 9% to 10.6 billion francs, also due to competition from rival copies of its off-patent cancer drugs.

Chief Executive Severin Schwan in mid-2020 voiced optimism that health care systems were successfully navigating the pandemic and that revenue from drugs would normalise. But with COVID-19 infections raging, Schwan has had to modify his hopes for a drug sales recovery, even as his diagnostics business picks up the slack.

"The pandemic continued to have a negative impact overall on the division’s sales, especially for medicines where regular visits to hospitals or health practices are needed," Roche said.

The company still expects current-year sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates, with similar core earnings per share growth.

The drugs business did continue to get a lift from Actemra, an arthritis drug repurposed for COVID-19 pneumonia whose revenue rose 22%, as well as early business with an anti-COVID-19 antibody cocktail it has partnered on with Regeneron.

($1 = 0.9164 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 0.95% 504.42 Delayed Quote.3.43%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.73% 308.05 Delayed Quote.0.42%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.33% 1038.4259 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
Financials
Sales 2021 60 109 M 65 617 M 65 617 M
Net income 2021 14 761 M 16 114 M 16 114 M
Net cash 2021 5 234 M 5 714 M 5 714 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 265 B 290 B 290 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 353,44 CHF
Last Close Price 308,05 CHF
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.42%290 135
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.78%428 315
PFIZER, INC.5.76%217 158
NOVARTIS AG-3.24%199 551
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.95%196 581
ABBVIE INC.1.75%191 678
