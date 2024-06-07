Roche: efficacy of Evrysdi in spinal muscular atrophy
At the end of the fifth year, 91% of treated children were alive, 81% without permanent ventilation, and 59% could sit without support.
Seven children could stand and some could walk with support. Evrysdi helped maintain or improve motor skills, swallowing and tube-free feeding, the laboratory points out.
Adverse events fell by 66% between the first and last years, with fewer hospitalizations.
Evrysdi is the only non-invasive oral treatment for SMA, developed by Roche in collaboration with the SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics.
