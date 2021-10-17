Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roche : family shareholders will maintain stability - vice chairman

10/17/2021 | 05:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is pictured in Rotkreuz

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of Roche's controlling group of shareholders is "very confident" stability can be maintained at the pharmaceuticals company after the next generation of heirs joined the family pool of investors, he told NZZ am Sonntag.

"The new generation has the same values as the older family members," Andre Hoffmann, the great grandson of the company's founder, told the newspaper in an article published on Sunday.

"Our role as the owner family is to enable Roche to focus on creating sustainable values over the long term. We are convinced of that," said the 63-year-old, who is spokesman for the pool of family members that controls 45.01% of the Basel company.

A pooling agreement between the descendants of company founder Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche has existed since 1948, and was extended for an indefinite period in 2009. A fifth generation was admitted to the pool in 2019.

Hoffmann, who is also a vice chairman of Roche, said family ownership of large companies did not always work.

"If it works, it is a great strength for the company. If not, it can be diabolical," he said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 61 787 M 66 909 M 66 909 M
Net income 2021 14 572 M 15 780 M 15 780 M
Net cash 2021 4 469 M 4 840 M 4 840 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 313 B 339 B 339 B
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 101 465
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 360,25 CHF
Average target price 382,53 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Urs Jaisli Chief Compliance Officer
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG16.59%339 442
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.49%424 619
NOVO NORDISK A/S54.22%234 792
PFIZER, INC.13.20%232 621
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY40.89%215 657
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.24%198 283