Roche : gets EU green light for influenza treatment Xofluza

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche
said the European Commission approved its Xofluza to treat
influenza in patients aged 12 years and above, the first new
influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years, Roche said
on Monday.
The European Commission approved single-dose, oral Xofluza
for treatment of uncomplicated influenza in patients aged 12
years and above as well as for post-exposure prophylaxis of
influenza, Roche said in a statement.
Roche received approval for Xofluza from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in October.
