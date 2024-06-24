Roche: marketing authorization application validated for Elevidys in Europe
This application is based on the pivotal Phase 3 EMBARK study, which confirmed that Elevidys is the first gene therapy to deliver clinically significant benefits by modifying disease progression, with a manageable safety profile.
If approved, Elevidys should be the first and only gene therapy available in Europe to treat the underlying cause of this disease. The product is already approved in the USA and several Persian Gulf countries.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction