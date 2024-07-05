Roche: new approval for Vabysmo in the United States

Roche announces that the U.S. FDA has approved its Vabysmo single-dose pre-filled syringe for the treatment of three conditions affecting nearly 80 million people worldwide, and which are major causes of vision loss.



The Swiss healthcare group specifies that these conditions are neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema after retinal vein occlusion (RVO).



Same drug as the Vabysmo vials currently available in an alternative ready-to-use format, the pre-filled syringe will be available to U.S. retina specialists and their patients in the coming months.



