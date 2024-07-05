Roche: new approval for Vabysmo in the United States
The Swiss healthcare group specifies that these conditions are neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema after retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
Same drug as the Vabysmo vials currently available in an alternative ready-to-use format, the pre-filled syringe will be available to U.S. retina specialists and their patients in the coming months.
