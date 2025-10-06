Roche announces that, in collaboration with KlinRisk Inc., it has received CE marking for the Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm, the first artificial intelligence (AI)-based risk assessment tool to predict progressive decline in kidney function.
This device is integrated into the new panel of algorithms for chronic kidney disease (CKD) available via the navify Algorithm Suite platform. This panel combines the new Klinrisk algorithm, designed for early detection in adults with CKD or at increased risk (diabetes, hypertension), with the existing Kidney KFRE algorithm, which is already CE certified.
Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, emphasizes that this innovation "enables physicians to better anticipate and manage the disease at all stages." The solution will first be rolled out in Europe and the UK, before being extended to other regions.
Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company's operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics. The Company develops medicines for various disease areas, including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and neuroscience. Its pharmaceutical products include Anaprox, Avastin, Bactrim, Bondronat, CellCept, Cotellic, Dilatrend, Dormicum, Invirase, Kadcyla, Kytril (Kevatril), Lariam, MabThera, Madopar, Neupogen, Pegasys, Perjeta, Pulmozyme, Rocaltrol, Rocephin and Roferon-A. The Company offers products for researchers, including cell analysis, gene expression, genome sequencing and nucleic acid purification.
