Roche announces that, in collaboration with KlinRisk Inc., it has received CE marking for the Kidney Klinrisk Algorithm, the first artificial intelligence (AI)-based risk assessment tool to predict progressive decline in kidney function.



This device is integrated into the new panel of algorithms for chronic kidney disease (CKD) available via the navify Algorithm Suite platform. This panel combines the new Klinrisk algorithm, designed for early detection in adults with CKD or at increased risk (diabetes, hypertension), with the existing Kidney KFRE algorithm, which is already CE certified.



Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, emphasizes that this innovation "enables physicians to better anticipate and manage the disease at all stages." The solution will first be rolled out in Europe and the UK, before being extended to other regions.



















