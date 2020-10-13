Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Roche : plans to sell COVID-19 antigen lab tests by end-2020

10/13/2020 | 01:24am EDT

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Roche plans to start selling a higher-volume COVID-19 antigen test for laboratories by the end of the year as the Swiss drugmaker expands diagnostics for the pandemic.

"These fully automated systems can provide test results in 18 minutes for a single test (excluding time for sample collection, transport, and preparation), with a throughput of up to 300 tests per hour from a single analyser, depending on the analyser," the group said in a statement.

The company did not immediately provide details on the accuracy of the antigen test compared to the more-common molecular tests that are now the industry standard in determining whether somebody has an active COVID-19 infection. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATED SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.33% 1.32 End-of-day quote.30.69%
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.12% 320.4 Delayed Quote.2.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 60 821 M 66 841 M 66 841 M
Net income 2020 14 811 M 16 277 M 16 277 M
Net cash 2020 3 606 M 3 962 M 3 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 274 B 302 B 301 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,45x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 97 735
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 381,33 CHF
Last Close Price 320,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.04%301 574
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.09%397 477
PFIZER INC.-6.10%204 438
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.64%203 250
NOVARTIS AG-12.23%195 097
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.37%167 576
