Roche : plans to sell COVID-19 antigen lab tests by end-2020

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Roche plans to start
selling a higher-volume COVID-19 antigen test for laboratories
by the end of the year as the Swiss drugmaker expands
diagnostics for the pandemic.
"These fully automated systems can provide test results in
18 minutes for a single test (excluding time for sample
collection, transport, and preparation), with a throughput of up
to 300 tests per hour from a single analyser, depending on the
analyser," the group said in a statement.
The company did not immediately provide details on the
accuracy of the antigen test compared to the more-common
molecular tests that are now the industry standard in
determining whether somebody has an active COVID-19 infection.
