Roche has announced positive long-term follow-up data from a Phase III study in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC) with residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant therapy (before surgery).



A 'statistically and clinically significant' improvement in overall survival (OS), a secondary endpoint, was observed with the adjuvant (post-surgical) Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) compared to Herceptin (trastuzumab). At 7 years, OS rates were 89.07% and 84.37% for Kadcyla and Herceptin, respectively.



In addition, Kadcyla reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death from any cause by 46% compared with Herceptin.



"We are delighted that Kadcyla can offer people with HER2-positive early breast cancer with a particularly poor prognosis a chance to live longer, disease-free lives," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer.





