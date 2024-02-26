Roche: positive phase III data in allergies

Roche announces the publication by the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) of phase III data showing that its Xolair significantly reduced allergic reactions to several foods in people with food allergies.



According to the detailed results of the NIH-sponsored OUtMATCH study, treatment with Xolair increased the amount of peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk and wheat that people aged one year or older consumed without allergic reaction.



Allergic reactions can be life-threatening, and it is estimated that food-related anaphylaxis results in 30,000 medical events treated in U.S. emergency rooms each year', stresses the Swiss laboratory.



