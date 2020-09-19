Roche presents new data from multiple Phase III studies of Tecentriq in triple-negative breast cancer at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Data from the Phase III IMpassion031 study demonstrated that Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy improved pathological complete response for patients with early triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), when compared to placebo plus chemotherapy

Final overall survival data from the Phase III IMpassion130 study were consistent with prior interim analyses in patients with metastatic TNBC, whose tumours expressed PD-L1 and who received Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel

Results from the Phase III IMpassion131 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of people with metastatic TNBC and whose tumours expressed PD-L1, did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival





Basel, 19 September 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it presented the latest results from three Phase III studies from the Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) clinical development programme in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.



“While we have made great progress in the treatment of many forms of breast cancer, TNBC remains an aggressive and difficult-to-treat disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “We are proud of our work to address challenges and advance scientific understanding of cancer immunotherapy in the context of distinct chemotherapy regimens and in various TNBC treatment settings. Although the IMpassion131 study did not reach its endpoint, we are pleased to bring new treatment options for some TNBC patients, and remain committed to improving the lives of all women with early and advanced stages of this disease.”



Results from the Phase III IMpassion031 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy (Abraxane®, albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel; followed by doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) in comparison to placebo plus chemotherapy (including nab-paclitaxel), demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pathological complete response (pCR) for the treatment of people with early TNBC, regardless of PD-L1 expression. pCR was observed in 57.6% (95% CI: 49.7–65.2) of patients treated with Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy, an increase of 16.5% from 41.1% (95% CI: 33.6–48.9) in patients treated with placebo plus chemotherapy (one-sided p=0.0044, significance boundary = 0.0184) in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population. The safety profile was consistent with the established profile of the individual drugs and no new safety concerns were identified.



The IMpassion031 study is the second positive Phase III study from Roche demonstrating the benefit of Tecentriq in TNBC, and the first Tecentriq study to demonstrate benefit in early TNBC. Tecentriq in combination with nab-paclitaxel is currently approved in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the US and across Europe, for the treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC in people whose tumours express PD-L1 (IC≥1%).



The final overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase III IMpassion130 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with nab-paclitaxel, compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel, as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic TNBC, was consistent with the first and second interim analyses. There was no significant difference in OS between the treatment groups in the ITT population. Clinically meaningful improvements in OS were seen with Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel in PD-L1-positive patients. The magnitude of OS improvements with Tecentriq in PD-L1-positive patients remained clinically meaningful, with an increase of 7.5 months in median OS with Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel, compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (hazard ratio [HR]=0.67; 95% CI: 0.53–0.86). However, this result could not be formally tested due to the prespecified statistical testing hierarchy. The cumulative safety of the Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel combination remains consistent with the previously reported safety data for this study and the known risks of individual study drugs. No new safety concerns were identified with longer follow-up.



Finally, results from the Phase III IMpassion131 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with paclitaxel, compared with placebo plus paclitaxel, as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic TNBC, did not show significant improvement for progression-free survival in the PD-L1-positive population (HR=0.82; 95% CI: 0.60–1.12). The OS data showed a negative trend; however, the study was not powered for the secondary endpoint of OS, and OS data were immature at time of analysis (initial HR=1.55 [95% CI: 0.86-2.80] in the PD-L1 positive population, based on 21% of patients with an event; updated HR=1.12 [95% CI: 0.76-1.65]), updated analysis based on 41% of patients with an event). The safety profile of Tecentriq plus paclitaxel was consistent with the established safety profile of the individual study drugs and no new safety concerns were identified.



Roche has an extensive development programme for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across several types of lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynaecological and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines.



About the IMpassion031 study

The IMpassion031 study is a Phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy (Abraxane®, albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel; followed by doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) in comparison to placebo plus chemotherapy, in people with previously untreated, early TNBC. The study enrolled 333 people who were randomised in a 1:1 ratio to receive Tecentriq or placebo plus chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant (before surgery) setting. Treatment with Tecentriq continued adjuvantly (after surgery) for those in the Tecentriq arm of the study. The primary endpoint is pCR using the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) staging system in the ITT population and in the PD-L1-positive population. Secondary endpoints include OS, event-free survival, disease-free survival and quality of life measures.

About the IMpassion130 study

The IMpassion130 study is a Phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel in people with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC who have not received prior systemic therapy for metastatic breast cancer (mBC). The study enrolled 902 people who were randomised equally (1:1). The co-primary endpoints are PFS per investigator assessment (RECIST 1.1) and OS in the ITT population and in the PD-L1-positive population. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate and duration of response.



About the IMpassion131 study

The IMpassion131 study is a Phase III, multicentre, randomised, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq in combination with paclitaxel, in comparison to placebo plus paclitaxel, in people with previously untreated, inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic TNBC. The study enrolled 651 people who were randomised in a 2:1 ratio to receive Tecentriq or placebo plus paclitaxel. The primary endpoint is PFS per investigator assessment (RECIST 1.1) in the PD-L1-positive population followed by ITT populations. Secondary endpoints include OS, ORR and duration of response in the PD-L1-positive and ITT populations.



About triple-negative breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women with more than 2 million diagnosed worldwide each year.1 TNBC represents ~15% of all breast cancers and is more common in women under the age of 50, compared with other forms of breast cancer.2-4 It is defined by the lack of expression and/or amplification of the targetable receptors for oestrogen, progesterone and HER2 amplification.5 Patients with metastatic TNBC generally experience rapid progression and shorter OS compared to other subtypes of breast cancer.3



About Roche in breast cancer

Roche has been advancing breast cancer research for more than 30 years with the goal of helping as many people with the disease as possible. Our medicines, along with companion diagnostic tests, have contributed to bringing breakthrough innovations in HER2-positive and triple negative breast cancers. As our understanding of breast cancer biology rapidly improves, we are working to identify new biomarkers and approaches to treatment for all forms of early and advanced breast cancer, including triple-negative and hormone receptor-positive.



Our targeted medicines Herceptin, Perjeta, Kadcyla and Tecentriq are continuing to transform the treatment of early and advanced HER2-positive and triple negative breast cancers and, through our Tecentriq and ipatasertib clinical programmes, we hope to bring new treatment combinations to people with breast cancer, ultimately improving outcomes.

About Tecentriq

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1, which is expressed on tumour cells and tumour-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the activation of T-cells. Tecentriq is a cancer immunotherapy that has the potential to be used as a foundational combination partner with other immunotherapies, targeted medicines and various chemotherapies across a broad range of cancers. The development of Tecentriq and its clinical programme is based on our greater understanding of how the immune system interacts with tumours and how harnessing a person’s immune system combats cancer more effectively.



Tecentriq is approved in the US, EU and countries around the world, either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies in various forms of non-small cell and small cell lung cancer, certain types of metastatic urothelial cancer and in PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. In the US, Tecentriq in combination with Avastin is approved for people with unresectable or metastatic HCC.



About Roche in cancer immunotherapy

Roche’s rigorous pursuit of groundbreaking science has contributed to major therapeutic and diagnostic advances in oncology over the last 50 years, and today, realising the full potential of cancer immunotherapy is a major area of focus. With over 20 molecules in development, Roche is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in combination with chemotherapy, targeted therapies or other immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment tailored to harness their own unique immune system to attack their cancer. Our scientific expertise, coupled with innovative pipeline and extensive partnerships, gives us the confidence to continue pursuing the vision of finding a cure for cancer by ensuring the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.



In addition to Roche’s approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), Roche’s broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes other checkpoint inhibitors, such as tiragolumab, a novel cancer immunotherapy designed to bind to TIGIT, individualised neoantigen therapies and T-cell bispecific antibodies. To learn more about Roche’s scientific-led approach to cancer immunotherapy, please follow this link:

http://www.roche.com/research_and_development/what_we_are_working_on/oncology/cancer-immunotherapy.htm



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



