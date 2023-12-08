Roche: promising data in breast cancer

Roche today presented positive results from a phase III study evaluating inavolisib (an investigational oral therapy) in combination with palbociclib (Ibrance®) and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with endocrine-resistant, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (HR+/HER2-).



The addition of inavolisib to the treatment protocol reduced the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival) by 57% compared to palbociclib and fulvestrant alone.



While the laboratory points out that overall survival (OS) data were immature at the time, it states that "a clear positive trend was observed".



Data available for other secondary endpoints in this analysis showed clinically significant increases in objective response rate, duration of response and clinical benefit rate, adds Roche.



Data from the study will be submitted to health authorities with a view to offering this potential therapeutic option to patients as soon as possible.





