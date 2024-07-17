(Reuters) - Roche said on Wednesday that its CT-996, a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, has had positive results in phase one of its clinical trial.

Data showed that treatment with CT-996 in participants with obesity and without type 2 diabetes resulted in a "clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted mean weight loss of -6.1% within four weeks", the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement

The drug "was well tolerated, with mostly mild or moderate gastrointestinal-related adverse events, consistent with the safety profile of the incretin drug class", the statement added.

