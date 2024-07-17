Roche: results of a treatment for DME

The study met all primary endpoints, showing that Vabysmo R (faricimab) was well tolerated in people with diabetic macular edema (DME) who received treatment for up to four years.



Exploratory results from the long-term study showed that Vabysmo continued to preserve vision, dry up potentially sight-impairing retinal fluid and allow treatment spacing in people with DME.



These data were the subject of an oral presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2024 Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden.



' These four-year data build on our pivotal studies and reinforce Vabysmo's potential to become the standard treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME), which affects 29 million people worldwide, ' said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development at Roche.



' We are particularly pleased to see that 9 out of 10 patients show no signs of DME after four years of treatment with Vabysmo, which is an incredible long-term outcome for people with this disease. '



