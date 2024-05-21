By Pierre Bertrand

Roche said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has designated its Inavolisib breast cancer treatment as a breakthrough therapy.

A breakthrough therapy designation is given to accelerate the development and regulatory review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions where preliminary data shows the possibility of a substantial improvement over other existing therapies.

The designation follows phase three study results showing that the drug reduced by 57% the risk of death or the disease worsening, Roche said.

The treatment is also being investigates in two other company-sponsored Phase III clinical studies. The data from the study will be submitted to other global health authorities, including the European Medicines Agency, the Swiss drug maker said.

