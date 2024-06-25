By Adria Calatayud

Roche Holding said its Ocrevus injection for multiple sclerosis got approval in the European Union.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for a subcutaneous version of its Ocrevus injection, adding to the previously approved intravenous infusion. The approval was based on data from a late-stage trial that showed safety and efficacy for the injection was comparable to the intravenous formulation, the company said.

The subcutaneous injection makes it easier for patients to access their treatments, the company said.

