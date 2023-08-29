By Giulia Petroni

Roche said the U.K.'s medicines regulator has approved its Tecentriq intravenous cancer therapy.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said Tuesday that the therapy will be available to patients for all indications in which the formulation has been previously approved, including certain types of lung, bladder, breast and liver cancer.

Tecentriq SC is Roche's fourth subcutaneous cancer therapy.

The approval granted by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is the first for Tecentriq SC globally. Evaluations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other health authorities are currently underway, Roche said.

