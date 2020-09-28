Log in
Roche : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data

09/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday said 59% of infants with the severest form of spinal muscular atrophy could sit for at least five seconds after getting its drug Evrysdi for two years, according to trial data, up from 33% after a year of treatment.

"We are highly encouraged by the results we are seeing in the second year of treatment with Evrysdi," Roche said, adding that 18 of the 21 patients in the Firefish trial of patients with Type 1 SMA were still alive without needing permanent ventilation. Evrysdi was approved in August. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Financials
Sales 2020 61 350 M 66 059 M 66 059 M
Net income 2020 14 943 M 16 090 M 16 090 M
Net cash 2020 3 904 M 4 203 M 4 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 283 B 304 B 305 B
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 97 735
Free-Float 83,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 382,52 CHF
Last Close Price 330,95 CHF
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.40%304 339
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.14%383 497
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.82%209 750
PFIZER, INC.-7.99%200 326
NOVARTIS AG-12.61%190 402
NOVO NORDISK A/S13.64%159 466
