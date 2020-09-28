Roche : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche on
Monday said 59% of infants with the severest form of spinal
muscular atrophy could sit for at least five seconds after
getting its drug Evrysdi for two years, according to trial data,
up from 33% after a year of treatment.
"We are highly encouraged by the results we are seeing in
the second year of treatment with Evrysdi," Roche said, adding
that 18 of the 21 patients in the Firefish trial of patients
with Type 1 SMA were still alive without needing permanent
ventilation. Evrysdi was approved in August.
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)