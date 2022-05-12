Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Roche Chairman Christoph
Franz on Thursday said a wide product development pipeline at
the Swiss pharma and diagnostics company would offset the loss
in growth prospects from a failure in immuno-oncology
development this week.
Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was
thrown into doubt on Wednesday when immunotherapy drug
tiragolumab failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a
second trial, hitting the Swiss drugmaker's shares.
The advantage of a company the size of Roche is that several
late-stage trials are ongoing, said Franz, who heads the
family-controlled company's board of directors.
"There are always setbacks, we are used to that ... We of
course had growth expectations," he added.
The controlling family behind Roche "knows very well that
patience and perseverance is part of the successful development
of a pharma company," he said.
He sought to temper expectations that trial results for
Alzheimer's drug candidate gantenerumab, expected later this
year, would make up for this week's disappointment.
"Everyone knows Alzheimer's research is a very risky type of
research," said Franz.
Future growth could come from experimental biotech drug
glofitamab against certain forms of blood cancer, an increase in
demand for routine diagnostics tools and the introduction likely
within two years of mass spectrometry in healthcare diagnostics.
Roche was poised to pioneer wider use of mass spectrometry,
so far only used in research, as "many of our competitors
probably balk at the investment," said Franz.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Evans and Lisa
Shumaker)