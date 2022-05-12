Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Roche Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/12 10:48:27 am EDT
320.83 CHF   -2.19%
Roche says cancer setback to be cushioned by other drug development

05/12/2022 | 10:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen in Basel

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Roche Chairman Christoph Franz on Thursday said a wide product development pipeline at the Swiss pharma and diagnostics company would offset the loss in growth prospects from a failure in immuno-oncology development this week.

Development of a new cancer treatment pioneered by Roche was thrown into doubt on Wednesday when immunotherapy drug tiragolumab failed to slow progression of lung cancer in a second trial, hitting the Swiss drugmaker's shares.

The advantage of a company the size of Roche is that several late-stage trials are ongoing, said Franz, who heads the family-controlled company's board of directors.

"There are always setbacks, we are used to that ... We of course had growth expectations," he added.

The controlling family behind Roche "knows very well that patience and perseverance is part of the successful development of a pharma company," he said.

He sought to temper expectations that trial results for Alzheimer's drug candidate gantenerumab, expected later this year, would make up for this week's disappointment.

"Everyone knows Alzheimer's research is a very risky type of research," said Franz.

Future growth could come from experimental biotech drug glofitamab against certain forms of blood cancer, an increase in demand for routine diagnostics tools and the introduction likely within two years of mass spectrometry in healthcare diagnostics.

Roche was poised to pioneer wider use of mass spectrometry, so far only used in research, as "many of our competitors probably balk at the investment," said Franz.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Evans and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63 868 M 64 447 M 64 447 M
Net income 2022 14 749 M 14 883 M 14 883 M
Net Debt 2022 10 754 M 10 851 M 10 851 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 266 B 268 B 268 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 100 920
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Officer
Christoph Franz Chairman
Levi A. Garraway Chief Medical Officer
Pascale Schmidt Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.84%268 445
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.96%463 469
PFIZER, INC.-16.26%278 074
ABBVIE INC.12.23%268 530
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY3.79%258 067
NOVO NORDISK A/S1.63%237 528